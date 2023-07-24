Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 24-28, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

July 24-28, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, July 24 – Pioneer Day (office is closed)

8:45 a.m. Participate in The Days of ‘47 Pioneer Day Parade

Location: State Street and South Temple

6:30 p.m. Attend Days of 47 Rodeo

Location: Utah State Fairpark

Tuesday, July 25

6 p.m. Speak at the Japan Governors Association

Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, July 26

9 a.m. Hold strategy meeting

Location: Kearns Mansion

10:30 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, July 27

9 a.m. Interview with Utah Public Radio

Location: Virtual meeting

9:30 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office

10:15 a.m. Meet with Aimee Winder Newton, senior advisor and director of Office of Families

Location: Governor’s Office

10:55 a.m. Photo with August Employee of the Month

Location: Gold Room

1:30 p.m. Host Spirit of Service Awards

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:45 p.m. Meet with Homecare & Hospice Association of Utah Executive Director Matt Hansen

Location: Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. Meet with Wayne Niederhauser, state homelessness coordinator

Location: Governor’s Office

4:15 p.m. Meet with Neil Abercrombie, senior advisor for legislative affairs

Location: Governor’s Office

7 p.m. Speak at Muslim Heritage Month celebration

Location: Huntsman Center, University of Utah

Friday, July 28

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

July 24-28, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, July 24 – Pioneer Day (office is closed)

9 a.m. Participate in the Fiesta Days Grand Parade

Location: Spanish Fork

7:30 p.m. Participate in the Fiesta Days Rodeo

Location: Spanish Fork Fairgrounds

Tuesday, July 25

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Meet captain and crew of USS Utah

Location: Gold Room

10 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with Sarah Sun, Miss Utah 2023

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:30 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Rampton Room

2 p.m. Meet with senior advisors on tribal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. Visit Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation

Location: Ogden

Wednesday, July 26

9 a.m. Hold strategy meeting

Location: Kearns Mansion

10:30 a.m. Meet with Office of Families director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, July 27

9 a.m. Meet Mountain Heights Academy students

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

9:30 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with Department of Veterans and Military Affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Host Spirit of Service Awards

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Friday, July 28

No public meetings

