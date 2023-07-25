CTS Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Advancing Strategic Priorities While Navigating Macroeconomic Conditions

“In the second quarter, our transportation sales were up double digits, offsetting continued softness in distribution and the industrial end-market. In this challenging environment, we remain focused on operational execution and strategic capital deployment,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We made progress on our long-term priorities with strong business wins in the quarter. We received our first eBrake™ award and had significant wins on multiple EV platforms. Advancing our diversification efforts, we added several new customers in the non-transportation end markets.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Sales were $145.2 million, up 0.1% year-over-year. Sales to the transportation end market increased 10% and sales to the non-transportation end markets decreased 10% over the same period last year.

Net income was $12.9 million, or 8.9% of sales, compared to $12.6 million, or 8.7% of sales, in the second quarter of 2022.

Earnings per share was $0.41 per diluted share compared to $0.39 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.59 compared to $0.62 in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.3% compared to 22.4% in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating cash flow was $23.4 million compared to $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

2023 Guidance

CTS expects continued softness in distribution and the industrial end market for the remainder of 2023. As a result, the company now expects full-year 2023 sales to be in the range of $565 – $585 million, down from $580 – $640 million and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.20 – $2.40, down from $2.40 – $2.70.

CTS does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because CTS is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, restructuring costs, environmental remediation costs, acquisition-related costs, foreign exchange rates and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of CTS' control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, CTS is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

About CTS

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Net sales $ 145,182 $ 144,982 $ 291,176 $ 292,677 Cost of goods sold 94,440 93,134 188,782 186,489 Gross margin 50,742 51,848 102,394 106,188 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,694 22,238 45,673 44,026 Research and development expenses 6,721 6,294 13,307 12,488 Restructuring charges 1,895 630 2,807 942 Operating earnings 18,432 22,686 40,607 48,732 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (818 ) (602 ) (1,512 ) (1,148 ) Interest income 1,072 263 2,135 443 Other expense, net (2,606 ) (5,425 ) (2,441 ) (5,359 ) Total other expense, net (2,352 ) (5,764 ) (1,818 ) (6,064 ) Earnings before income taxes 16,080 16,922 38,789 42,668 Income tax expense 3,183 4,324 7,548 9,831 Net earnings $ 12,897 $ 12,598 $ 31,241 $ 32,837 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.39 $ 0.99 $ 1.02 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.39 $ 0.98 $ 1.02 Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding: 31,488 32,039 31,560 32,096 Effect of dilutive securities 197 204 224 218 Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding: 31,685 32,243 31,784 32,314 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.08





CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,878 $ 156,910 Accounts receivable, net 97,519 90,935 Inventories, net 62,556 62,260 Other current assets 18,924 15,655 Total current assets 329,877 325,760 Property, plant and equipment, net 94,956 97,300 Operating lease assets, net 25,768 22,702 Other Assets Goodwill 155,931 152,361 Other intangible assets, net 108,717 108,053 Deferred income taxes 22,831 23,461 Other 17,826 18,850 Total other assets 305,305 302,725 Total Assets $ 755,906 $ 748,487 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 53,119 $ 53,211 Operating lease obligations 4,293 3,936 Accrued payroll and benefits 14,389 20,063 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 35,381 35,322 Total current liabilities 107,182 112,532 Long-term debt 77,040 83,670 Long-term operating lease obligations 24,534 21,754 Long-term pension obligations 5,017 5,048 Deferred income taxes 15,780 16,010 Other long-term obligations 4,958 3,249 Total Liabilities 234,511 242,263 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 319,111 316,803 Additional contributed capital 43,488 46,144 Retained earnings 575,422 546,703 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,691 (671 ) Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock 941,712 908,979 Treasury stock (420,317 ) (402,755 ) Total shareholders’ equity 521,395 506,224 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 755,906 $ 748,487





CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

(In millions of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, CTS may use non-GAAP financial measures in discussing CTS’ business. These measures are intended to supplement, not replace, CTS’ presentation of its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CTS believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which CTS operates, and thus further provide useful information to investors. CTS’ definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures should not be used by investors or third parties as the sole basis for formulating investment decisions, as they may exclude a number of important cash and non-cash recurring items.

CTS has presented these non-GAAP financial measures as it believes that the presentation of its financial results that exclude (1) restructuring charges; (2) environmental charges; (3) acquisition-related costs; (4) inventory fair value step-up costs; (5) foreign exchange (gains) losses; (6) non-cash pension expenses (income); and (7) certain discrete tax items are useful and assist in comparing CTS’ current operating results with past periods and with the operational performance of other companies in its industry. Included below is a description of the expenses that CTS has determined are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary to operate its business and the rationale for why providing financial measures for its business with such expenses excluded or adjusted is useful to investors as a supplement to the U.S. GAAP measures.

Restructuring charges - costs primarily relating to workforce reduction costs, building and equipment relocation costs, asset impairment charges and other facility closure costs in connection with our continued optimization of our organization.

- costs primarily relating to workforce reduction costs, building and equipment relocation costs, asset impairment charges and other facility closure costs in connection with our continued optimization of our organization. Environmental charges - costs associated with our non-operating facilities that are unrelated to ongoing operations.

