HMP Global’s ‘Journal of Critical Limb Ischemia’ (JCLI) now indexed by world’s largest citation database Scopus

Designation recognizes journal’s scientific rigor and international importance.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After just two years of publication, HMP Global’s quarterly peer-reviewed Journal of Critical Limb Ischemia (JCLI) received indexed status in Scopus, curated by Elsevier and considered the world’s largest citation database. Inclusion in Scopus provides a marker of excellence and visibility for an international audience.

JCLI, the official journal of the CLI Global Society, has made significant progress in its efforts to increase the visibility and impact of the journal since it launched in March 2021. Inclusion in Scopus involves a rigorous evaluation and selection process and recognizes the scientific rigor of manuscripts submitted driven by a highly regarded international collection of reviewers who understand the complex nature of CLI. The careful editorial review process is an important attribute offered by JCLI, setting it apart from other journals devoted to peripheral arterial disease.

Acceptance in the Scopus database underscores the value of a forum devoted to the multidisciplinary treatment of CLI, a chronic and debilitating disease with promising and rapidly advancing treatment options. Inclusion in the database increases the visibility and accessibility of JCLI and the important clinical research articles devoted to treatment of this increasingly common form of peripheral vascular disease.

Dr. Barry Katzen, president of the CLI Global Society, said that with the global reach of the Scopus database, it will now be easier for researchers and clinicians to find and access JCLI’s important clinical content.

“Despite advances in care for CLI patients, an educational gap remains,” he said. “The journal serves as an important means of communicating these advances and provides a forum for continued exploration into treatment options. Going forward, JCLI is committed to being an important source for awareness, research, guidelines, and education that must occur to help eradicate this disease and prevent amputation.

“Our goal is to continue to publish high-quality, impactful research that is accessible internationally to benefit these patients.”

JCLI is published by HMP Global as part of its Cardiovascular Learning Network (CVLN), the digital hub for HMP Global’s full suite of meetings, journals, webinars, videos, podcasts, and case reports in this therapeutic area. In addition to JCLI, CVLN includes well-known and respected educational and informational publications including Cath Lab Digest, EP Lab Digest, the Journal of Invasive Cardiology, IO Learning, and Vascular Disease Management.

For more information about JCLI, visit clijournal.com. To access the submission portal and editorial manager, visit editorialmanager.com/clig/.

ABOUT THE CLI GLOBAL SOCIETY

The CLI Global Society is a 501(c)6 nonprofit, patient-centric organization formed in 2016 with a mission to improve the quality of life of patients with critical limb ischemia (CLI) by preventing amputations and death. Led by a multidisciplinary board of directors, the Society collaborates with a coalition of organizations that share an interest in CLI to address treatment, outcomes, coding, and reimbursement. For more information about the Society’s mission to improve care and prevent amputation for patients with CLI, visit cliglobalsociety.org.



ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world’s largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com

