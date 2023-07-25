SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP REPORTS NET INCOME OF $6.7 MILLION FOR THE SECOND QUARTER

San Diego, Calif., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California Bancorp (“us,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”) announces its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2023.



Southern California Bancorp reported net income of $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $736 thousand, or $0.04 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $8.2 million, or $0.44 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

“I am pleased to report that our strong year-to-date performance in 2023 includes net interest income of $48.3 million and net income of $14.9 million, showing considerable improvement from $38.7 million and $710 thousand, respectively, in the corresponding year-to-date period in 2022,” said David Rainer, Chairman and CEO of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California. “We believe this improvement in performance is due to the strong execution of our relationship-based business banking model.

“Second quarter net income of $6.7 million helped drive our tangible book value per share to $12.82, an increase of $0.33, or 2.6% from the prior quarter. Our balance sheet continues to be strong, with deposit balances remaining steady, as we have elected to vigorously defend our deposit base in the face of increasing competition and deposit costs. Our loan portfolio grew by $19.8 million in the second quarter, with a focus on full banking relationships, that include a deposit component."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

"Given the recent turmoil in the banking industry, we have opportunistically hired a few new business relationship managers and continue to scout for additional talent," said Rainer. "We are building on an already exceptional team and are focused on a strategy of deposit gathering through new relationships--using exception pricing where appropriate--and consequently we are seeing an increase in account openings.

"Reflecting our culture of prudent underwriting, the credit quality of our loan portfolio remains outstanding; our nonperforming assets to total assets ratio ended the second quarter at 0.002%."

Second Quarter Operating Results

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared with net income of $8.2 million, or $0.44 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter was $9.9 million, a decrease of $1.5 million or 13.4% from the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $23.4 million, compared to $24.9 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $2.5 million increase in total interest expense, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in total interest and dividend income in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2023, loan interest income increased $1.0 million, total debt securities income increased $71 thousand, and interest and dividend income from other financial institutions increased $12 thousand. The increase in interest income was due to a number of factors: a higher average total loan balance from organic loan growth; a change in the interest-earning asset mix; and higher yields on interest-earning assets resulting from increases in the target Fed funds rate. Average interest-earning assets increased $9.9 million, the result of a $5.8 million increase in average total loans, a $5.5 million increase in average total debt securities, a $5.2 million increase in average deposits in other financial institutions, and a $1.1 million increase in average restricted stock investments and other bank stock, partially offset by a $7.7 million decrease in average Fed funds sold/resale agreements. The increase in interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $2.4 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, the result of a $101.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits, coupled with a 68 basis point increase in interest-bearing deposit costs.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 4.36%, compared with 4.71% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily related to a 50 basis point increase in the cost of funds, partially offset by a 11 basis point increase in the total interest-earning assets yield, the result of higher market interest rates and a change in the Bank's interest-earning asset mix. The yield on total earning assets in the second quarter of 2023 was 5.64%, compared with 5.53% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total loans in the second quarter of 2023 was 5.91%, an increase of 13 basis points from 5.78% in the prior quarter.

Cost of funds for the second quarter of 2023 was 138 basis points, an increase of 50 basis points from 88 basis points in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by a 68 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with an increase in average interest-bearing deposits, and a decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $109.6 million to $805.6 million and represented 41.3% of total average deposits for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $915.2 million and 46.7%, respectively, for the prior quarter; average interest-bearing deposits increased $101.7 million to $1.15 billion during the second quarter of 2023. The total cost of deposits in the second quarter of 2023 was 129 basis points, an increase of 49 basis points from 80 basis points in the prior quarter.

