Digital Pathology Market Predicted to Reach $1,977.9 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 12.2% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Unleashing the Future of Diagnostics: Digital Pathology Market Drives Innovation in Healthcare with Cutting-Edge Imaging Technology, Anticipated to Flourish with a Projected CAGR of 12.2% during 2023-2030.

Burlingame, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Digital Pathology Market, by Product Type (Image Analysis Software, Scanner {Bright Field Scanner, Fluorescence Scanner}, Services {Installation & Integration, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services}), by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Hematology, Autoimmune Disorder, Dermatology and Others), by Technology (Immunohistochemistry, ISH & FISH, Immunofluorescence and others) End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Labs, Hospital Laboratories, and Others) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030” According to the report, Global Digital Pathology industry is estimated to be valued at US$ 884.4 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Digital Pathology Market:

Pathologist are increasing the use of digital pathology in laboratories as digital pathology is becoming a mainstream option for repetitive diagnostics and is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published in January 2021, by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, pathologists are integrating digital pathology into clinical practice because of its potential benefits; digital images are stored on secure servers and can be viewed on computer monitors, enabling pathologists to work remotely and collaborate with other pathologists.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/379

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Digital Pathology Market:

Increasing number of strategies such as collaborations between key players in the market is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on March 9, 2022, Proscia, a software company, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., a provider of whole slide imaging systems, announced a collaboration to accelerate the adoption of digital pathology at the corporate level. By combining the Concentriq platform from Proscia and the NanoZoomer family of whole slide scanners from Hamamatsu, integrated solution expands its marketability and helps laboratories understand the full potential of pathology's digital transformation.

Global Digital Pathology Market- Drivers

Increasing incidence of the grave disease, an autoimmune disorder

Increasing number of grave disease cases, an autoimmune disorder is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, according to the data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, it was found that the prevalence of the Grave disease and thyroiditis in the year 2021 was more than 500 per 100,000 people globally, out of which 85% were female patients.

Increasing number of partnerships between market players

Increasing number of partnerships between key players operating in the market is expected to drive the market growth over forecast period. For instance, on April 11, 2022, Crosscope, a provider of AI-enabled digital pathology software, announced a partnership agreement with Waleed Pharmacy & Stores LLC, a pharmacy store, to deliver Crosscope’s AI-enabled Digital Pathology platform in Oman. Together, they aim to reduce the cancer burden in Oman by bringing cutting-edge technology advancements to the country and enabling their commercialization to provide complete cancer care.

Digital Pathology Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 884.4 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 12.2% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 1,977.9 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product Type: Image Analysis Software, Scanner (Bright Field Scanner, Fluorescence Scanner), Services (Installation and Integration, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services)

Image Analysis Software, Scanner (Bright Field Scanner, Fluorescence Scanner), Services (Installation and Integration, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Hematology, Autoimmune Disorders, Dermatology, Others

Oncology, Hematology, Autoimmune Disorders, Dermatology, Others By Technology: Immunohistochemistry, ISH & FISH, Immunofluorescence, Others

Immunohistochemistry, ISH & FISH, Immunofluorescence, Others By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Labs, Hospital Laboratories, Others Companies covered: Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Olympus Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sectra AB, Propath UK Limited, Inspirata, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc., OracleBio Limited, MD Biosciences, Aiforia, Xybion Digital Inc., Nucleai, Inc Growth Drivers: Increasing product launches and product approval by key players in the market

The increasing collaboration, agreements between market players Restraints & Challenges: The high cost of digital pathology system

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/379

Global Digital Pathology Market- Restraint

Lack of Skilled Pathologists

Over the forecast period, the digital pathology industry is anticipated to face difficulties due to a lack of skilled pathologists. According to an article published in July 2022 by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, low- and middle-income nations struggle with a lack of skilled pathologists who frequently prefer to operate in urban groups despite the fact that a sizable portion of the population lives in rural areas.

Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market- Opportunity

Increasing number of product launches

Increasing product launches by key market players is expected to drive the global digital pathology market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., a pharmaceutical industry, launched its Digital Pathology Open Environment that allows software developers to integrate their image analysis tools for tumor tissue with Roche’s uPath enterprise software, an application for pathologists' workflow.

Global Digital Pathology Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among product type, scanner segment is dominant in U.S. region due to increasing number of product launches. For instance, in April 2021, OptraSCAN, a company that provides digital pathology solutions, announced the launch of the new OS-Ultra 320 highspeed digital pathology scanner.

Global Digital Pathology Market Segmentation:

The Global Digital Pathology Market report is segmented into Product Type, Therapeutic Area, Technology, Application, End User and Region.

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Image Analysis Software, Scanner and services. Out of which, scanner segment is expected to dominate in the Digital Pathology Market during the forecast period and this is due to the increase in the product launches by key market players.

