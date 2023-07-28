Morgan Jeffrey & Co. Limited Launches Digital Platform for Global Business Insights

Copyrighted business logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Morgan Jeffrey & Co. Limited announced today the launch of its digital platform, designed to provide readers worldwide with free and unlimited access to global business insights. Breaking away from the conventional model, this platform offers open access, bypassing the need for user accounts and paywalls.

This user-friendly platform offers comprehensive coverage on key topics such as market trends, economic outlooks, disruptive and emerging technologies, business strategies and principles, economic equality, sustainability and more.

“With the unveiling of our global digital platform, we're excited to share our expertise with a wider audience. Our goal is to empower our readers with the knowledge they need to enhance their understanding and awareness of the constantly evolving business environment and technological innovation. We strongly believe that business information should be accessible and relevant to everyone, regardless of their location, industry, or professional background,” said Daniel Minkov, President and Founder.

Featuring four main categories, Markets, Business, Investing and Technology, the platform offers information about business fundamentals, companies, organisations, and events in every major business sector. Leveraging modern cloud, AI and other digital technologies, the platform ensures quick and reliable data delivery.

Morgan Jeffrey & Co. Limited adheres to a strict privacy policy, collecting minimal personal information and fully complying with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) data privacy standards.

The company also upholds its commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability. By utilising digital technologies to produce and deliver business insights, Morgan Jeffrey & Co. Limited minimises its carbon footprint and impact on the environment, underscoring its commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable planet.

For more information on the platform, visit www.morganjeffrey.com.

DISCLAIMER: Morgan Jeffrey & Co. Limited is not a financial, legal, accounting advisor or licensed investment professional. All content published by Morgan Jeffrey & Co. Limited is for informational purposes only; and is not a recommendation to buy, hold, or sell any investment or commodity. Site users are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

About Morgan Jeffrey & Co. Limited: Morgan Jeffrey & Co. Limited is a digital publishing company incorporated in the United Kingdom and dedicated to providing global readers with unlimited access to important business insights. The company strives to make business information accessible and relevant to all, regardless of location, industry, or professional background.