Average total borrowings increased $8.5 million to $40.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase of $8.4 million in average Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings during the quarter. The average cost of total borrowings was 5.66% for the second quarter of 2023, up from 5.54% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses of $15 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a $202 thousand provision for credit losses in the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 included a $135 thousand negative provision for unfunded commitments primarily due to lower unfunded loan commitments. Total unfunded loan commitments decreased $33.9 million to $523.6 million at June 30, 2023, from $557.5 million at March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses for loan portfolio in the second quarter of 2023 was $120 thousand, a decrease of $158 thousand from $278 thousand in the prior quarter. The decrease was driven by a number of factors: a decrease in classified loans, changes in the portfolio mix, and a decrease in the qualitative reserve, partially offset by change in our reasonable and supportable forecast, primarily related to the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve's actions to control inflation, and an increase in total loan balances. The Company’s management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, inflation and the concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately provisioned for the current environment.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income in the second quarter of 2023 was $1.1 million, a decrease of $474 thousand compared to total noninterest income of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of loans of $77 thousand on the sale of $1.0 million of SBA 7A loans, a decrease of $731 thousand from the gain on sale of loans of $808 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, of which $797 thousand was recorded on the sale of $9.9 million in SBA 7A loans. Additionally, a $39 thousand gain on sale of loans was recorded on a nonaccrual 1-4 family residential loan in the prior quarter. Service charges and fees on deposit accounts was $530 thousand, an increase of $91 thousand compared to $439 thousand in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher analysis charges for certain deposit accounts. The Company recorded a gain on sale of debt securities of $34 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, for which there was no comparable transaction in the prior quarter. Other charges and fees was $136 thousand, an increase of $111 thousand compared to $25 thousand in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher income from equity investments.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $14.6 million, a decrease of $412 thousand from total noninterest expense of $15.0 million in the prior quarter. In the second quarter of 2023, salaries and employee benefits decreased by $567 thousand, and legal, audit and professional fees decreased by $118 thousand, partially offset by data processing and communications, which increased by $120 thousand, and other expenses, which increased by $158 thousand.

The $567 thousand decrease in salaries and benefits was due primarily to lower stock compensation expense related to the accelerated stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of performance-based restricted stock units of $632 thousand recorded in the prior quarter, an increase in the deferred loan origination costs resulting from higher loan growth in the second quarter of 2023, and a decrease in payroll taxes and benefits expense. The $118 thousand decrease in legal, audit and professional fees was due primarily to completion of the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market early in the second quarter of 2023. The $120 thousand increase in data processing and communications was due primarily to an increase in network and core system data processing expense. The $158 thousand increase in other expense was due primarily to the increase in customer service related expense, and travel expense, partially offset by the decrease in sundry losses resulting from the recoveries of affidavits of forgery that were charged-off in previous quarters.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2023 was 59.6%, compared to 56.8% in the prior quarter.

Income Tax

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company’s income tax expense was $3.2 million, compared with $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The effective rate was 32.3% for the second quarter of 2023 and 26.8% for the first quarter of 2023. The effective rate was 29.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to the impact of the vesting and exercise of equity awards combined with changes in the Company's stock price over time.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $2.31 billion, an increase of $17.1 million or 0.7% from March 31, 2023. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily related to a $2.5 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $19.9 million increase in total loans, including loans held for sale, partially offset by a $4.6 million decrease in securities available-for-sale.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $1.91 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.89 billion at March 31, 2023, with second quarter of 2023 new originations of $63.3 million and payoffs and net paydowns of $37.7 million. Total loans secured by real estate increased by $22.4 million, with construction and land development loans increasing by $19.2 million, and commercial real estate loans increasing by $24.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in 1-4 family residential and multifamily decreasing $3.9 million and $17.7 million, respectively. In addition, commercial and industrial loans decreased by $1.4 million. The Company had $1.1 million in SBA 7A loans held for sale at June 30, 2023, compared to $577 thousand at March 31, 2023; most of these loans are expected to be sold in the secondary market in the third quarter of 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2023 were $1.98 billion, a decrease of $4.9 million from March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits at June 30, 2023 were $776.9 million, or 39.2% of total deposits, compared with $882.0 million, or 44.4% of total deposits at March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023, total interest-bearing deposits were $1.20 billion, compared to $1.10 billion at March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023, total brokered time deposits were $98.4 million, compared to $84.5 million at March 31, 2023. Given the nature of the Company's commercial banking model, at June 30, 2023, approximately 40% of total deposits exceeded the FDIC insurance limits; however, the Company offers the Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) product, providing customers with FDIC insurance coverage at ICS network institutions. At June 30, 2023, ICS deposits increased to $256.3 million, or 13% of total deposits, compared to $140.3 million, or 7% of total deposits at March 31, 2023.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("Federal Reserve") Borrowings

At June 30, 2023, the Company had overnight FHLB borrowings of $15.0 million, a $15.0 million increase from March 31, 2023. There were no outstanding Federal Reserve Discount Window borrowings at June 30, 2023. The Company did not participate in the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program.

At June 30, 2023, the Company had available borrowing capacity from the FHLB secured lines of credit of approximately $405 million and available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Discount Window of approximately $142 million. The Company also had available borrowing capacity from two unsecured credit lines from correspondent banks of approximately $60 million at June 30, 2023, with no outstanding borrowings. Total available borrowing capacity was $606.7 million at June 30, 2023. Additionally, the Company had unpledged liquid securities at fair value approximately $120 million and cash and cash equivalents of $104.6 million at June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets increased to $40 thousand, or 0.002% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared with $1 thousand, or 0.000% of total assets at March 31, 2023. The increase from March 31, 2023, was due primarily to a commercial and industrial loan with a net carrying value of $41 thousand that was placed on non-accrual status during the second quarter of 2023. Special mention loans decreased by $1.2 million during the second quarter of 2023 to $10.6 million at June 30, 2023 due mostly to paydowns totaling $1.1 million, coupled with three commercial and industrial loans from one relationship totaling $590 thousand that were downgraded from special mention loans to substandard loans, partially offset by two commercial and industrial loans from one relationship totaling $494 thousand that were downgraded from pass loans to special mention. Substandard loans decreased by $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2023 to $4.7 million at June 30, 2023 due mostly to payoffs totaling $2.1 million, partially offset by the three commercial and industrial loans downgraded from special mention.

The Company had no loans over 90 days past due that were accruing interest at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

There were no loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due) at June 30, 2023, compared to $123 thousand of loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due) at March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses, which is comprised of allowance for loan losses (ALL) and reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $24.0 million, or 1.26% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $24.1 million, or 1.27% at March 31, 2023. The $24 thousand decrease in the allowance includes a $120 thousand provision for credit losses for the loan portfolio and a $135 thousand negative credit provision for unfunded loan commitments, coupled with a net charge-off of $9 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Allowance for loan losses was $22.5 million, or 1.18% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $22.4 million, or 1.18% at March 31, 2023.

Capital

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per common share at June 30, 2023, was $12.82, compared with $12.49 at March 31, 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, tangible book value was primarily impacted by net income, stock-based compensation expense, and net of tax unrealized losses on debt securities available-for-sale. Other comprehensive losses related to unrealized losses, net of taxes, on securities available-for-sale increased by $1.6 million to $6.6 million at June 30, 2023 from $5.0 million at March 31, 2023. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) as a percent of total tangible assets at June 30, 2023 increased to 10.33% from 10.13% in the prior quarter, and unrealized losses as a percent of tangible capital equity at June 30, 2023 increased to 2.8% from 2.2% in the prior quarter.

The Bank’s leverage capital ratio and total risk-based capital ratio were 11.47% and 12.98%, respectively, at June 30, 2023. The Bank elected the three-year phase-in period under the regulatory capital rules, which allow a phase-in of the Day 1 CECL transition adjustment to the regulatory capital at 25% per year over a three-year transition period.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

At or for the

Three Months Ended At or for the

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 EARNINGS ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Net interest income $ 23,426 $ 24,892 $ 20,936 $ 48,318 $ 38,731 (Reversal of) Provision for credit losses $ (15 ) $ 202 $ 1,796 $ 187 $ 3,646 Noninterest income $ 1,096 $ 1,570 $ 1,526 $ 2,666 $ 3,129 Noninterest expense $ 14,607 $ 15,019 $ 21,708 $ 29,626 $ 37,260 Income tax expense (benefit) $ 3,212 $ 3,017 $ (306 ) $ 6,229 $ 244 Net income (loss) $ 6,718 $ 8,224 $ (736 ) $ 14,942 $ 710 Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 9,915 $ 11,443 $ 754 $ 21,358 $ 4,600 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 9,915 $ 11,443 $ 7,798 $ 21,358 $ 12,168 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.36 $ 0.44 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.04 Shares outstanding at period end 18,296,365 18,271,194 17,840,626 18,296,365 17,840,626 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.46 % (0.13 )% 1.32 % 0.06 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.18 % 1.46 % 0.73 % 1.32 % 0.53 % Return on average common equity 9.93 % 12.72 % (1.19 )% 11.29 % 0.58 % Adjusted return on average common equity (1) 9.93 % 12.72 % 6.82 % 11.29 % 4.93 % Yield on total loans 5.91 % 5.78 % 4.74 % 5.85 % 4.72 % Yield on interest earning assets 5.64 % 5.53 % 3.99 % 5.58 % 3.77 % Cost of deposits 1.29 % 0.80 % 0.07 % 1.05 % 0.07 % Cost of funds 1.38 % 0.88 % 0.13 % 1.13 % 0.13 % Net interest margin 4.36 % 4.71 % 3.87 % 4.54 % 3.64 % Efficiency ratio (1) 59.57 % 56.76 % 96.64 % 58.11 % 89.01 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 59.57 % 56.76 % 65.28 % 58.11 % 70.93 %





