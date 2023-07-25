Presidium Health Deploys Health Gorilla to Access Patient Data in a Direct-To-Home Healthcare Solution

Presidium Health Enhances Integrated Home-Based Healthcare Services with Health Gorilla’s Advanced Interoperability Solution

Mountain View, CA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, a leading Health Information Network and interoperability provider, is pleased to announce that Presidium Health, the leading mobile healthcare company for medically complex patients, has successfully deployed its EHR data retrieval solution to power complex home care services.

Founded in 2017, Presidium Health provides home-based, whole-person care to the top 1 percent of the most medically and socially complex Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries. With plans to expand their value-based services nationwide, Presidium successfully deployed their care delivery platform with Health Gorilla’s Patient360 API, which provides access to comprehensive patient data from a nationwide network of sources.

In their search for a data exchange vendor, Presidium Health considered several potential options, including data integration vendors or connecting with health information exchanges directly. Presidium selected Health Gorilla for three main reasons:

Direct connections into multiple national exchanges (instead of using bridge connections).

Leverage of modern standards such as FHIR.

Seamless API integration experience and synchronized patient registration.

Presidium is also making use of Health Gorilla’s intuitive user interface (UI), which synchronizes patient registration with their own system. Additionally, Health Gorilla’s document filtering capabilities have become instrumental in removing redundancy and streamlining information for physicians.

“Organized patient data helps us bring whole-person healthcare to our patients 24/7, 365 days a year, wherever they call home,” says Laurent Bortolamiol, Vice President of Technology, Presidium Health. “Health Gorilla’s Patient360 is the solution we have been looking for, enabling the real-time retrieval of comprehensive data on our patients.”

Health Gorilla’s dedicated support team has also been a key asset in this successful collaboration, offering continuous assistance and multiple sandbox environments that match Presidium’s development, testing, demo, and production requirements.

“Presidium Health is dedicated to improving patient care and driving healthcare innovation,” says Steve Yaskin, CEO, Health Gorilla. “With Health Gorilla, Presidium’s providers can access patient records, making it possible for them to deliver care in the comfort of a patient’s home. We are honored to be part of their transformative journey.”

The partnership between Presidium Health and Health Gorilla marks a significant step forward in leveraging nationwide health information exchange to deliver better patient care. Health Gorilla is proud to contribute to Presidium Health’s mission of serving complex patients across the country with efficiency and compassion.

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure health data sharing platform, powering national health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla provides access to the broadest network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get a complete view of their patients. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and unlocking new business models. Health Gorilla is also one of the applicants accepted for onboarding as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network and must successfully complete testing and onboarding before official designation as a QHIN. Our platform hosts innovative privacy technologies designed to safeguard health data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