Based on Therapeutic Area, the market is segmented into Oncology, Hematology, Autoimmune Disorders, Dermatology and others. Out of which, oncology segment is expected to dominate in the market over the forecast period and this is a due to increase in number of collaborations between market players.

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Immunohistochemistry, ISH & FISH, Immunofluorescence and Others. Out of which, Immunofluorescence segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed due to increasing research and development activities.

Based on End User, the Digital Pathology Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Labs, Hospital Laboratories and Others. Hospital laboratories segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital pathology in hospital laboratories.

Among all segmentation, End User segment has the highest potential due to increasing adoption of digital pathology in hospital laboratories. For instance, in March 2020, Geneva University Hospital, Switzerland, signed a contract for the usage of Sectra’s digital pathology solution for full-scale primary diagnostics in its laboratory under Swiss eHealth Strategy 2.0 that intends to enhance the promotion of digitization in the healthcare sector all over Switzerland.

Global Digital Pathology Market: Key Developments

In 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a Switzerland-based multinational healthcare company, launched its digital pathology platform in Brazil. The platform aims to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment in the country.

In 2020, the Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum (DKTK) also known as the German Cancer Consortium launched a Joint Imaging Platform (JIP) in the radiology and nuclear medicine departments of 10 university hospitals in Germany for feasible and shared analysis of pathological images.

In August 2022, Indica Labs, a biotechnology company, collaborated with iCAIRD, the industrial center for artificial intelligence research in digital diagnostics, for development of an AI-based digital pathology solution for the diagnosis of cancer within lymph nodes in colorectal surgery cases.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/379

Key Market Takeaways:

The Global Digital Pathalogy Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, due to increasing launch of image analysis software for diagnosis of cancer. For instance, in November 2020, Visiopharm A/S, an image analysis tools providing company, introduced AI-powered image analysis software that was selected by the Joint Pathology Center (JPC), the pathology reference center for the U.S. federal government, and part of the U.S. Defense Health Agency, to support an important initiative to modernize the largest collection of human pathology specimens in the world.

Among Therapeutic Area, oncology segment is dominant due to increasing launch of image analysis software for diagnosis of cancer. For instance, in January 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., a pharmaceutical company, announced the CE-IVD (Conformité Européenne marked - in vitro diagnostic (IVD) device) launch of its automated digital pathology algorithms, uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis, and uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis for breast cancer, to help determine the best treatment strategy for each patient. Artificial intelligence is used in the uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis and uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis algorithms, which assist pathologists in providing rapid and precise patient diagnosis for breast cancer.

On the basis of technology, Immunofluorescence segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. Digitalization has long invaded the field of immunofluorescence microscopy. With applications in deciphering protein-protein and DNA protein interactions, immunofluorescence imaging is an ever-growing technology. The emergence of biological therapies for cancer treatment has further broadened this scope. For instance, a study published in the Cancer Communications journal in April 2020, emphasizes the potential of the multiplex immunofluorescence imaging technique, an immunofluorescence technology that allows the simultaneous detection of multiple markers on a single tissue section, for clinical and translational research in the era of cancer immunotherapy.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Global Digital Pathalogy Market include Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Olympus Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sectra AB, Propath UK Limited, Inspirata, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc., OracleBio Limited, MD Biosciences, Aiforia, Xybion Digital Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Digital Pathology Market , By Product Type: Image Analysis Software Scanner Bright Field Scanner Fluorescence Scanner Services Installation and Integration Maintenance Services Consulting Services

Global Digital Pathology Market, By Therapeutic Area: Oncology Hematology Autoimmune Disorders Dermatology Others

Global Digital Pathology Market, By Technology: Immunohistochemistry ISH & FISH Immunofluorescence Others

Global Digital Pathology Market, By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Diagnostic Labs Hospital Laboratories Others

Global Digital Pathology Market , By Region: North America

U.S. Canada Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe

Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Middle East

South Africa Central Africa North Africa Africa

South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Cerebral Angiography Market, By Procedure Type (Diagnostic Cerebral Angiography, Therapeutic Cerebral Angiography), By Imaging Technique (Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA), Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA), Catheter Angiography, Intraoperative Angiography, Other advanced imaging, techniques), By Indication (Intracranial Aneurysms, Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs), Stroke, Cerebral Tumors, Cerebrovascular Disease, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic and Research Institutions), By Product Type (Angiography Systems, Catheters, Guidewires, Contrast Media, Accessories and Consumables), By Application (Neurology, Neurosurgery, Interventional Radiology, Others), By Patient Age (Adult Patients, Pediatric Patients), By Imaging Modality (X-ray-based Angiography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)-based Angiography, Computed Tomography (CT)-based Angiography), By Procedure Setting (Conventional Angiography Suite, Interventional Radiology Suite, Operating Room), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market, By Product Type (Stationary and Portable), By Technology (Analog and Digital)), By End User (Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Government, and Other End Users), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com