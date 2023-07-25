Swearing-In Ceremony for Cobaugh Held in Keith County Court

Robin Cobaugh, Clerk Magistrate Keith County Court in the 11th Judicial District, held a formal swearing-in ceremony on July 24, 2023, hosted by County Judge Edward Steenburg.

Cobaugh replaced Clerk Magistrate Lori Hill, who served the area as clerk magistrate for the previous twenty years.

Cobaugh works in the 11th Judicial District with fellow clerk magistrates Brenda Cochran in Tryon, Stapleton, Thedford, and Mullen; Myndee Hagen in Lexington and Elwood; Deb League in Benkelman; Traci Loker in Stockville; Karen Mueller of Imperial; Annette Shafer in North Platte; Linda Smith in Trenton; Gretchen Wiebe in McCook and Hayes Center; and, Kathy Woodmancy in Grant and acting Clerk Magistrate in Beaver City.

Judges Edward Steenburg, Joel Jay, Anne Paine, Tanya Roberts-Connick, and Jeffrey Wightman preside over the courts and direct the magistrates in District 11 which includes Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas Counties.



Photo: L-R State Court Administrator Corey Steel, Robin Cobaugh, Judge Edward Steenburg.