Spaceport partners with Intella X to offer seamless IP licensing for gaming and metaverse developers.

Spaceport’s catalog of IP holds significant sway with our key markets and audiences. By leveraging these assets in our ecosystem, all Intella X Gaming partners gain a competitive edge.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Spaceport, a leading platform that enables end-to-end digital IP licensing, is partnering with international gaming platform Intella X to make its global catalog of licensed IP available directly to gaming and metaverse developers.
Through this partnership, gaming developers of all sizes will be able to search and contract with a massive catalog of intellectual property that can be brought directly into their games through the Intella X platform. Developers will be able to seamlessly license fresh content and new brands into their titles and digital marketplaces, tapping into the $54B spent annually on digital goods.
Founded by serial entrepreneurs Le Zhang and Lida Tang, Spaceport was built to help brands, artists and licensing agencies monetize their intellectual property across digital and physical goods. Spaceport’s Universal Catalog of IP and proprietary Smart Licenses streamline the most challenging aspects of licensing: discovering licensing opportunities, contracting with partners, and managing royalty payments.
“Our goal is to make new revenue streams instantly available to IP owners and the Intella X gaming ecosystem is the perfect place to make that happen.” said Spaceport CEO and Founder Le Zhang.
As game developers of all sizes look to increase their footprint with global audiences, this partnership provides a creative way to leverage licensed IP to infuse fresh narratives and exciting experiences into their games. This is particularly true across the metaverse where close to 500M monthly users will be accessing at least one digital world by 2024. Spaceport already works with major brands to bring their IP into Roblox and Intella X provides and new opportunities for those IP owner and the developers on the other side.
“The key to this partnership is the potential it brings for our Intella X Gaming partners. Spaceport’s catalog of IP holds significant sway with our key markets and audiences. By leveraging these assets in our ecosystem, all Intella X Gaming partners gain a competitive edge." - Jose Ko, CEO of Intella X
About Spaceport
Spaceport is accelerating the growth of the next digital economy by building tools for creators, brands and agencies to monetize their intellectual property. With a mission to break down the real-world limitations of IP, Spaceport offers a universal licensing catalog that enables greater deal velocity and provides exposure to a broad cross-section of digital and physical licensing opportunities. Learn more at https://www.spaceport.xyz/
About Intella X
Intella X is the next generation of Web3 gaming platform that is committed to establishing a new benchmark for game platform providers in Web3. With its proprietary platform services, unique service protocol that perpetually rewards both game developers and gamers, and exclusive protocol that redistributes shares of its revenue back to the stakeholders of the ecosystem, Intella X has set its journey on redefining blockchain gaming and the widespread adoption of Web3.