As of June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 CAPITAL ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.33 % 10.13 % 9.84 % Book value (BV) per common share $ 14.96 $ 14.64 $ 14.51 Tangible BV per common share (1) $ 12.82 $ 12.49 $ 12.32 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan losses (ALL) $ 22,502 $ 22,391 $ 17,099 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments $ 1,538 $ 1,673 $ 1,310 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 24,040 $ 24,064 $ 18,409 ALL to total loans 1.18 % 1.18 % 0.90 % ACL to total loans 1.26 % 1.27 % 0.97 % Nonperforming loans $ 40 $ 1 $ 41 Other real estate owned $ — $ — $ — Nonperforming assets to total assets — % — % — % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,914,415 $ 1,894,509 $ 1,906,800 Total assets $ 2,309,183 $ 2,292,053 $ 2,283,927 Deposits $ 1,980,908 $ 1,985,856 $ 1,931,905 Loans to deposits 96.6 % 95.4 % 98.7 % Shareholders' equity $ 273,749 $ 267,539 $ 260,355





(1) Non-GAAP measure. See – GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation







At or for the

Three Months Ended At or for the

Six Months Ended ALLOWANCE for CREDIT LOSSES June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 ($ in thousands) Allowance for loan losses Balance at beginning of period $ 22,391 $ 17,099 $ 13,534 $ 17,099 $ 11,657 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (1) — 5,027 — 5,027 — Provision for credit losses 120 278 1,650 398 3,500 Charge-offs (9 ) (27 ) (21 ) (36 ) (21 ) Recoveries — 14 (27 ) 14 — Net (charge-offs) (9 ) (13 ) (48 ) (22 ) (21 ) Balance, end of period $ 22,502 $ 22,391 $ 15,136 $ 22,502 $ 15,136 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 1,673 $ 1,310 $ 804 $ 1,310 $ 804 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (1) — 439 — 439 — Provision (reversal) for credit losses (135 ) (76 ) 146 (211 ) 146 Balance, end of period 1,538 1,673 950 1,538 950 Allowance for credit losses $ 24,040 $ 24,064 $ 16,086 $ 24,040 $ 16,086 ALL to total loans 1.18 % 1.18 % 0.85 % 1.18 % 0.85 % ACL to total loans 1.26 % 1.27 % 0.91 % 1.26 % 0.91 %





