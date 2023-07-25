Brachytherapy Devices Market Size Estimated to Cross a Worth of US$ 1,726.79 Million by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 7.2%

insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Brachytherapy Devices Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts for 2023-2032 present extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of various market segments, such as product, technique, application, and the competitive landscape.

The Global Brachytherapy Devices Market was estimated to be US$ 860.67 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,726.79 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Brachytherapy is a type of radiation therapy used for the treatment of cancer. In brachytherapy, low-level radiation is penetration on targeted areas to cure the cancer. The brachytherapy technique is used majorly for the treatment of various cancer types such as skin cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer and prostate cancer among others.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor driving the brachytherapy devices market is the rising prevalence of cancer globally. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Changing lifestyles, poor diets, excessive stress and depression, smoking and drinking, and genetic factors are some of the reasons for the widespread prevalence of the disease. Various governments and healthcare providers are conducting extensive research for the treatment of cancer, thereby boosting the brachytherapy devices market.

However, health risks and complications associated with radiation exposure, a lack of skilled radiotherapy professionals, and the unavailability of technologically advanced products, mainly in developing and underdeveloped countries, are some of the factors restraining the growth of the brachytherapy devices market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global brachytherapy devices market is segmented based on product, technique, and application.

Based on product, the market is segmented into brachytherapy applicators, brachytherapy afterloaders, and others. The brachytherapy applicators accounted for a significant share in the global brachytherapy devices market. Intracavitary applicators and interstitial applicators are two major types of brachytherapy applicators. In terms of growth rate, brachytherapy afterloaders are expected to grow at a high CAGR over the estimated timeframe.

Based on technique, the market is segmented into high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy, low dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy, and pulse dose rate (PDR) brachytherapy. HDR brachytherapy segment accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2022. This technique is conducted as an outsourced procedure on the patient to treat various types of cancers such as skin, cervical, and breast cancer. Short procedure time, higher efficiency, and protection from radiation exposure are some of the factors contributing to the dominance of this segment in the global brachytherapy devices market.

On the basis of application, the global brachytherapy devices market is segmented into prostate cancer, gynaecological cancer, breast cancer, and others. Prostate cancer dominates the market. Brachytherapy is an effective treatment option for both monotherapy and in combination with external radiation therapy for patients suffering from prostate cancer. This application of brachytherapy in treating prostate cancer is driving the growth of this segment.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global brachytherapy devices market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America based on geography.

North America dominates the global brachytherapy devices market. This dominance is attributed to the advantages of brachytherapy over other traditional methods, as it is comparatively safer and more effective for the treatment of cancer.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period. This region accounts for a significantly large portion of cancer patients. Additionally, the increasing expenditure on the advancement of healthcare infrastructure, predominantly in the oncology segment, is driving the growth of the market.

Some key players in the global brachytherapy devices market include Becton, Elekta AB, CIVCO medical solutions, Thergenics Corporation, iCAD, Inc., Varian medical systems. Inc., Isoray medical Inc., and Dickinson & Company, among others.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

• Brachytherapy Applicators

• Brachytherapy Afterloaders

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞:

• High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

• Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

• Pulse Dose Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Prostate Cancer

• Gynecological Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

