GLUCOTRACK ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR IMPLANTABLE CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITOR

Rutherford, NJ, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“Glucotrack” or the “Company”), a medical device and digital health platform company focused on diabetes and prediabetes, announced today the completion and positive results of its feasibility study for its implantable continuous glucose monitor technology for patients with Type 1 and Type 2 insulin-dependent diabetes.



The primary goal of the feasibility study was to demonstrate that the CGM sensor design could reliably report glucose measurements for two years post-implant. Laboratory bench testing confirmed that a minimum two-year implant longevity is highly probable with the current sensor design. The implant longevity was independently verified by a third-party using sensor parameters to simulate sensor performance over time.

Given the positive results of the study, the Company is now preparing for long-term animal studies, which are expected to begin later this year.

“We are pleased to have met our goal to confidently project a long-term sensor life that is at least four times longer than what is currently available for an implantable CGM, without the requirement for external wearables or frequent calibrations.” said Paul Goode, CEO of Glucotrack. “We look forward to the animal study as the next development step of this exciting technology that can help improve the lives of so many.”

Glucotrack is committed to commercializing an implantable CGM with long-term sensor life with no requirement for any additional wearable component, and a once-only calibration. The Company believes that these will be key differentiators as compared to other continuous glucose monitors, either currently on the market or known to be in development.

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK), (formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc.) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes and prediabetes. The Company’s initial product, Glucotrack®, is a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring device designed to obtain glucose level measurements without the pain, incremental cost, difficulty, or discomfort of conventional invasive finger stick devices. For more information, please visit and http://www.glucotrack.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “expect”, “plan” and “will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack’s results include, but are not limited to, the ability of GlucoTrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including FDA approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to its current and future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023.