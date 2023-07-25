Việt Nam’s foreign policy introduced to law students in The Hague

VIETNAM, July 25 - AMSTERDAM — The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands has held an exchange with international students from The Hague Academy of International Law, introducing them to Việt Nam’s foreign policy and activities of its diplomatic representative agencies abroad.

Nearly 20 students of various nationalities – France, Senegal, Italy, Japan, and Việt Nam, among others – participated in the event. Most of them, including two from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam, were in the final year of their Master's or Ph.D. law programmes, with some already working in courts and foreign ministries.

Ambassador Phạm Việt Anh had an open discussion with the students about Việt Nam’s key foreign policy principles and fundamental diplomatic pillars, as well as the basic functions and main activities of the country's diplomatic representation abroad.

The students showed their interest in and raised many questions about the international situation, the Southeast Asia region, Việt Nam’s perspectives, and its approach to current global issues.

Their queries were clearly answered, reflecting Việt Nam’s consistent position of respecting international law, supporting peace, cooperation, and reconciliation, and choosing what is right and just, as well as not taking sides.

They also expressed their appreciation of the nation’s foreign policy of independence, proactiveness, openness and active international integration that contributes to building a world of peace, justice, and prosperity based on international law. — VNS