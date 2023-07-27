Contour Energy and Corre Energy Enter Exclusive Agreement for a Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES) Project in Texas

Contour Energy and Corre Energy entered into an agreement granting Corre Energy the exclusive right to acquire Contour's 280 MW CAES project in West Texas.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contour Energy, LLC, a privately held project development company, and Corre Energy B.V., a publicly traded developer and operator of energy storage projects, have entered into an agreement granting Corre Energy the exclusive right to acquire Contour's utility-scale, 280 MW compressed air energy storage (CAES) project under development in the West Texas region of ERCOT. The transaction is expected to close before the end of this year, and the Commercial Operation Date is scheduled for 2027.

Optimally situated to leverage the abundant renewable and traditional energy resources of the Permian Basin, the project’s West Texas site is an ideal location for the deployment of CAES technology. The project will use proven and reliable compression and turbine equipment configured as a fully dispatchable generation asset with long duration storage capacity. It will have up to 15 hours (4,200 MWhr) of energy storage capacity.

The project expects to capitalize on the use of three existing underground salt caverns. Reusing existing salt caverns will eliminate the need to construct new ones, resulting in significant cost savings, accelerated project timelines, and reduced environmental footprint during project construction.

The project is designed to achieve a substantially more efficient heat rate than conventional peaking or combined cycle facilities, resulting in significantly lower emissions. Moreover, the project's strategic plan to incorporate hydrogen as a fuel source, along with the site having capacity to store considerable amounts of hydrogen in salt caverns, positions it with future potential to produce and utilize clean hydrogen. This forward-looking approach not only supports the energy transition but also opens up profitable opportunities to supply hydrogen to other industrial customers as feedstock.

CAES projects have a lifecycle of many decades, and the project will generate employment opportunities and contribute to the Texas economy on a long-term basis. The supportive policy and regulatory environment in Texas combined with the project’s eligibility for transferable investment tax credit (ITC) incentives via the Federal Inflation Reduction Act will contribute to the favorable economics of the project.

"Texas is blessed with abundant natural resources, including the right salt geology, and we are excited to join forces with Corre Energy on this transformative storage project," said Mark Wilby, President of Contour Energy. He added: “Our strategic partnership will drive innovation in the energy markets in Texas, result in a more efficient and reliable power grid, and deliver for the project’s debt and equity investors.”

About Contour Energy:

Contour Energy, LLC is a project development company specializing in energy infrastructure projects focused on the transition towards decarbonization with innovative solutions in energy storage and renewable energy. Contour Energy has management experience in the successful development, financing, start-up and operations of over $8 billion in assets in the power, upstream, midstream and renewable spaces.

