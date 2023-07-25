Alvinesa acquires Genosa to boost its portfolio of natural upcycled ingredients with Olive extract

MADRID, Spain, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that Alvinesa Natural Ingredients has successfully acquired Genosa. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Alvinesa’s growth strategy and strengthens its position as a key player in the upcycled natural ingredients market.





Alvinesa Natural Ingredients is a “circular economy” leader of sustainable plant-based ingredients. Alvinesa upcycles and transforms agricultural coproducts from wine industry into valuable natural ingredients for the Food, Beverage, Animal Health and Nutraceutical industries. With a rich heritage and years of expertise, Alvinesa has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality natural ingredients to customers worldwide.

Alvinesa’s portfolio of natural ingredients is the result of years of research and development, driven by its belief in harnessing the power of nature to deliver valuable ingredients. Among its esteemed offerings is the flagship brand, Vintera™, which focuses on grape extract rich in polyphenols. The Vintera™ brand has gained recognition for its exceptional quality, food protection capabilities and the numerous health benefits associated with its polyphenol content. In addition, its portfolio includes natural colour, grape seed oil, natural flavour (wine concentrate) and natural tartaric acid.

Genosa stands as a global leader and trailblazing company in the production and commercialization of upcycled natural hydroxytyrosol (Hytolive®) derived from olive fruit. Since its establishment in 2001, the company has made substantial investments in human expertise and financial resources, prioritizing the production of premium natural extracts and delivering added value to its valued customers.

A true pioneer, Genosa was the first to introduce high-purity natural hydroxytyrosol extracts derived from olive fruit. Their patented international process utilizes only physical and mechanical methods, ensuring the utmost quality and environmental responsibility by abstaining from the use of solvents in the extraction of hydroxytyrosol.

This acquisition presents a unique opportunity for Alvinesa Natural Ingredients to further expand its ingredient range and leverage the synergies between both companies to drive innovation and customer value.

As part of the integration process, Alvinesa will be exploring ways to leverage Genosa’s expertise and technologies to enhance its existing product range.

We are thrilled by the potential this acquisition brings. Hand in hand, we remain dedicated to innovation, delivering exceptional ingredients, and shaping the future of the upcycled natural ingredients industry while staying committed to environmentally responsible practices.

