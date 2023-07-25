Associate Professor of Meat Science and Extension Meat Specialist Interviewed by Growing Our Future Host Aaron Alejandro

Associate Professor’s Personal Discovery About Agriculture Education Brings Innovation and A Diverse Perspective to Meat Science Program at Ohio State University - Mission Matters Podcast Agency

Columbus, Ohio - Dr. Lyda G. Garcia, a southern Texas native, is an Associate Professor of Meat Science and Extension Meat Specialist at Ohio State University. “It’s no secret here in Ohio that I love my job! It doesn’t feel like a job. I am blessed to be around our future of agriculture which is our students,” Dr. Garcia said enthusiastically. “Students are faced with many issues today. Mental health is a big issue. Anytime that I can put a smile on their faces, it’s worth it. I want to let them know that everything is going to be ok,” she added.

Garcia’s parents are integral to her life. Both of them grew up poor and worked very hard and resulted in her mother earning her Master’s degree and becoming a school teacher. “My father had a Ph.D. in life. He was a ranch foreman,” explained Dr. Garcia. Education was very big in her community. “My school district was very good. Growing up, all of these universities started making a presence in our schools,” recalled Dr. Garcia. Dr. Garcia’s sister’s husband began introducing Dr. Garcia to Texas Tech University beginning her introduction to her future alma mater. During her high school years is where her interest was piqued. “I started to pay attention and then I took my first agriculture class. But, it started at home. This was the beginning of what I was about to get into,” she added.

As high school was ending, pursuing a path into the Air Force was on Dr. Garcia’s Mind. However, while having very encouraging teachers, college was still not a consideration until an opportunity presented itself. “I got a full scholarship to judge livestock at Clarendon College. I decided to give it a chance. While at Clarendon, she enjoyed using her scholarship for meat judging specifically. “After Clarendon College, I went to Texas Tech University. It was still in the back of my mind,” she said. Another mentor suggested furthering her education by obtaining a Ph.D. Dr. Garcia explained that what she thought was just a school visit was much more. “I went down and got a job offer. In that moment, I said yes. I thought, this is a chance of a lifetime. I was there for four and a half years. I was very blessed to be in that position as graduate student and coach,” Dr. Garcia remembered.

After this chapter a new one was quickly in the works. Dr. Garcia went back to her alma mater Texas Tech University to complete a post doc program, where she taught, honed her skills and leadership qualities. Ready to spread her wings, the timing worked out and she found herself at Ohio State University and has been there since 2015. “Ohio State has been really good to me,” Dr. Garcia confirmed. She oversees the undergraduate meat sciences courses, advises, teaches, participates in research as well as overseeing the meat judging team. Her passion is extension courses as that reminds her of her own start in the agricultural world. “I love extension! Extension to me, goes back to where I came from. Helping communities in so many [ways],” said Dr. Garcia passionately.

Throughout her journey, Dr. Garcia has found support from her mentors and teachers as she pursued opportunities in a male-dominated field. “I have been blessed to have so many strong, genuine good mentors in my life. The greater good was always at the forefront,” said Dr. Garcia. “My journey has been so full of lessons, experiences that have come with this to teach me so much that has shaped me. But, part of that is that I’ve taken risks. I just decided, ‘We’re going to give this a shot!’” recalled Dr. Garcia.

The Texas FFA Foundation’s purpose is to strengthen agricultural education and the Texas FFA program, so each student can develop their potential for personal growth, career success and

leadership in a global marketplace.

Learn more about the Texas FFA Foundation at mytexasffa.org

Learn more about Dr. Lyda G Garcia and the Meat Science Department at Ohio State University at OSU Meat Science and the Meat Science Extension Department at https://meatsci.osu.edu/

