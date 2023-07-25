LegalZoom to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

GLENDALE, Calif., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), the No. 1 choice in online small business formations, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after the close of market.



Dan Wernikoff, Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the company’s financial results.

LegalZoom Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Telco Registration: Please register for the conference call by clicking here

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website, https://investors.legalzoom.com/ . A replay of the webcast also will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website following the live event.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is the leading online platform for business formation in the United States. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, LegalZoom delivers comprehensive legal, tax and compliance products and expertise for small business owners through easy-to-use technology. From free business formations to business management solutions and professional advisory services, LegalZoom supports millions of small business owners and their families throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Founded on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to legal and financial expertise, LegalZoom empowers entrepreneurs to make their dream a reality. To learn more about LegalZoom, visit www.legalzoom.com .

