Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market to Reach $803.4 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 2.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The rise in the prevalence of mitral valve diseases, the increase in the adoption of pharmaceutical drugs to manage mitral valve disease symptoms, and the surge in the geriatric population drive the growth of the global mitral valve disease therapeutics market.

Portland, OR, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug class (Beta blockers, Diuretics, Anticoagulants, Others), by Age group (Below 55 years, Above 55 years), by Distribution channel (Hospital pharmacies, Drug store and retail pharmacies, Online providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global mitral valve disease therapeutics market was valued at $607.7 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $803.4 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global mitral valve disease therapeutics market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including an increase in the prevalence of mitral valve diseases, a surge in the geriatric population, and a rise in the adoption of medication. These factors contribute to improved health outcomes and reduced complications for individuals with mitral valve disease. However, the availability of alternative treatment options for mitral valve disease is hindering the growth of the therapeutics market. Conversely, there are promising growth opportunities in emerging markets that are expected to provide lucrative prospects in the industry.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $607.7 million Market Size in 2032 $803.4 million CAGR 2.8% No. of Pages in Report 268 Segments covered Drug Class, Age Group, Distribution Channel and Region Drivers Increasing prevalence of mitral valve diseases



Rise in the adoption of pharmaceutical drugs to manage mitral valve disease symptoms



Surge in the geriatric population Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraints Availability of alternative treatment options

Covid-19 Scenario



The pandemic led to delays in diagnosis and treatments for mitral valve disease, as many hospitals and healthcare facilities had diverted their resources toward treating COVID-19 patients.

In addition, non-urgent procedures, including mitral valve surgeries, were delayed or cancelled in many countries, which gave way to a decrease in demand for mitral valve disease therapeutics, thereby restraining the market growth.

However, the mitral valve disease therapeutics market observed a significant growth during the post-pandemic period, owing to the increased risk of heart diseases because of COVID infection.

The anticoagulant segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on drug class, the anticoagulant segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global mitral valve disease therapeutics market revenue and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in the adoption of anticoagulants in managing the symptoms of mitral valve disease and the wide availability of direct- acting oral anticoagulants (DOACs).

The above 55 years segment is anticipated maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on age group, the above 55 years segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global mitral valve disease therapeutics market revenue, and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. This is due to age-related degenerative changes, rise in the ederly population, and a higher prevalence of comorbidities in this age group.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment contributed to the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global mitral valve disease therapeutics market revenue. This is attributed to the increase in the preference of people toward retail pharmacies, as retail pharmacies happen to guide regarding medications and usage during the treatment period. However, the online providers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, due to the rise in popularity of online pharmacies and a number of users preferring online pharmacies.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting nearly two-fifths of the global mitral valve disease therapeutics market revenue, due to surge in the prevalence of mitral valve diseases and early diagnosis of valvular heart diseases. In addition, the increase in the geriatric population in North America has led to a higher incidence of heart diseases, leading to increased demand for mitral valve therapeutics. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing prevalence of mitral valve disease, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment of mitral valve disease.

Leading Market Players: -

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Viatris Inc.

Alembic Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Cipla Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mitral valve disease therapeutics market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