(1) Represents the impact of adopting ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses on January 1, 2023. As a result of adopting ASU 2016-13, our methodology to compute our allowance for credit losses is based on a current expected credit loss methodology, rather than the previously applied incurred loss methodology.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS ($ in thousands) Cash and due from banks $ 34,632 $ 34,159 $ 60,295 Federal funds sold & interest-bearing balances 69,995 67,980 26,465 Total cash and cash equivalents 104,627 102,139 86,760 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 119,875 124,438 112,580 Securities held-to-maturity, at cost (fair value of $48,563 at June 30, 2023; $49,713 at March 31, 2023; and $47,906 at December 31, 2022) 53,782 53,864 53,946 Loans held for sale 1,062 577 9,027 Loans held for investment: Construction & land development 275,250 256,096 239,067 1-4 family residential 150,150 154,071 144,322 Multifamily 210,025 227,676 218,606 Other commercial real estate 961,307 936,513 958,676 Commercial & industrial 312,845 314,248 331,644 Other consumer 3,776 5,328 5,458 Total loans held for investment 1,913,353 1,893,932 1,897,773 Allowance for credit losses - loans (22,502 ) (22,391 ) (17,099 ) Total loans held for investment, net 1,890,851 1,871,541 1,880,674 Restricted stock at cost 15,997 14,557 14,543 Premises and equipment 13,919 14,105 14,334 Right of use asset 7,853 8,384 8,607 Goodwill 37,803 37,803 37,803 Core deposit intangible 1,403 1,493 1,584 Bank owned life insurance 38,428 38,196 37,972 Deferred taxes, net 11,666 10,492 10,699 Accrued interest and other assets 11,917 14,464 15,398 Total assets $ 2,309,183 $ 2,292,053 $ 2,283,927 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 776,895 $ 882,000 $ 923,899 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 354,088 248,809 209,625 Money market and savings accounts 660,654 677,636 668,602 Time deposits 189,271 177,411 129,779 Total deposits 1,980,908 1,985,856 1,931,905 Borrowings 32,818 17,794 67,770 Operating lease liability 10,394 10,925 11,055 Accrued interest and other liabilities 11,314 9,939 12,842 Total liabilities 2,035,434 2,024,514 2,023,572 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock - 50,000,000 shares authorized, no par value; issued and outstanding 18,296,365 at June 30, 2023; 18,271,194 at March 31, 2023 and 17,940,283 at December 31, 2022) 220,702 219,659 218,280 Retained earnings 59,607 52,889 48,516 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - net of taxes (6,560 ) (5,009 ) (6,441 ) Total shareholders' equity 273,749 267,539 260,355 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,309,183 $ 2,292,053 $ 2,283,927





Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Income Statements - Quarterly and Year-to-Date (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 27,987 $ 27,019 $ 19,947 $ 55,006 $ 37,678 Interest on debt securities 833 731 476 1,564 730 Interest on tax-exempted debt securities 456 487 325 943 401 Interest and dividends from other institutions 984 972 836 1,956 1,260 Total interest and dividend income 30,260 29,209 21,584 59,469 40,069 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on NOW, savings, and money market accounts 4,730 2,903 264 7,633 546 Interest on time deposits 1,531 975 81 2,506 179 Interest on borrowings 573 439 303 1,012 613 Total interest expense 6,834 4,317 648 11,151 1,338 Net interest income 23,426 24,892 20,936 48,318 38,731 (Reversal of) Provision for credit losses (1) (15 ) 202 1,796 187 3,646 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,441 24,690 19,140 48,131 35,085 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 530 439 385 969 872 Gain on sale of loans 77 808 767 885 816 Bank owned life insurance income 232 223 215 455 1,047 Servicing and related income on loans 87 75 25 162 94 Gain on sale of debt securities 34 — — 34 — Other charges and fees 136 25 134 161 300 Total noninterest income 1,096 1,570 1,526 2,666 3,129 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 9,674 10,241 9,361 19,915 19,557 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,527 1,447 1,732 2,974 3,142 Data processing 1,176 1,056 1,092 2,232 2,512 Legal, audit and professional 667 785 608 1,452 1,225 Regulatory assessments 367 452 421 819 760 Director and shareholder expenses 214 213 221 427 416 Merger and related expenses — — 544 — 1,068 Core deposit intangible amortization 90 91 99 181 198 Loss contingency expense — — 6,500 — 6,500 Other expense 892 734 1,130 1,626 1,882 Total noninterest expense 14,607 15,019 21,708 29,626 37,260 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,930 11,241 (1,042 ) 21,171 954 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,212 3,017 (306 ) 6,229 244 Net income (loss) $ 6,718 $ 8,224 $ (736 ) $ 14,942 $ 710 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.37 $ 0.46 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.82 $ 0.04 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.44 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.04 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (2) $ 9,915 $ 11,443 $ 754 $ 21,358 $ 4,600 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (2) $ 9,915 $ 11,443 $ 7,798 $ 21,358 $ 12,168





(1) Included (reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments of $(135) thousand, $(76) thousand and $146 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively; and $(211) thousand and $146 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

