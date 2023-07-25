Submit Release
Injured Hiker Transported from Hermit Lake Shelter

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Sergeant Glen Lucas
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
July 25, 2023

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – At approximately 5:00 p.m., on Monday, July 24, a call was received from the Appalachian Mountain Club regarding a hiker who was injured after falling on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail and sustaining a leg injury. 29-year-old Jacqueline White of Edinboro, PA was taking a short day hike with a friend when she suffered the injury and was able to make her way down to the Hermit Lake Shelter before initiating the call for help.

The decision was made to have two Conservation Officers ride All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) up the Sherburne Ski Trail to the Hermit Lake Shelter where they loaded White and her hiking partner onto the ATVs and brought them down the mountain to their vehicle at the Pinkham Notch Visitor’s Center, arriving at approximately 7:15 p.m.

White took a personal vehicle from the trailhead to seek medical treatment.

