Queen Creek Police Department Strengthens Community Connection with Versaterm Non-Emergency Reporting

New conversational technology for non-emergency reporting elevates the department’s vision to provide exceptional public service to its community members

OTTAWA and QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm Public Safety , a global public safety solutions leader, announces Queen Creek Police Department's launch of Case Service Reporting as part of its mission to enhance non-emergency reporting services for the local community. Individuals throughout the Town of Queen Creek, Arizona can easily submit non-emergency reports using a mobile app (available on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store ) or web browser and receive immediate virtual assistance.



“As we consider the evolving needs of our community, service excellence will continue to be of the utmost importance to our department,” said Chief Randy Brice, Queen Creek Police Department. “We are pleased to add more operational efficiency while providing another way for our community members to directly engage with us. We value partnerships such as the one with Versaterm that help us better serve our community.”

Through advanced conversational functionality, Case Service Reporting assists community members in submitting non-emergency reports. It allows reporting parties to describe the situation in their own words while collecting all necessary information for an incident report. The solution generates a comprehensive report that adheres to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), validates each case with the police department, and assigns a case number to the reporting party upon approval. As a technology-driven agency, this new service highlights Queen Creek Police Department’s commitment to providing community members with multiple engagement options, catering to their preferences ranging from in-person interactions to online interfaces.

“The Queen Creek Police Department epitomizes innovation centered around meeting the needs of its community now and into the future,” said Warren Loomis, CEO and President, Versaterm Public Safety. “They are setting a new standard for exceptional experiences at every interaction and fostering a safer and more connected community by implementing the latest technologies.”

Case Service Reporting is a module of Versaterm’s Records Management System (RMS) , allowing the agency to integrate and manage agency-wide data supporting proactive police work.