(2) Non-GAAP measure. See – GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Cost Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Cost Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Cost Assets ($ in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Total non-PPP loans $ 1,896,805 $ 27,973 5.92 % $ 1,890,758 $ 27,005 5.79 % $ 1,679,902 $ 19,668 4.70 % Total PPP loans 3,228 14 1.74 % 3,476 14 1.63 % 9,072 279 12.34 % Total loans 1,900,033 27,987 5.91 % 1,894,234 27,019 5.78 % 1,688,974 19,947 4.74 % Taxable debt securities 106,208 833 3.15 % 97,023 731 3.06 % 100,548 476 1.90 % Tax-exempt debt securities (1) 70,470 456 3.29 % 74,188 487 3.37 % 56,054 325 2.94 % Deposits in other financial institutions 42,770 537 5.04 % 37,611 457 4.93 % 246,506 439 0.71 % Fed funds sold/resale agreements 17,639 228 5.18 % 25,306 287 4.60 % 64,004 144 0.90 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 16,039 219 5.48 % 14,902 228 6.20 % 14,914 253 6.80 % Total interest-earning assets 2,153,159 30,260 5.64 % 2,143,264 29,209 5.53 % 2,171,000 21,584 3.99 % Total noninterest-earning assets 133,716 134,707 137,829 Total assets $ 2,286,875 $ 2,277,971 $ 2,308,829 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 308,863 $ 1,279 1.66 % $ 206,785 $ 316 0.62 % $ 211,663 $ 56 0.11 % Money market and savings accounts 662,487 3,451 2.09 % 685,368 2,587 1.53 % 669,183 208 0.12 % Time deposits 175,161 1,531 3.51 % 152,613 975 2.59 % 87,176 81 0.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,146,511 6,261 2.19 % 1,044,766 3,878 1.51 % 968,022 345 0.14 % Borrowings: FHLB advances 22,791 302 5.31 % 14,356 168 4.75 % — — —% Subordinated debt 17,806 271 6.10 % 17,783 271 6.18 % 17,711 271 6.14 % TruPS — — — % — — — % 2,262 32 5.67 % Total borrowings 40,597 573 5.66 % 32,139 439 5.54 % 19,973 303 6.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,187,108 6,834 2.31 % 1,076,905 4,317 1.63 % 987,995 648 0.26 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (2) 805,553 915,160 1,053,615 Other liabilities 22,727 23,788 18,779 Shareholders' equity 271,487 262,118 248,440 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,286,875 $ 2,277,971 $ 2,308,829 Net interest spread 3.33 % 3.90 % 3.72 % Net interest income and margin $ 23,426 4.36 % $ 24,892 4.71 % $ 20,936 3.87 % Cost of deposits 1.29 % 0.80 % 0.07 % Cost of funds 1.38 % 0.88 % 0.13 %





(1) Tax-exempt debt securities yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 41.27%, 46.69% and 52.12% of average total deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Cost Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Cost Assets ($ in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Total non-PPP loans $ 1,893,798 $ 55,006 5.86 % $ 1,588,645 $ 36,077 4.58 % Total PPP loans 3,352 — —% 21,898 1,601 14.74 % Total loans 1,897,150 55,006 5.85 % 1,610,543 37,678 4.72 % Taxable debt securities 101,641 1,564 3.10 % 86,507 730 1.70 % Tax-exempt debt securities (1) 72,318 943 3.33 % 35,721 401 2.87 % Deposits in other financial institutions 40,205 994 4.99 % 354,641 633 0.36 % Fed funds sold/resale agreements 21,451 515 4.84 % 44,024 155 0.71 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 15,474 447 5.83 % 14,464 472 6.58 % Total interest-earning assets 2,148,239 59,469 5.58 % 2,145,900 40,069 3.77 % Total noninterest-earning assets 134,209 138,550 Total assets $ 2,282,448 $ 2,284,450 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 258,106 $ 1,595 1.25 % $ 201,155 $ 137 0.14 % Money market and savings accounts 673,864 6,038 1.81 % 681,600 409 0.12 % Time deposits 163,950 2,506 3.08 % 92,076 179 0.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,095,920 10,139 1.87 % 974,831 725 0.15 % Borrowings: FHLB advances 18,597 469 5.09 % — — —% Subordinated debt 17,795 543 6.15 % 17,700 543 6.19 % TruPS — — —% 2,498 70 5.65 % Total borrowings 36,392 1,012 5.61 % 20,198 613 6.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,132,312 11,151 1.99 % 995,029 1,338 0.27 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (2) 860,054 1,022,075 Other liabilities 23,255 19,260 Shareholders' equity 266,827 248,086 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,282,448 $ 2,284,450 Net interest spread 3.59 % 3.50 % Net interest income and margin $ 48,318 4.54 % $ 38,731 3.64 % Cost of deposits 1.05 % 0.07 % Cost of funds 1.13 % 0.13 %