- costs associated with our non-operating facilities that are unrelated to ongoing operations. Acquisition-related costs - diligence and transaction costs related to acquisitions.

- diligence and transaction costs related to acquisitions. Inventory fair value step-up costs - purchase accounting-related inventory costs from acquisitions.

- purchase accounting-related inventory costs from acquisitions. Foreign exchange (gains) losses - remeasurement income and expenses for non-U.S. subsidiaries with the U.S. dollar as the functional currency.

- remeasurement income and expenses for non-U.S. subsidiaries with the U.S. dollar as the functional currency. Non-cash pension expenses (income) - pension income and expenses relating to the non-operating U.S. pension and post-retirement life insurance plans, including historical plan settlement activities.

- pension income and expenses relating to the non-operating U.S. pension and post-retirement life insurance plans, including historical plan settlement activities. Discrete tax items - non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual tax adjustments (e.g., valuation allowances, uncertain tax position changes, unremitted assertion changes and discrete impacts associated with pre-tax non-GAAP items, etc.).



At times, the reconciliations below have been intentionally rounded to the nearest thousand, or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum.





Adjusted Gross Margin

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Gross margin $ 50.7 $ 51.8 $ 102.4 $ 106.2 $ 210.5 $ 184.6 $ 139.1 Net sales $ 145.2 $ 145.0 $ 291.2 $ 292.68 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Gross margin as a % of net sales 35.0 % 35.8 % 35.2 % 36.3 % 35.9 % 36.0 % 32.8 % Adjustments to reported gross margin: Inventory fair value step-up (b) $ — $ 0.5 $ — $ 1.1 $ 4.0 $ — $ — Adjusted gross margin $ 50.7 $ 52.4 $ 102.4 $ 107.3 $ 214.5 $ 184.6 $ 139.1 Adjusted gross margin as a % of net sales 35.0 % 36.1 % 35.2 % 36.7 % 36.5 % 36.0 % 32.8 %





Adjusted Operating Earnings



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Operating earnings $ 18.4 $ 22.7 $ 40.6 $ 48.7 $ 93.0 $ 76.5 $ 45.1 Net sales $ 145.2 $ 145.0 $ 291.2 $ 292.7 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Operating earnings as a % of net sales 12.7 % 15.6 % 13.9 % 16.6 % 15.8 % 14.9 % 10.6 % Adjustments to reported operating earnings: Restructuring charges (c) 1.9 0.6 2.8 0.9 1.9 1.7 1.8 Environmental charges (a) 2.2 0.9 2.7 1.5 2.8 2.3 2.8 Acquisition-related costs (a) — 0.3 0.2 0.8 0.8 — 0.3 Inventory fair value step-up (b) — 0.5 — 1.1 4.0 — — Total adjustments to reported operating earnings $ 4.1 $ 2.3 $ 5.7 $ 4.3 $ 9.5 $ 3.9 $ 4.9 Adjusted operating earnings $ 22.5 $ 25.0 $ 46.3 $ 53.0 $ 102.5 $ 80.4 $ 50.0 Adjusted operating earnings as a % of net sales 15.5 % 17.3 % 15.9 % 18.1 % 17.5 % 15.7 % 11.8 %





Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 12.9 $ 12.6 $ 31.2 $ 32.8 $ 59.6 $ (41.9 ) $ 34.7 Net sales $ 145.2 $ 145.0 $ 291.2 $ 292.7 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Net earnings (loss) margin 8.9 % 8.7 % 10.7 % 11.2 % 10.2 % -8.2 % 8.2 % Depreciation and amortization expense 7.3 7.0 14.2 13.8 29.8 26.9 26.7 Interest expense 0.8 0.6 1.5 1.1 2.2 2.1 3.3 Tax expense (benefit) 3.2 4.3 7.5 9.8 21.2 (19.0 ) 10.8 EBITDA 24.2 24.5 54.5 57.6 112.7 (31.8 ) 75.4 Adjustments to EBITDA: Restructuring charges (c) 1.9 0.6 2.8 0.9 1.9 1.7 1.8 Environmental charges (a) 2.2 0.9 2.7 1.5 2.8 2.3 2.8 Acquisition-related costs (a) — 2.0 0.2 2.5 2.5 — 0.3 Inventory fair value step-up (b) — 0.5 — 1.1 4.0 — — Non-cash pension and related expense (d) — — — — 4.8 132.4 2.5 Foreign currency loss (gain) (d) 2.8 3.8 2.7 3.5 4.9 3.3 (5.3 ) Total adjustments to EBITDA 6.8 7.9 8.4 9.6 20.9 139.7 2.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31.0 $ 32.5 $ 62.9 $ 67.2 $ 133.6 $ 107.9 $ 77.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.3 % 22.4 % 21.6 % 22.9 % 22.8 % 21.0 % 18.3 %





