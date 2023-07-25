Face Recognition Device Market on Track to Surpass USD 3372.4 Million with CAGR of 17.5% by 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

New Report (153 Pages) | Electronics & Semiconductor| The objective of Face Recognition Device Market report is to provide insights on market players in this field, assisting them in evaluating their business strategies. The report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users, and geography (North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America). It aims to help readers understand the market in depth.

- Global Face Recognition Device market is projected to experience a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 17.5% until 2026.

- The Global Face Recognition Device Market Size Reached USD 1077.8 Million in 2021-2022.

- The Global Face Recognition Device Market to Reach the Value of USD 3372.4 Million by the End of 2026.

A facial recognition device stems from a purpose-built combination of high-end hardware components and efficient software to automatically identify or verify a person from a digital image, as required in several Security and Surveillance installations. The identification process is done by comparing the facial features extracted from an image with those previously stored in a facial database.

As for the global Face Recognition Device industry, the industry structure is relatively dispensable. The top three manufacturers have 20.37% revenue market share in 2017. The China giant Cloudwalk, which has 12.88% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Face Recognition Device industry. The manufacturers following Cloudwalk are Aurora and Insigma Group, which respectively has 4.18% and 3.31% market share globally.

Plus, China is the largest consumption area, accounting for 29.29% in 2017, and will reach 44.59% in 2023, with a CAGR of 29.53% during 2018-2023 largely owing to the publishment of A Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan.

𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐒/𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐔𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

Cloudwalk

Dahua Technology

Aurora

Insigma Group

Face++

PCI

CMOLO

IDEMIA (France)

Anviz

Adatis GmbH&Co. KG

ColosseoEAS

Artec Group

EnterFace

IDTECK Co Ltd.

Bioenable



𝐂𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐅𝐎𝐂𝐔𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:

- Does this report take into account the impact of COVID-19 and the war between Russia and Ukraine on the Face Recognition Device market?

Yes. We have definitely taken the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war into consideration throughout the research because they have a significant impact on the global supply chain relationship and the raw material price system. We go into great detail about how the pandemic and war have affected the Face Recognition Device Industry.

- How do you come up with the list of important people on the report?

We concretely examine not only the leading businesses that have a voice on a global scale but also the regional small and medium-sized businesses that play key roles and have plenty of potential for growth in order to clearly reveal the industry's competitive situation.

- What are your primary sources of data?

During the report's creation, both primary and secondary data sources are utilized.

Key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives) are extensive interview subjects for primary sources, as are downstream distributors and end-users.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

- Define, describe and forecast Face Recognition Device product market by type, application, end user and region.

- Provide enterprise external environment analysis and PEST analysis.

- Provide strategies for company to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

- Provide market dynamic analysis, including market driving factors, market development constraints.

- Provide market entry strategy analysis for new players or players who are ready to enter the market, including market segment definition, client analysis, distribution model, product messaging and positioning, and price strategy analysis.

- Keep up with international market trends and provide analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on major regions of the world.

- Analyze the market opportunities of stakeholders and provide market leaders with details of the competitive landscape.

Based on TYPE, the Face Recognition Device market from 2023 to 2030 is primarily split into:

Access Control System

Ticket Gates System

Others

Based on applications, the Face Recognition Device market from 2023 to 2030 covers:

Transportation

BFSI

Residential

Non-financial Enterprises

Others



𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Here is the list of regions covered: North America: United States, Canada, Europe: GermanyFrance, U.K., Italy, Russia,Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South, India, Australia, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Latin America:Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Middle East & Africa:Turkey, Saudi, Arabia, UAE, Korea.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: -

1 Face Recognition Device Market Overview

2 Global Face Recognition Device Market Landscape by Player

3 Face Recognition Device Upstream and Downstream Analysis

4 Face Recognition Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis

5 Market Dynamics

6 Players Profiles

7 Global Face Recognition Device Sales and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2023)

8 Global Face Recognition Device Sales, Revenue (Revenue), Price Trend by Type

9 Global Face Recognition Device Market Analysis by Application

10 Global Face Recognition Device Market Forecast (2023-2030)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

