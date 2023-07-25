Submit Release
Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the second quarter of 2023 include:

  • An increase in net interest income of 6.3% over the second quarter of 2022;
  • An increase in book value and tangible book value per share of $0.51;
  • Net growth in loans of $121.3 million (or 13.9% annualized); and
  • The payment of a 23 cent per share dividend on common stock on May 15, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported second quarter 2023 net income of $14.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, versus net income of $13.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $27.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $31.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “We delivered another quarter of strong financial results with net income and pre-tax, pre-provision income both increasing from the prior quarter. We continue to see good stability in our deposit base and have successfully grown our client base and brought in new, full banking relationships. Economic conditions remain healthy throughout our markets and we continue to see attractive lending opportunities, which led to our total loans increasing at a 14% annualized rate in the second quarter. We have a solid pipeline of high quality commercial lending opportunities, and we believe that we can continue to grow our client base and deliver strong financial performance for our shareholders.”

Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2023 and 2022 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of  $2.4 million ($0.09 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $3.1 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended June 30, 2022.
  • The provision for credit losses on loans was an expense of $3.3 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to an expense of $2.4 million ($0.09 per diluted share, after taxes) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $38.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.3 million, or 6.3% from the year-ago period, and down $0.1 million, or 0.2%, from the first quarter of 2023. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.26% during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.26% in the year-ago period, and 3.33% in the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets. The decrease in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was due to a decrease in net interest margin that was partially offset by an increase in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets were $4.76 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.49 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.70 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

For the first six months of 2023, net interest income totaled $76.8 million, an an increase of $7.7 million, or 11.2% from the first six months in 2022. The Company’s net interest margin for the first six months of 2023 was 3.29% compared to 3.13% in 2022. The increase in net interest income for the first six months of 2023 compared to 2022 reflects this improved margin as well as our increase in average interest- earning assets.

Non-interest income totaled $15.4 million and $26.0 million, respectively, for the second quarter and for the first six months 2023, compared to $14.6 million and $33.6 million in the respective comparable prior year periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues and a loss on securities available for sale.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, were approximately $2.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively. For the first six months of 2023, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $3.4 million compared to $2.1 million in 2022. The increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to a increase in the gain on sale margin on mortgage loan sold that was partially offset by a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $3.7 million and $4.2 million in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. For the first six months of 2023 and 2022, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $4.4 million and $13.8 million, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with the magnitude of changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels between periods. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

  Three months ended   Six months ended
  6/30/2023   6/30/2022   6/30/2023   6/30/2022
  (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:              
Revenue, net $         2,193     $         2,124     $         4,415     $         4,207  
Fair value change due to price           2,443               3,120               1,808               11,572  
Fair value change due to pay-downs           (962 )             (1,082 )             (1,823 )             (1,976 )
Total $         3,674     $         4,162     $         4,400     $         13,803  


Non-interest expenses totaled $32.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $32.4 million in the year-ago period. For the first six months of 2023, non-interest expenses totaled $63.2 million versus $63.9 million in 2022.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.4 million and $6.3 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2023, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $2.9 million and $7.0 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2022. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2023 relative to 2022.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

  6/30/2023   12/31/2022   6/30/2022
Loan Type (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial $         33     $         38     $         56  
Mortgage           6,149               4,745               5,074  
Installment           694               598               729  
Sub total           6,876               5,381               5,859  
Less - government guaranteed loans           2,882               1,660               1,360  
Total non-performing loans $         3,994     $         3,721     $         4,499  
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans           0.11 %             0.11 %             0.14 %
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets           0.09 %             0.08 %             0.10 %
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans           1351.13 %             1409.16 %             1064.30 %


The provision for credit losses on loans was an expense of $3.3 million and $2.2 million in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The provision for credit losses on loans was an expense of $2.5 million and an expense of $0.6 million in the first six months of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The quarterly change in the provision for credit losses on loans in 2023 compared to 2022, was primarily the result of a an increase in specific reserve on one commercial credit as well as increases in the pooled loan reserve and subjective loan allocations due primarily to loan growth. The year-to-date increase in the provision for credit losses in 2023 compared to 2022, was primarily the result of a combination of increases in net commercial specific allocations, pooled loan reserve and subjective loan allocations due to loan growth We recorded loan net charge offs (recoveries) of $(0.10) million and $(0.04) million in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively and $0.96 million and $0.02 million during the first six months of 2023 and 2022, respectively. At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $54.0 million, or 1.49% of total portfolio loans compared to $52.4 million, or 1.51% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2022. The year-to-date increase in the provision for credit losses for securities HTM in 2023 compared to 2022, was the result of a loss incurred on a $3.0 million subordinated debt security that defaulted during the first quarter.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.14 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $135.8 million from December 31, 2022. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.63 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.47 billion at December 31, 2022.  Deposits totaled $4.49 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $108.6 million from December 31, 2022. This increase is primarily due to growth in reciprocal, time and brokered time deposit account balances that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing and in savings and interest-bearing checking deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $129.2 million at June 30, 2023, versus $74.4 million at December 31, 2022. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $731.8 million at June 30, 2023, versus $779.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Total shareholders’ equity was $375.2 million at June 30, 2023, or 7.31% of total assets compared to $347.6 million or 6.95% at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity totaled $344.6 million at June 30, 2023, or $16.45 per share compared to $316.7 million or $15.04 per share at December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 6/30/2023   12/31/2022   Well
Capitalized
Minimum
           
Tier 1 capital to average total assets         8.72 %           8.56 %           5.00 %
Tier 1 common equity  to risk-weighted assets         11.11 %           10.97 %           6.50 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets         11.11 %           10.97 %           8.00 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets         12.36 %           12.22 %           10.00 %


At June 30, 2023, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $926.9 million and $476.5 million, respectively. We also had approximately $866.9 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at June 30, 2023 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $800.1 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2023 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2023 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 200,000 shares of common stock, for an aggregate purchase price of $3.3 million.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 245095). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/289851319.

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 212125). The replay will be available through August 1, 2023.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.1 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
           
    June 30,
2023		     December 31,
2022
    (Unaudited)
    (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets          
Cash and due from banks  $         61,225   $         70,180
Interest bearing deposits            67,967                 4,191
Cash and Cash Equivalents           129,192               74,371
Securities available for sale           731,777             779,347
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $321,860 at June 30, 2023 and $335,418 at December 31, 2022)           360,926             374,818
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost            18,131               17,653
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value            20,270               26,518
Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value                   —               20,367
Loans          
Commercial        1,538,162           1,466,853
Mortgage        1,441,398           1,368,409
Installment           651,554             630,090
Total Loans        3,631,114           3,465,352
Allowance for credit losses           (53,964)             (52,435)
Net Loans        3,577,150           3,412,917
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net                 658                    455
Property and equipment, net            36,157               35,893
Bank-owned life insurance            54,507               55,204
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value            44,427               42,489
Other intangibles              2,278                 2,551
Goodwill            28,300               28,300
Accrued income and other assets           131,791             128,904
Total Assets  $    5,135,564   $    4,999,787
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Deposits          
Non-interest bearing  $   1,155,537   $     1,269,759
Savings and interest-bearing checking        1,929,021           1,973,308
Reciprocal           720,985             602,575
Time           431,249             321,492
Brokered time           250,844             211,935
Total Deposits        4,487,636           4,379,069
Other borrowings            90,015               86,006
Subordinated debt            39,472               39,433
Subordinated debentures            39,694               39,660
Accrued expenses and other liabilities           103,585             108,023
Total Liabilities        4,760,402           4,652,191
           
Shareholders’ Equity          
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding                   —                     —
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,943,694 shares at June 30, 2023  and 21,063,971 shares at December 31, 2022           318,241             320,991
Retained earnings           137,431             119,368
Accumulated other comprehensive loss           (80,510)             (92,763)
Total Shareholders’ Equity           375,162             347,596
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity  $    5,135,564   $     4,999,787