(1) Tax-exempt debt securities yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 43.97%, and 51.18% of average total deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) adjusted net income, (2) efficiency ratio, (3) adjusted efficiency ratio, (4) pre-tax pre-provision income, (5) adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income, (6) average tangible common equity, (7) adjusted return on average assets, (8) adjusted return on average equity, (9) return on average tangible common equity, (10) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (11) tangible common equity, (12) tangible assets, (13) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (14) tangible book value per share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 ($ in thousands) Adjusted net income Net income (loss) $ 6,718 $ 8,224 $ (736 ) $ 14,942 $ 710 Add: After-tax merger and related expenses (1) — — 383 — 770 Add: After-tax loss contingency expenses (1) — — 4,579 — 4,579 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 6,718 $ 8,224 $ 4,226 $ 14,942 $ 6,059 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 14,607 $ 15,019 $ 21,708 $ 29,626 $ 37,260 Less: Merger and related expenses — — 544 — 1,068 Deduct: Loss contingency expenses — — 6,500 — 6,500 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 14,607 $ 15,019 $ 14,664 $ 29,626 $ 29,692 Net interest income 23,426 24,892 20,936 48,318 38,731 Noninterest income 1,096 1,570 1,526 2,666 3,129 Total net interest income and noninterest income $ 24,522 $ 26,462 $ 22,462 $ 50,984 $ 41,860 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.6 % 56.8 % 96.6 % 58.1 % 89.0 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.6 % 56.8 % 65.3 % 58.1 % 70.9 % Pre-tax pre-provision income Net interest income $ 23,426 $ 24,892 $ 20,936 $ 48,318 $ 38,731 Noninterest income 1,096 1,570 1,526 2,666 3,129 Total net interest income and noninterest income 24,522 26,462 22,462 50,984 41,860 Less: Noninterest expense 14,607 15,019 21,708 29,626 37,260 Pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 9,915 $ 11,443 $ 754 $ 21,358 $ 4,600 Add: Merger and related expenses — — 544 — 1,068 Add: Loss contingency expenses — — 6,500 — 6,500 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 9,915 $ 11,443 $ 7,798 $ 21,358 $ 12,168





(1) After-tax merger and related expenses and loss contingency expenses are presented using a 29.56% tax rate.

Return on Average Assets, Equity, and Tangible Equity Net income (loss) $ 6,718 $ 8,224 $ (736 ) $ 14,942 $ 710 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 6,718 $ 8,224 $ 4,226 $ 14,942 $ 6,059 Average assets $ 2,286,875 $ 2,277,971 $ 2,308,829 $ 2,282,448 $ 2,284,450 Average shareholders' equity 271,487 262,118 248,440 266,827 248,086 Less: Average intangible assets 39,250 39,340 38,655 39,294 38,707 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 232,237 $ 222,778 $ 209,785 $ 227,533 $ 209,379 Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.46 % (0.13 %) 1.32 % 0.06 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.18 % 1.46 % 0.73 % 1.32 % 0.53 % Return on average equity 9.93 % 12.72 % (1.19 %) 11.29 % 0.58 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 9.93 % 12.72 % 6.82 % 11.29 % 4.93 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.60 % 14.97 % (1.41 %) 13.24 % 0.68 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.60 % 14.97 % 8.08 % 13.24 % 5.84 %





June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Tangible Common Equity Ratio/Tangible Book Value Per Share Shareholders' equity $ 273,749 $ 267,539 $ 260,355 Less: Intangible assets 39,206 39,296 39,387 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 234,543 $ 228,243 $ 220,968 Total assets $ 2,309,183 $ 2,292,053 $ 2,283,927 Less: Intangible assets 39,206 39,296 39,387 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,269,977 $ 2,252,757 $ 2,244,540 Equity to asset ratio 11.85 % 11.67 % 11.40 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (non-GAAP) 10.33 % 10.13 % 9.84 % Book value per share $ 14.96 $ 14.64 $ 14.51 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 12.82 $ 12.49 $ 12.32 Shares outstanding 18,296,365 18,271,194 17,940,283



