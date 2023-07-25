Antimicrobial-Coated Medical Devices Market Expected to Reach US$ 5,123.5 Million by 2033, Led by North America | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The antimicrobial-coated medical devices market is likely to record a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2033. The growth is attributed to the rising awareness about infection prevention and the adoption of advanced medical devices. North America is expected to lead the market by 2033

NEWARK, Del, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Market plays a crucial role in preventing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and improving patient safety. Antimicrobial coatings are applied to medical devices to inhibit the growth of microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi, and reduce the risk of infections associated with their use.



The need for antimicrobial-coated medical devices arises from the increasing prevalence of HAIs and the growing concern over antibiotic resistance. HAIs pose significant challenges to patient health, increase healthcare costs, and lead to prolonged hospital stays. Antimicrobial coatings provide an additional layer of protection by preventing pathogens' colonization and biofilm formation on medical devices.

The Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,485.0 million in 2023 and US$ 5,123.5 million by 2033. During the projection period, sales of medical devices with antimicrobial coatings are anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 13.2%.

The market for antimicrobial-coated medical devices includes a wide range of products, such as catheters, implants, wound dressings, surgical instruments, and respiratory devices. These devices are utilized in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare, to prevent infections and enhance patient outcomes.

Antimicrobial-coated catheters hold a significant share of 37.20% in the antimicrobial-coated catheters market. These catheters are designed with coatings that inhibit bacterial growth and reduce the risk of catheter-associated infections. They find application in various healthcare settings, such as hospitals and clinics. Metallic antimicrobial-coated catheters have a substantial share of 53.80% in the market. These catheters are equipped with metallic coatings, such as silver, copper, or zinc, which possess inherent antimicrobial properties.

North America dominates the antimicrobial-coated medical devices market, with a 36.2% market share. The region's preference for advanced antimicrobial-coated medical devices and increasing government investments in medical technologies drive market growth. Europe contributes to the growth of the antimicrobial-coated medical devices market, with a 27.8% market share. The expansion of the healthcare sector in the region and the increasing demand for antimicrobial-coated medical devices propel market opportunities.

Key Takeaways Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Market:

Market Growth: The antimicrobial coated medical devices market has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue growing at a steady rate. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the rising demand for advanced medical devices with antimicrobial properties.

Rising Awareness about HAIs: The growing awareness about the risks associated with HAIs has led to an increased demand for antimicrobial coated medical devices. Healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting these devices to reduce the transmission of infections and improve patient safety.

Technological Advancements: The market is driven by continuous technological advancements in the field of antimicrobial coatings. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to develop innovative coating materials that offer enhanced antimicrobial efficacy and longer-lasting protection.

Wide Application Range: Antimicrobial coatings are used in various medical devices, including catheters, implants, surgical instruments, wound dressings, and others. The versatility of these coatings and their ability to prevent microbial colonization on the device surface make them highly desirable across different healthcare settings.

Regulatory Guidelines: Regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have established guidelines and regulations for the approval and use of antimicrobial coated medical devices. Compliance with these regulations is essential for manufacturers to enter and sustain in the market.





Top Key Players of Antimicrobial-coated Medical Devices Market:

AST products Inc. Covalon Technologies Ltd. BASF SE Bio Interaction Ltd. Royal DSM Sciessent LLC Specialty Coating Systems Inc. Hydromer Inc. Dow Chemical Company Biocote PPG Industries, Inc.





Key Segment of Antimicrobial-coated Medical Devices Market:

The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:

By Device Type:

Antimicrobial Coated Catheters

Antimicrobial Coated Surgical Instruments

Antimicrobial Coated Implantable Devices

Other Antimicrobial Coated Devices

By Coating Material:

Metallic Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Silver Coating Copper Coating Other Metal Coatings

Non-Metallic Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Polymeric Coating Organic Coating







By Region:

North America

Latin America

The Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe





Important changes in market dynamics

The report has been created after detailed and exhaustive studies by the analysts at FMI taking several factors into consideration like monetary, ecological, social, mechanical, and political status of a particular demography. They study the key data to assess the revenue and production of manufacturers across various regions. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key changes in market dynamics in the recent past and the near future.

Reasons to Buy the report

We provide authentic and detailed an analysis on various market trends to enable businesses to make informed and beneficial decisions to attain competitive edge over key players.

Our analysts provide detailed market segmentation along with meaningful insights and extensive reports that other companies fail to include.

The report includes accurate analysis of the market and the current developing trends affecting the growth. FMI speaks to stakeholders across the spectrum, including C-level executives, distributors, product manufacturers, industry experts. This ensures that the data collected is from highly reliable sources.





