Leptospirosis Market Predicted to Reach $739.6 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Combatting Leptospirosis: Leptospirosis Market Addresses the Growing Need for Effective Diagnosis and Treatment Options, Expected to Experience Steady Growth with a Projected CAGR of 5.8% during 2023-2030.

Burlingame, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Leptospirosis Market, by Drug (Amoxicillin, Azithromycin, Cefixime, Doxycycline, Others (Ceftriaxone,Penicillin among others)), by Diagnosis (Complete Blood Count (CBC), Creatine Kinase, Liver Enzymes, Urinalysis, Others (Lumbar puncture, Microscopic agglutination test among others)), by Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030” According to the report, Global Leptospirosis Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 496.8 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Leptospirosis Market:

Increasing number of patients affected with Leptospirosis is expected to rise the demand for treatment options which can be a driving factor for the growth of Global Leptospirosis Market in near future. For instance, data published by The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control stated that in the year 2020- 21 EU/EEA countries reported 907 leptospirosis cases of which 565 (62%) were classified as confirmed. The remaining 342 cases (38%) were reported as probable. France reported 323 (94%) of the 342 probable cases. Four countries (France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Portugal) accounted for 66% of all notified cases, although their combined populations only represent approximately 34% of the total population of the EU/EEA. Thus this is expected to rise the demand for drugs for treatment of Leptospirosis in the near future which can drive the growth of the market.

Global Leptospirosis Market Segmentation:

The Global Leptospirosis Market report is segmented into Drug, Diagnosis, Route of Administration and Distribution Channel

Based on Drug, the market is segmented into Amoxicillin, Azithromycin, Cefixime, Doxycycline, Others (Ceftriaxone, Penicillin among Others). Out of which Amoxicillin segment is expected to dominant position in Leptospirosis Market during the forecast period and this is attributed due to increase in use of Amoxicillin for the treatment of Leptospirosis, as Amoxicillin drug is the used as off label treatment option by various government authorities

Based on Diagnosis, the market is segmented into Complete Blood Count (CBC) , Creatine Kinase.Liver Enzymes, Urinalysis, Others (Lumbar puncture, Microscopic agglutination test among others)). Out of which Complete Blood Count (CBC) segment is expected to dominant position in Leptospirosis Market during the forecast period and this is attributed due to increase in use for the Complete Blood Count (CBC) as diagnosis option for Leptospirosis by various hospitals, diagnosis centrs and others

Based on Route of Administration, the market is segmented into Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous. Out of which, hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increase in the use of Oral medicines as treatment option for Leptospirosis

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Out of which, hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increase in the number of hospital pharmacies.

Among all segmentation, drug segment has the highest potential due to the increasing demand for drugs for the treatment of Leptospirosis.

Leptospirosis Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 496.8 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 5.8% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 739.6 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Drug: Amoxicillin, Azithromycin, Cefixime, Doxycycline, Others (Ceftriaxone, Penicillin Among Others)

Amoxicillin, Azithromycin, Cefixime, Doxycycline, Others (Ceftriaxone, Penicillin Among Others) By Diagnosis: Complete Blood Count (CBC), Creatine Kinase, Liver Enzymes, Urinalysis, Others (Lumbar puncture, Microscopic agglutination test among others)

Complete Blood Count (CBC), Creatine Kinase, Liver Enzymes, Urinalysis, Others (Lumbar puncture, Microscopic agglutination test among others) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies Companies covered: USAntibiotics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., Ralington Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, ISKON REMEDIES & GMT, Haustus Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and Aden Healthcare Growth Drivers: Ongoing research and development by key market players Restraints & Challenges: Lack of standardization of diagnostic testing and treatment alternatives for the prevention and control of Leptospirosis

Cross Sectional Analysis of Global Leptospirosis Market:

Among drug, the amoxicillin segment is dominant in Europe due to increasing demand for amoxicillin for the treatment of leptospirosis over the forecast period. For instance, In October 2022, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), an international independent medical humanitarian organization, that provides medical assistance to people affected by epidemics issued guidelines for treatment options such as amoxicillin PO for 7 days, children: 25 mg/kg (max. 1 g) 2 times daily, adults: 1 g 2 times daily

Key Market Takeaways:

The Global Leptospirosis Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness campaign by the key market players to raise awareness. For instance, on April 13, 2022, the health department launched a campaign, in Kerala, India, to promote awareness of leptospirosis. The government suggested that people engaged in farming and cleaning activities should necessarily wear safety gloves and boots.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Global Leptospirosis Market include USAntibiotics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., Ralington Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, ISKON REMEDIES & GMT, Haustus Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and Aden Healthcare

Market Segmentation:

Global Leptospirosis Market, By Drug: Amoxicillin Azithromycin Cefixime Doxycycline Others (Ceftriaxone,Penicillin among others)

Global Leptospirosis Market, By Diagnosis: Complete Blood Count (CBC) Creatine Kinase Liver Enzymes Urinalysis Others (Lumbar puncture, Microscopic agglutination test among others)

Global Leptospirosis Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Parenteral Intravenous

Global Leptospirosis Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Leptospirosis Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa







