Clare Dunn to Headline Prowers County Tornado Relief Benefit Concert in Lamar, Colorado on September 2, 2023

Prominent southeastern Colorado-native Clare Dunn will headline the Prowers County Fairgrounds Arena on September 2nd in effort to help raise proceeds for The DuValls, a farming family impacted by an EF-3 Tornado. Click photo to enlarge.

The DuValls lost everything they owned, including all barns, corrals, equipment, vehicles, some livestock and eight of their nine dogs when the tornado traveling at approximately 155 mph touched down in Southeast Colorado. Click photo to enlarge.