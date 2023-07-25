Baby Oral Care Market Size to Exceed USD 2 Billion By 2031| CAGR of 4.3%

the infant segment is the largest segment and is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Baby Oral Care Market," The baby oral care market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the toothbrush segment occupied the largest market share as it is one of the primary implements in maintaining oral health across the world.

The Baby Oral Care industry offers brushes, toothpaste, tooth mousse, floss, teethers, gum soothing gels, and other products. These products are specially formulated to be compatible with the internal composition of the mouth of the baby to avoid harm to teeth and gums. The scope of the study includes babies aged 0-12 months as infants and babies aged 13-36 months as toddlers.

There is a rise in the disposable income of consumers, which increases their purchasing power. Many parents spend a lot of money on the health, safety, and well-being of their children. Parents spend money on baby monitors, baby educational toys, baby care products, and other items to keep their babies safe, entertained, and healthy. Consumers also spend more on premium and high-quality products to provide safe products for their babies. This includes toothbrushes, toothpaste, and teethers, which are placed in mouths of the babies and may cause harm if the product is of poor quality. As a result, demand for baby products, including baby oral care products, rises, resulting in massive Baby Oral Care Market Growth.

Adult toothpaste and floss comprise numerous chemical components in small doses that, if consumed in large quantities, may be lethal. Chemicals that are almost harmless to adults may be extremely dangerous to children. Among them are fluoride, triclosan, sodium lauryl sulphate, diethanolamine, and other chemicals. Fluoride used on babies may cause dental fluorosis, which changes the structure of the enamel on the teeth and causes discoloration. According to the National Library of Medicine, triclosan exposure in children may result in hormonal imbalances. To ensure the safety of the products, oral care products for children are frequently made with natural ingredients and additives. There is an increase in the Baby Oral Care Market Demand due to the safety associated with their use.

Cleaning the teeth and gums of babies and toddlers may be challenging because children aged zero to three years are generally restless or incognizant, making products like finger brushes, gum and tooth wipes, tongue cleaners, and other products difficult to use. To make baby oral care products more appealing to children, market participants incorporate various designs and flavors. Bananas, bears, dinosaurs, and other animals serve as form factors for toothbrushes, tongue cleaners, and teethers, while apple, strawberry, mixed berries, and other fruits serve as flavors for toothpaste, gum soothing gels, and tooth mousse. These products are appealing to children, making them want to use them, eliminating the need for parents to use products that they dislike on their children, and making the process of cleaning their teeth and mouth easier. Products with appealing form factors and flavors are the latest Baby Oral Care Market Trends and contribute to market growth.

Parents all over the world are becoming more aware of the best ways to raise their children. The younger generation of parents works hard to learn and study proper child-rearing techniques and procedures, as well as how to care for their physical, emotional, and mental needs. There has been a massive increase in awareness of baby oral health around the world, particularly in developing countries due to an increase in the rate of education in these countries, and an increase in disposable income and expenditure on baby care products. Parents invest more in baby oral care products to ensure that their children do not develop dental problems later in life. This increased awareness of infant oral health care is expected to lead to an increase in the Baby Oral Care Market Size.

The baby oral care market is segmented on the basis of type, age, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the baby oral care market is classified into toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, tooth mousse, and others. On the basis of age, the market is bifurcated into infant and toddler. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others. On the basis of region, the market is divided across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and the Rest of LAMEA).

Key findings of the study

On the basis of type, the toothbrush segment dominated the market in 2021 and the tooth mousse segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the infant segment is the largest segment and is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets, and hypermarkets held the largest market share in 2021.

The players operating in the baby oral care market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their Baby oral care Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the Baby oral care Market Analysis include- Amway, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dr. Fresh, LLC., Haleon plc, HCP Wellness, Himalaya Wellness Company, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Pigeon Corporation, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Procter & Gamble, Punch & Judy, Quip NYC, Inc., Unilever, and Y-Brush.

