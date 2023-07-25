Kenneth Losch Acquitted on All Charges in Federal Case: CR-19-00294-001-PHX-MTL
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth Losch was acquitted on all 17 charges brought against him in a federal case that began in March 2019. After a meticulous legal process and a thorough examination of the evidence, the jury reached a unanimous decision to find Mr. Losch not guilty after just five hours of deliberation.
The government's case, which spanned several years, involved interviews of dozens of individuals and the identification of 26 potential trial witnesses. During the trial, the prosecution chose to call only nine witnesses, including an FBI forensic accountant. The defense team, led by James Melendres, a partner at Snell & Wilmer L.L.P., skillfully cross-examined all nine witnesses. Ultimately, the defense opted not to call any witnesses.
The jury's swift decision to acquit Mr. Losch underscores his innocence. The outcome of this trial signifies the importance of a fair and impartial legal system that upholds the rights of the accused.
Mr. Losch expresses his gratitude to the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence and their commitment to upholding justice. He also extends his deep appreciation to all those who supported him and his family throughout this challenging period.
According to Pew Research only 0.4% of defendants were acquitted (290 out of 71,954) in federal cases during 2022. The acquittal of Mr. Losch serves as a reminder of the importance of thorough investigations, diligent legal representation, and the fundamental principle that every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Many thanks to Snell & Wilmer L.L.P. partner Robert Feinberg for his strategic planning during the course of this case. For any legal inquiries reach out to Mr. Feinberg (602) 382-6380.
Media inquiries please contact Jason Evans at JasonEvansPR@gmail.com.
Henry M. Stein
Stein and Stein, P.C.
+1 480-820-1421
hmstein@azsteinlaw.com