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,
2023		     March 31,
2023		     June 30,
2022		   June 30,
                2023     2022
    (Unaudited)
Interest Income   (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans  $              47,679   $              44,294   $              31,454   $              91,973   $             59,872
Interest on securities                            
Taxable                5,919                  5,884                  4,950                 11,803                  9,502
Tax-exempt                3,283                  3,083                  1,746                  6,366                  3,300
Other investments                1,067                     675                     214                  1,742                     431
Total Interest Income               57,948                 53,936                 38,364               111,884                 73,105
Interest Expense                            
Deposits               17,461                 13,760                  1,216                 31,221                  1,983
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures                2,137                  1,735                  1,087                  3,872                  2,060
Total Interest Expense               19,598                 15,495                  2,303                 35,093                  4,043
Net Interest Income               38,350                 38,441                 36,061                 76,791                 69,062
Provision for credit losses                3,317                  2,160                  2,379                  5,477                     806
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses               35,033                 36,281                 33,682                 71,314                 68,256
Non-interest Income                            
Interchange income                3,355                  3,205                  3,422                  6,560                  6,504
Service charges on deposit accounts                3,134                  2,857                  3,096                  5,991                  6,053
Net gains (losses) on assets                            
Mortgage loans                2,120                  1,256                  1,253                  3,376                  2,088
Securities available for sale                     —                   (222)                   (345)                   (222)                   (275)
Mortgage loan servicing, net                3,674                     726                  4,162                  4,400                 13,803
Other                3,134                  2,729                  3,044                  5,863                  5,407
Total Non-interest Income               15,417                 10,551                 14,632                 25,968                 33,580
Non-interest Expense                            
Compensation and employee benefits               20,602                 19,339                 19,882                 39,941                 40,012
Data processing                2,891                  2,991                  2,644                  5,882                  4,860
Occupancy, net                1,845                  2,159                  2,077                  4,004                  4,620
Interchange expense                1,054                  1,049                  1,262                  2,103                  2,273
Furniture, fixtures and equipment                   929                     926                  1,042                  1,855                  2,087
FDIC deposit insurance                   749                     783                     457                  1,532                     979
Loan and collection                   620                     578                     647                  1,198                  1,206
Legal and professional                   473                     607                     479                  1,080                     972
Advertising                   431                     495                     560                     926                  1,240
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments                   100                   (475)                     649                   (375)                     294
Communications                   635                     668                     762                  1,303                  1,519
Other                1,919                  1,837                  1,973                  3,756                  3,822
Total Non-interest Expense               32,248                 30,957                 32,434                 63,205                 63,884
Income Before Income Tax               18,202                 15,875                 15,880                 34,077                 37,952
Income tax expense                3,412                  2,884                  2,879                  6,296                  6,984
Net Income  $        14,790           12,991                   13,001                 27,781                  30,968
Net Income Per Common Share                            
Basic $             0.70                          0.62   $
                      0.62                     1.32       1.47
Diluted  $                  0.70                         0.61                      0.61                              1.31                           1.45



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
                             
    June 30,
2023 		    March 31,
2023 		    December 31,
2022 		    September 30,
2022		     June 30,
2022
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended                            
Net interest income $                $38,350   $                   $38,441   $                  40,602   $                     39,897   $                    36,061
Provision for credit losses           3,317              2,160                1,390                3,145             2,379
Non-interest income         15,417            10,551              11,468              16,861           14,632
Non-interest expense         32,248            30,957              32,091              32,366           32,434
Income before income tax         18,202            15,875              18,589              21,247           15,880
Income tax expense           3,412              2,884                3,503                3,950             2,879
Net income $                       14,790   $                         12,991   $                           15,086   $                          17,297   $                        13,001
                             
Basic earnings per share $                            0.70   $                              0.62   $                              0.72   $                              0.82   $                            0.62
Diluted earnings per share             0.70                0.61                 0.71                 0.81               0.61
Cash dividend per share             0.23                0.23                 0.22                 0.22               0.22
                             
Average shares outstanding   21,040,349     21,103,831     21,064,556     21,057,673     21,070,266
Average diluted shares outstanding   21,222,535     21,296,980     21,266,876     21,251,933     21,266,476
                             
Performance Ratios                            
Return on average assets   1.18 %     1.06 %     1.21 %     1.40 %     1.10 %
Return on average equity   16.29     14.77     17.94     20.48     15.68
Efficiency ratio (1)   59.26     62.07     60.82     56.26     62.50
                             
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)                            
Interest income   4.91 %     4.67 %     4.41 %     3.92 %     3.47 %
Interest expense   1.65     1.34      0.89     0.43     0.21
Net interest income   3.26     3.33      3.52     3.49     3.26
                             