Adjusted Net Earnings

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) (A) $ 12.9 $ 12.6 $ 31.2 $ 32.8 $ 59.6 $ (41.9 ) $ 34.7 Net sales $ 145.2 $ 145.0 $ 291.2 $ 292.7 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Net earnings (loss) as a % of net sales 8.9 % 8.7 % 10.7 % 11.2 % 10.2 % -8.2 % 8.2 % Adjustments to reported net earnings (loss): Restructuring charges (c) 1.9 0.6 2.8 0.9 1.9 1.7 1.8 Environmental charges (a) 2.2 0.9 2.7 1.5 2.8 2.3 2.8 Acquisition-related costs (a) — 2.0 0.2 2.5 2.5 — 0.3 Inventory fair value step-up (b) — 0.5 — 1.1 4.0 — — Non-cash pension and related expense (d) — — — — 4.8 132.4 2.5 Foreign currency loss (gain) (d) 2.8 3.8 2.7 3.5 4.9 3.3 (5.3 ) Total adjustments to reported net earnings (loss) $ 6.8 $ 7.9 $ 8.4 $ 9.6 $ 20.9 $ 139.7 $ 2.1 Total adjustments, tax affected (B) $ 5.9 $ 7.3 $ 7.2 $ 8.7 $ 19.3 $ 108.6 $ 0.4 Tax adjustments: Increase in valuation allowances (e) — — — — — 0.9 0.2 Other discrete tax items (e) — — — — 0.2 (4.7 ) 1.2 Total tax adjustments (C) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 0.2 $ (3.8 ) $ 1.4 Adjusted net earnings (A+B+C) $ 18.8 $ 19.9 $ 38.4 $ 41.5 $ 79.1 $ 63.0 $ 36.5 Adjusted net earnings as a % of net sales 13.0 % 13.7 % 13.2 % 14.2 % 13.5 % 12.3 % 8.6 %

(a) reflected in selling, general and administrative and other (expense) income, net.

(b) reflected in cost of goods sold.

(c) reflected in restructuring charges.

(d) reflected in other (expense) income, net.

(e) reflected in income tax expense (income).





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.41 $ 0.39 $ 0.98 $ 1.02 $ 1.85 $ (1.30 ) $ 1.06 Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings (loss) per share: Restructuring charges 0.05 0.02 0.07 0.03 0.05 0.06 0.04 Foreign currency (gain) loss 0.08 0.12 0.08 0.11 0.15 0.10 (0.16 ) Non-cash pension expense — — — — 0.16 3.13 0.06 Environmental charges 0.05 0.02 0.07 0.03 0.07 0.05 0.07 Acquisition-related costs — 0.05 — 0.07 0.07 — 0.01 Inventory fair value step-up — 0.02 — 0.03 0.10 — — Discrete tax items — — — — 0.01 (0.11 ) 0.04 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 1.20 $ 1.29 $ 2.46 $ 1.93 $ 1.12

NOTE: CTS believes that adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of CTS’ core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of CTS’ fundamental business operations (such as those items noted above in the paragraph titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) or were not part of CTS’ business operations during a comparable period.





Controllable Working Capital

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Net accounts receivable $ 97.5 $ 98.9 $ 90.9 $ 82.2 $ 81.0 Net inventory $ 62.6 $ 64.2 $ 62.3 $ 49.5 $ 45.9 Accounts payable $ (53.1 ) $ (60.7 ) $ (53.2 ) $ (55.5 ) $ (50.5 ) Controllable working capital $ 107.0 $ 102.4 $ 100.0 $ 76.2 $ 76.4 Quarter sales $ 145.2 $ 145.0 $ 142.3 $ 132.5 $ 123.0 Multiplied by 4 4 4 4 4 4 Annualized sales $ 580.7 $ 579.9 $ 569.1 $ 530.0 $ 492.1 Controllable working capital as a % of annualized sales 18.4 % 17.7 % 17.6 % 14.4 % 15.5 %

NOTE: CTS believes the controllable working capital ratio is a useful measure because it provides an objective measure of the efficiency with which CTS manages its short-term capital needs.





Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23.4 $ 16.1 $ 34.6 $ 35.4 $ 121.2 $ 86.1 $ 76.8 Capital expenditures (3.9 ) (3.6 ) (8.5 ) (7.0 ) (14.3 ) (15.6 ) (14.9 ) Free cash flow $ 19.5 $ 12.5 $ 26.1 $ 28.4 $ 106.9 $ 70.5 $ 61.9

NOTE: CTS believes that free cash flow is a useful measure because it demonstrates the company’s ability to generate cash. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, information contained in the company's condensed consolidated statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity.





Capital Expenditures

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Capital expenditures $ 3.9 $ 3.6 $ 8.5 $ 7.0 $ 14.3 $ 15.6 $ 14.9 Net sales $ 145.2 $ 145.0 $ 291.2 $ 292.7 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Capex as % of net sales 2.7 % 2.5 % 2.9 % 2.4 % 2.4 % 3.0 % 3.5 %





Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 7.3 $ 7.0 $ 14.2 $ 13.8 $ 29.8 $ 26.9 $ 26.7 Stock-based compensation expense $ 1.6 $ 1.6 $ 3.2 $ 3.6 $ 7.7 $ 6.1 $ 3.4



