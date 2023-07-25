Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction Market Is Expected To Grow At A 3% Rate Through 2027 As Per TBRC's Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s report on the power and communication line and related structures construction market forecasts the global power and communication line and related structures construction market size to grow from $286.5 billion in 2022 to $299.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4%. The global power and communication line and related structures construction market is expected to reach $339.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 3%.



The rising demand for smart grid systems is likely to fuel the expansion of the power and communication line and related structures construction market in the coming years. A smart grid is an electricity system that uses digital and other cutting-edge technology to track and control the flow of electricity from all generation sources in order to meet the diverse needs of end users. Smart grids are used to build electricity and communication lines, as well as related structures, providing for a better knowledge of communication requirements via traffic control and modeling. According to a report published by the International Energy Agency, a France-based intergovernmental agency, the demand for investments in smart grid systems in the United States increased by 9% in 2021 compared to the previous year. Furthermore, according to a research issued in April 2021 by The Edison Foundation's Institute for Electric Innovation, a non-profit organization based in the United States, smart meter installations in the United States hit 107 million in 2020 and are predicted to reach 115 million in 2021. As a result, the growing need for smart grids is propelling the power and communication line and related structures construction market forward.

Product innovation has emerged as a crucial trend gaining traction in the construction of power and communication lines and related structures. To increase their market position, major players in the power and communication line and related structures construction industry are introducing innovative products.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a US-based global firm, for example, developed a power line communication (PLC) device called QCA7006AQ in May 2022. The QCA7006AQ is designed to address the communication needs of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), as well as to support V2G. Because of the particular capabilities of the QCA7006AQ, HomePlug Audio Video (HPAV) streaming at PHY speeds above 200 Mbps is also possible, allowing a wired data connection to the cloud via the charging station.

Europe was the largest region in the power and communication line and related structures construction market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global power and communication line and related structures construction market report during the forecast period.

The global power and communication line and related structures construction market is segmented by offering into hardware, software, services; by modulation technique into single carrier modulation, multi carrier modulation, spread spectrum modulation; by frequency into narrowband (3 KHZ To 500 KHZ), broadband (greater than 500 KHZ); by vertical into industrial, commercial, residential.

Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the power and communication line and related structures construction market size, power and communication line and related structures construction market segments, power and communication line and related structures construction market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