Average Balances                            
Loans   $3,567,920     $3,494,169     $3,449,944     $3,360,621      $3,145,095
Securities     1,111,670        1,146,075         1,164,809         1,226,203       1,312,934
Total earning assets     4,763,295        4,696,786         4,637,475         4,610,307       4,493,714
Total assets     5,044,746        4,988,440         4,934,859         4,884,841       4,758,960
Deposits     4,447,843        4,417,106         4,350,748         4,326,958       4,221,047
Interest bearing liabilities     3,415,621        3,304,868         3,159,374         3,075,210       3,005,103
Shareholders' equity        364,143           356,720            333,610            335,120          332,610

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
 
  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September
30, 2022		   June 30, 2022
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period                  
Capital                  
Tangible common equity ratio 6.75 %   6.60 %   6.37 %   6.15 %   6.26 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 8.09      7.95      7.98      7.86      7.78   
Average equity to average assets 7.22      7.15      6.76      6.86      6.99   
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.64      13.80      13.62      13.58      13.64   
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.40      11.53      11.36      11.29      11.33   
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 10.45      10.55      10.38      10.29      10.30   
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 8.87      8.92      8.86      8.77      8.74   
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $        17.91      $         17.40      $         16.50      $       15.78      $         15.73   
Tangible common equity per share of common stock           16.45                 15.94                 15.04               14.30                 14.25   
Total shares outstanding 20,943,694   21,138,303   21,063,971   21,063,954   21,049,218
                   
Selected Balances                  
Loans $  3,631,114      $   3,509,809      $   3,465,352      $ 3,409,858      $   3,258,850   
Securities     1,092,703          1,137,103          1,154,165         1,183,701          1,241,312   
Total earning assets     4,830,185          4,860,696          4,688,246         4,633,876          4,552,185   
Total assets     5,135,564          5,138,934          4,999,787         4,931,377          4,826,209   
Deposits     4,487,636          4,544,749          4,379,069         4,327,028          4,290,574   
Interest bearing liabilities     3,501,280          3,481,511          3,274,409         3,116,027          3,037,278   
Shareholders' equity       375,162             367,714             347,596            332,308             331,134   

(2) June 30, 2023 are Preliminary.
 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends.  Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")              
               
Net interest income $         38,350     $         36,061     $         76,791     $         69,062  
Add:  taxable equivalent adjustment           423               481               862               963  
Net interest income - taxable equivalent $         38,773     $         36,542     $         77,653     $         70,025  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)           3.23 %             3.21 %             3.26 %             3.09 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)           3.26 %             3.26 %             3.29 %             3.13 %

(1) Annualized.

 

Tangible Common Equity Ratio
                   
  June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September
30, 2022		   June 30,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity $         375,162     $         367,714     $         347,596     $         332,308     $         331,134  
Less:                  
Goodwill           28,300               28,300               28,300               28,300               28,300  
Other intangibles           2,278               2,415               2,551               2,697               2,871  
Tangible common equity           344,584               336,999               316,745               301,311               299,963  
Addition:                  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes           74,712               75,013               86,966               91,248               79,206  
Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $         419,296     $         412,012     $         403,711     $         392,559     $         379,169  
                   
Total assets $         5,135,564     $         5,138,934     $         4,999,787     $         4,931,377     $         4,826,209  
Less:                  
Goodwill           28,300               28,300               28,300               28,300               28,300  
Other intangibles           2,278               2,415               2,551               2,697               2,871  
Tangible assets           5,104,986               5,108,219               4,968,936               4,900,380               4,795,038  
Addition:                  
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax           74,712               75,013               86,966               91,248               79,206  
Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $         5,179,698     $         5,183,232     $         5,055,902     $         4,991,628     $         4,874,244  
                   
Common equity ratio           7.31 %             7.16 %             6.95 %             6.74 %             6.86 %
Tangible common equity ratio           6.75 %             6.60 %             6.37 %             6.15 %             6.26 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss           8.09 %             7.95 %             7.98 %             7.86 %             7.78 %
                   
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
                   
Common shareholders' equity $         375,162     $         367,714     $         347,596     $         332,308     $         331,134  
Tangible common equity $         344,584     $         336,999     $         316,745     $         301,311     $         299,963  
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)           20,944               21,138               21,064               21,064               21,049  
                   
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $         17.91     $         17.40     $         16.50     $         15.78     $         15.73  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock $         16.45     $         15.94     $         15.04     $         14.30     $         14.25  


The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets.  Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929

