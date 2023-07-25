OSS to Hold Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



OSS management will host the call followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-886-7786

International dial-in number: 1-416-764-8658

Conference ID: 07082306

Webcast: here (live and replay)

The webcast will include a slide presentation viewable via the webcast link above.

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at onestopsystems.com. OSS regularly uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the company.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day and through August 24, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 07082306

