Dana Safety Supply Announces 33rd Location: San Antonio, Texas

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dana Safety Supply, the nation’s largest Public Safety Equipment provider with vehicle upfit capabilities, announces the addition of a new location in San Antonio, Texas. This location marks the 33rd location for the company and the fifth to support its customers in the state of Texas, including Fort Worth, Houston, Round Rock (Austin Metro), and Harlingen. The location will be managed by the company’s tenured Regional General Manager, Chuck Geocaris, a 24-year industry veteran.

“Our new Texas location will support the greater San Antonio metropolitan area and our existing and new customers in the South Central and South West Texas area,” says David Russo, President and CEO of Dana Safety Supply. “We have found great success in Texas, and this shop will add tremendous capacity for our customers at a time they need it most.”

“The Public Safety sector has experienced a historically large delivery of vehicles from the big three auto manufacturers, some receiving two years’ worth of orders at once. This has put additional pressure on the industry to push these needed vehicles out and onto the road as quickly as possible,” Russo continues. “This new facility, paired with our growth in Texas, is a great way to show our customers we understand the challenges they face and stand with them as a steadfast partner.”

The location will add another 21,500 square feet of installation and warehouse space, and two acres of parking, enough for 300 units for production staging. This brings Dana Safety Supply’s total operation square footage in Texas alone to over 120,000 SqFt.

The San Antonio operation will employ over 30 skilled automotive install technicians, logistics support, and management personnel, which the company is actively hiring for.

Dana Safety Supply is also noteworthy as the supplier and installer of their BallisTech™ vehicle up-armoring solution for the Texas Department of Public Safety, including bullet-resistant windshields, side-glass, and door panel inserts. The company has already fielded over 2,000 up-armored patrol units for Texas D.P.S. and other Texas agencies, including Ft. Worth P.D. and Wharton, Liberty, and Denton County Sheriff’s Offices.

