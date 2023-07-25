Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Market estimated to cross US$8 billion by 2027
The electrical discharge machines (EDM) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.18% to reach a market valuation of US$8,432.108 million by 2027.
The increasing demand for precision manufacturing, growth in the automotive industry, advancements in EDM technology, and continuous electronics miniaturization are driving the EDM market growth.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$8,432.108 million by 2027.
The increasing demand for precision manufacturing, rapid growth in the automotive industry, continuous advancements in EDM technology, and growing trend towards electronics miniaturization are driving the electrical discharge machine (EDM) market growth.
An electrical discharge machine (EDM) is a specialized machining method primarily employed for hard metals and materials that pose challenges for conventional techniques. It is particularly effective with electrically conductive materials, though there have been proposals to extend its capabilities to insulating ceramics as well.
The electrical discharge machines market through Various collaborations and technological advancements is witnessing significant growth. For instance, in April 2023, GF Machining Solutions unveiled the inaugural model of its latest Cut F series, which comprises a comprehensive range of wire electrical discharge machining (EDM) systems. This pioneering addition marks a significant leap forward in EDM technology, offering enhanced capabilities and features, that promise to elevate precision machining to new levels.
The electrical discharge machines (EDM) market is segmented into two main types, sinker EDM and wire EDM. Manufacturers can choose between Sinker EDM and Wire EDM based on their unique needs, ensuring they have access to the most suitable EDM solution for their precision machining processes.
The electrical discharge machine (EDM) market based on applications is segmented into die-making, mold-making, hole drilling, and others. Die making involves the fabrication of specialized tools for shaping materials in manufacturing processes, while mold making focuses on creating precision molds used in industries like plastics and packaging. Hole drilling employs EDM's ability to produce intricate and accurate holes in hard materials. Additionally, EDM is utilized to produce surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, dental tools, and other critical components requiring high accuracy and intricate shapes.
The electrical discharge machine (EDM) market based on end-users is segmented into manufacturing, energy and power sectors, electrical and electronics industries, healthcare, automotive, and other diverse sectors. This segmentation allows tailored EDM solutions to cater to the unique machining needs of different industries, fostering widespread adoption.
According to geographic segmentation, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a significant share of the electrical discharge machine (EDM) market, primarily due to its extensive scale of manufacturing and industrial growth. Major Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, are experiencing a significant boom in their automotive production. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2022, automobile production in China witnessed a steady growth of 3%, while India experienced a remarkable surge of 24%, and South Korea's production also saw a substantial increase of 9% compared to the previous year (2021). The region's booming automotive industry relies on EDM for producing intricate components and molds, while various other sectors benefit from EDM's ability to handle hard metals and complex shapes, contributing to enhanced productivity and superior product quality.
The market research study includes coverage of AAEDM CORPORATION, ADRON EDM SPECIALISTS, ACCUTEX TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., EXCETEK TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD, GF MACHINING SOLUTIONS MANAGEMENT SA, MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION, OSCARMAX, KENT INDUSTRIAL USA, INC, and SODICK CO., LTD. among other significant players in the electrical discharge machines (EDM) market.
This study segments the electrical discharge machine (EDM) market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Sinker EDM
o Wire EDM
• By Application
o Die Making
o Mold Making
o Hole Drilling
o Others
• By End-User
o Manufacturing
o Energy & Power
o Electrical and Electronics
o Healthcare
o Automotive
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• India
• Japan
• China
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
