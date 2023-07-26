Sean Dampte Unveils Highly Anticipated Track "My Lane" - A Tale of Loyalty, Humility, and Cherishing Human Relationships
Sean Dampte takes on his alter ego, Awoodah, to create a musical journey that delves into the core values of loyalty, humility, and importance of relationships.
Never have I ever tried to bite the finger that fed me. It is the wrong kinda karma to have. Life should be lived in the service of giving and appreciation.”LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Afro-Fusion trailblazer Sean Dampte is set to release a captivating new track titled "My Lane" on July 28, 2023. In this highly anticipated single, Sean Dampte takes on his alter ego, Awoodah, to create a musical journey that delves into the core values of loyalty, humility, and the importance of cherishing human relationships.
— Sean Dampte
Having previously explored his artistic expressions through Awoodah, Sean Dampte now combines both personas in "My Lane," delivering a mesmerizing sonic adventure that showcases his versatility and creativity.
The track features poignant quotes that resonate deeply with audiences. Lines like "never try to bite the finger that feeds me," "take no one for granted," "Wear my honor like bling bling," "King size way I do my thing," and "Keep it true, no seasoning" highlight the essence of loyalty and authenticity, urging listeners to remain grounded despite success and wealth.
Sean Dampte's electrifying stage presence and Awoodah's artistic finesse intertwine to create a harmonious fusion, exemplifying the essence of Afro-Fusion music. Their ability to convey profound messages through captivating melodies and powerful lyrics has earned them accolades and millions of streams.
"My Lane" showcases Sean Dampte's commitment to celebrating the value of human connection over material wealth, as he embraces the various aspects of his artistry.
You can presave the new music here: https://vyd.co/Mylane
About Sean Dampte:
Sean Dampte, whose real name is Oluwaseun Oluyole, is a Nigerian-born Afro-Fusion artist credited as one of the pioneers of the Afro Fusion rhythm. Championed by industry giants such as MTV, BET, TRACE, Apple Music, Flaunt Magazine, iMULLAR, and PAM Magazine, Sean Dampte has amassed over 15M combined streams and has topped numerous international charts. His consistent and unique sound, combining Afrobeats, pop, and dancehall, has earned him the title of one of the top Afro-Fusion Artists in the industry.
