Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 24-28, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
July 24-28, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, July 24 – Pioneer Day (office is closed)
8:45 a.m. Participate in The Days of ‘47 Pioneer Day Parade
Location: State Street and South Temple
6:30 p.m. Attend Days of 47 Rodeo
Location: Utah State Fairpark
Tuesday, July 25
6 p.m. Speak at the Japan Governors Association
Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, July 26
9 a.m. Hold strategy meeting
Location: Kearns Mansion
10:30 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, July 27
9 a.m. Interview with Utah Public Radio
Location: Virtual meeting
9:30 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
10:15 a.m. Meet with Aimee Winder Newton, senior advisor and director of Office of Families
Location: Governor’s Office
10:55 a.m. Photo with August Employee of the Month
Location: Gold Room
1:30 p.m. Host Spirit of Service Awards
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2:45 p.m. Meet with Homecare & Hospice Association of Utah Executive Director Matt Hansen
Location: Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with Wayne Niederhauser, state homelessness coordinator
Location: Governor’s Office
4:15 p.m. Meet with Neil Abercrombie, senior advisor for legislative affairs
Location: Governor’s Office
7 p.m. Speak at Muslim Heritage Month celebration
Location: Huntsman Center, University of Utah
Friday, July 28
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 24-28, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, July 24 – Pioneer Day (office is closed)
9 a.m. Participate in the Fiesta Days Grand Parade
Location: Spanish Fork
7:30 p.m. Participate in the Fiesta Days Rodeo
Location: Spanish Fork Fairgrounds
Tuesday, July 25
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Meet captain and crew of USS Utah
Location: Gold Room
10 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with Sarah Sun, Miss Utah 2023
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1:30 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
Location: Rampton Room
2 p.m. Meet with senior advisors on tribal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Visit Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation
Location: Ogden
Wednesday, July 26
9 a.m. Hold strategy meeting
Location: Kearns Mansion
10:30 a.m. Meet with Office of Families director
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Thursday, July 27
9 a.m. Meet Mountain Heights Academy students
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
9:30 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with Department of Veterans and Military Affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Host Spirit of Service Awards
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Friday, July 28
No public meetings
