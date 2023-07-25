Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market to Reach $884.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Empowering Women's Health: Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market Explores Innovative Solutions to Alleviate Pain and Discomfort, Anticipated to Witness Significant Growth with a Projected CAGR of 4.4% during 2023-2030.

Burlingame, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market, By Drug Class (Analgesics, Anticholinergics, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, Haematinics, and Others (Progestins, Among others)), By Type (Primary Dysmenorrhea and Secondary Dysmenorrhea), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical, Intrauterine, and Others (Intrauterine, Among others)), By Dosage Form (Tablet, Capsules, Suspension, and Others (Transdermal Patch, Among others)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030”According to the report, global menstrual cramp market is estimated to be valued at US$ 652.3 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Menstrual Cramp Market:

Global menstrual cramps treatment market is expected to witness growth, owing to increasing inorganic activities such as collaborations by key market players like Pfizer. Inc, Abbvie, among others for the treatment of endometriosis and dysmenorrhea.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5760

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market :

The application of Arstat Inc for patent of oral combination of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug and low dose of tranexamic acid on 2020-07-14 by U.S.. It is a method for relieving menstrual pain and reducing menstrual blood loss in a female. NSAID is formulated to relieve the menstrual pain and to reduce a volume of menstrual blood loss the dose of tranexamic acid ranges from 50 mg to 425 mg per oral combination drug is formulated.

Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 652.3 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 4.4% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 884.3 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Treatment Type : Augmentation (By Implants), Reduction, Fillers, Others (Reconstructive and Others)

Augmentation (By Implants), Reduction, Fillers, Others (Reconstructive and Others) By Application: Post-traumatic, Aesthetics

Post-traumatic, Aesthetics By Techniques: Open Rhinoplasty, Close Rhinoplasty

Open Rhinoplasty, Close Rhinoplasty By End User: Hospitals, Specialty clinics, Aesthetic clinics, Others (Research Centers and Academic Institutes) Companies covered: Stryker Corporation, SATELEC (Actongroup), Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products, Allergan (Abbvie) Luminera, Implantech, Koken, ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC., NOUVAG, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd., and Other prominent players Growth Drivers: Increasing product launch by the market players

Increasing expansion of acquisition of new business strategy agreement by the market players Restraints & Challenges: Blockages of a blood vessel, leading to tissue death risks associated with needle-free devices

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5760

Drivers:

Increasing product approvals for menstrual cramps treatment:

Increasing product approvals by regulatory bodies is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on December 24, 2021, ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a Japan.-based pharmaceutical company, announced that RELUMINA (Relugolix) has received an additional indication approval of U.S. Food and Drug Administration within the marketing authorization for endometriosis. Doses for Relugolix 40mg once a day before meal via PO for adults. First dose should be given between the 1st - 5th day of the menstrual cycle.

Global Menstrual Cramp Market– Restraint

Increasing product recall by market players expected to hinder the market pace:

Increasing number of product recall by market players is expected to hinder the market growth. For instance, on March 24, 2022, Plastikon Healthcare, LLC, Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Magnesia Oral Suspension 2400 mg/30 mL, Magnesium Hydroxide 1200mg/Aluminum Hydroxide 1200mg/Simethicone 120mg per 30 mL, and Acetaminophen 650mg/ 20.3mL due to Microbial Contamination. The product generally used in treatment of muscular aches, backache, premenstrual and menstrual cramps.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Menstrual Cramp Market:

Increasing research and developments activity by key market players is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2022, Dare Bioscience U.S. based pharmaceutical company, launched “DARE-PDM1” for the treatment of primary dysmenorrhea (menstrual cramps). Its First in category treatment for Dysmenorrhea. DARE-PDM1 utilizes proprietary hydrogel technology for vaginal delivery of Diclofenac. It is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug that is under the clinical trial in phase 1. It is Dare’s Novel way to deliver Diclofenac vaginally via the Company’s proprietary hydrogel technology. There is no FDA approved vaginal diclofenac treatment for dysmenorrhea.

Global Menstrual Cramp Market- Recent Developments

Increasing research and development programs by key companies for menstrual cramps treatment is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on August, 2020 AbbVie (U.S. based biomedical companies) started the safety and efficacy study of ORILISSA (elagolix) and is expected to get completed by February 2026. ORILISSA is an orally-administered, nonpeptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist. ORILISSA is available in two oral dosages: 150 mg once daily and 200 mg twice daily, taken with or without food. Moreover on July 2018, AbbVie (U.S. based biomedical companies), received the U.S. FDA Approval of ORILISSA (elagolix) for management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global menstrual cramps treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Increasing the research and developments activity by market players is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, on December 13, 2021 Organon, a global women’s healthcare company, announced the completion of acquisition of Forendo Pharma, a clinical-stage drug development company focused on novel treatments in women’s health.

On the basis of dosage form, tablet segment held a dominant position over the forecast period, due to increasing research and development activities by the market players. For instance, in September 2021, Enteris Biopharma (U.S. based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company), announced successful completion of Phase 1 clinical trials of oral Leuprolide. Leuprolide is Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist that is used for the management of endometriosis which is primary cause for menstrual cramp.

On the basis of drug class, NSAID’s segment is dominant, due to availability of the drug on Over the counter platform. According to article published in Contemporary OB/GYN Journal, on May 14, 2021, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are prescribed as the first-line therapy for pain relief from dysmenorrhea. Randomized, placebo-controlled trials support the efficacy of NSAID’s in the treatment of primary dysmenorrhea. Also, after taking NSAID’s women rated their pain intensity as significantly lower with time point. The each time point is 24-h time interval of the Menstrual cycle.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global menstrual cramps market include Pfizer Inc., Ingelheim International GmbH., Bayer AG, Abbott., Cipla Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Almatica Pharma LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eisen Pharmaceutical Co. (Pvt.) Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie., Sparsha Pharma International Pvt Ltd, Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5760

Market Segmentation:

Global Menstrual Cramp Treatment Market, By Drug Class: Analgesics Anticholinergic Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) Haematinics Others (Progestins, Among others)

Global Menstrual Cramp Treatment Market, By Type: Primary Dysmenorrhea Secondary Dysmenorrhea

Global Menstrual Cramp Treatment Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Injectable Topical Others (Intrauterine, Others)

Global Menstrual Cramp Treatment Market, By Dosage Form: Tablet Capsules Suspension Others (Transdermal Patch, Among others)

Global Menstrual Cramp Treatment Market, By Distribution channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Hemorrhagic Shock Treatment Market, By Drug Type ( NVX-408, YW-356, LB-1148, Neutrolide, Others), By Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Channels ) and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

Acne Therapeutics Market, By Treatment (Therapeutics, Retinoid, Antibiotics, Hormonal Agents, Combination Medications, Anti-inflammatory, and Other Agents) and By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, and Others), And By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com