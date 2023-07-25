Submit Release
American National Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Earnings

DANVILLE, Va., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (Nasdaq: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2023 earnings of $7.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share. Those results compare to earnings of $8.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and earnings of $9.2 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $16.3 million, or $1.53 per diluted common share, compared to $17.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, for the same period of 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “The quarter was in line with our expectations as the impact of the rapid rise in interest rates over the past fifteen months accelerated the cost of liabilities on our balance sheet, resulting in reduced margins. Credit quality remained strong, expenses were in line and several of our fee-based business lines had nice revenue growth. The balance sheet was stable during the quarter, with good growth in loans and deposits.

“We jointly announced this morning that we have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (“Atlantic Union”) to acquire American National in an all-stock transaction. We are excited about this partnership, having had a peer relationship with Atlantic Union for many years. We believe their culture and business strategy around employee engagement and customer focus are aligned with our own. The synergies, product enhancements and additional operating leverage should generate incremental financial performance on a combined basis over the long term. Combining the two organizations will strengthen Atlantic Union by deepening its presence in Southwest and Southside Virginia, as well as provide a meaningful entry into the contiguous Piedmont Triad and Raleigh regions of north-central North Carolina.”   

Second quarter 2023 highlights include:

  • Average loans held for investment grew $31.4 million, or 5.7% annualized, during the second quarter as compared to the previous quarter.

  • Average deposits declined by 0.5% annualized during the quarter, while period-end deposits increased $39.7 million, or 6.1% annualized.

  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 2.88% for the quarter, down 32 basis points from 3.20% in the first quarter of 2023 and up 12 basis points from 2.76% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Noninterest revenues decreased $17 thousand, or less than 1%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $482 thousand, or 10.0%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Noninterest expense increased $534 thousand, or 3.4%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $727 thousand, or 4.7%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • The Company recognized a provision for credit losses on loans in the second quarter of 2023 of $268 thousand compared to $329 thousand in the first quarter of 2023 and $581 thousand in the same quarter of 2022.

  • Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.05%) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.04% in the previous quarter and 0.01% in the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.04% at June 30, 2023, down from 0.06% at March 31, 2023 and down from 0.05% at June 30, 2022.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $2.1 million, or 8.9%, to $21.1 million compared to $23.2 million for the previous quarter. The second quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022 reflected a decrease of $342 thousand, or 1.6%. The FTE net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.88%, down from 3.20% in the prior quarter but up from 2.76% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The margin contraction relative to the previous quarter resulted from funding costs increasing more than earning asset yields. The yield on average earning assets increased 11 basis points quarter-over-quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities rose 67 basis points due to an acceleration in deposit repricing and shift of the deposit mix from demand deposits to higher cost money market and time deposits. Similarly, the 112-basis point increase in average earning asset yields was substantially offset by the 162-basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities when comparing second quarter 2023 to the same quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.59% in the second quarter, compared to 0.88% in the previous quarter and 0.14% in the same quarter of the prior year.

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $1.1 million as of June 30, 2023 down from $2.0 million at March 31, 2023 and $1.6 million at June 30, 2022. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.04% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.06% at March 31, 2023 and 0.05% at June 30, 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 of $268 thousand compared to $329 thousand in the previous quarter and $581 thousand in the second quarter of the previous year. The provision expense for the two quarters of 2023 was the result of stable economic conditions, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics. The provision expense for the same quarter of 2022 was a function of loan growth during the period and a slight increase in specific reserves.

The allowance for credit losses – loans was $25.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $24.9 million at March 31, 2023 and $18.5 million at June 30, 2022. The adoption of the current expected credit losses standard on January 1, 2023 resulted in an additional allowance of $5.2 million. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.05%) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.04% in the previous quarter and 0.01% in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.13% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.13% at March 31, 2023, and 0.91% at June 30, 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased in the second quarter of 2023 by $17 thousand, or 0.4%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $482 thousand, or 10.0%, from the same quarter in the prior year. Noninterest income totaled $4.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The decrease in second quarter as compared to the previous quarter was attributable to decreases in income from small business investment companies of $219 thousand and income from insurance investments of $225 thousand, mostly offset by an increase in wealth management revenues of $158 thousand and growth in interchange fees of $77 thousand.

The second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 reflected a decrease of $482 thousand or 10.0%, reflecting decreases in mortgage banking income of $232 thousand and income from small business investment companies of $570 thousand, partially offset by increased income from wealth management of $139 thousand, and interchange fees of $191 thousand.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to $16.2 million, up $534 thousand, or 3.4%, when compared to $15.6 million for the previous quarter and up $727 thousand, or 4.7%, from $15.5 million during the same quarter in the previous year. The increase in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter was the net result of increased salaries and employee benefits of $288 thousand and reduced incentive accruals of $1.1 million, offset by increases in occupancy expense of $226 thousand, FDIC insurance of $285 thousand, data processing of $121 thousand, advertising and public relations expenses of $133 thousand and $548 thousand in other expenses.

The second quarter 2023 increase compared to the same quarter of 2022 was the net result of reduced incentive accruals in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million offset by increases in salary costs and related employment taxes of $605 thousand, $264 thousand in FDIC assessments and $519 thousand in other expenses.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 21.13%, compared to 21.19% for the prior quarter and 20.90% for the same quarter in the prior year. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pre-tax earnings and the levels of permanent tax differences.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $3.1 billion, an increase of $37.5 million, or 1.2% from March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $120.6 million, or 3.7%, from June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.2 billion, an increase of $44.9 million, or 8.2% annualized, from March 31, 2023. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $213.6 million, or 10.5%, from June 30, 2022.

Investment securities available for sale amounted to $560.7 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $25.7 million, or 4.4%, from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $108.1 million, or 16.2%, compared to June 30, 2022. The unrealized loss on available for sale securities was $69.7 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $62.4 million at March 31, 2023 and $48.3 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in unrealized losses relative to the prior quarter was the result of increases in market yields for investment securities. At June 30, 2023, 57% of the market value of the securities portfolio was unencumbered and could be used to provide additional liquidity, if needed.

Deposits amounted to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2023, with growth of $55.6 million, or 4.3% annualized, from December 31, 2022 and decreased $178.4 million, or 6.3%, compared to June 30, 2022.

Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (“FHLB”) totaled $25.0 million at June 30, 2023, and at March 31, 2023. The Company had no FHLB borrowings at June 30, 2022. The Company’s remaining credit availability from the FHLB was $726.5 million as of March 31, 2023, $495.1 million of which could be accessed without pledging additional collateral.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.94% at June 30, 2023 compared to 8.06% at March 31, 2023 and compared to 7.58% at June 30, 2022 (non-GAAP). The Company’s preliminary common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.68%, 12.81%, 13.84% and 10.60%, respectively, at June 30, 2023.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.1 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.2 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated changes in the interest rate environment, future economic conditions and the impacts of current economic uncertainties, and projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results, or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “seek to,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “continue,” “confidence” or words of similar meaning, or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of our management about future events. Although we believe that our expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our existing knowledge of our business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual future results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, us will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or trends expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the following: businesses of American National and Atlantic Union may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer, be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than expected; the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the merger with Atlantic Union may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger with Atlantic Union, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger with Atlantic Union may not be obtained; the level of inflation; financial market volatility including the level of interest rates, could affect the values of financial instruments and the amount of net interest income earned; the adequacy of the level of the Company’s allowance for credit losses, the amount of credit loss provisions required in future periods, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for credit losses; general economic or business conditions, either nationally or in the market areas in which the Company does business, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in deteriorating credit quality, reduced demand for credit, or a weakened ability to generate deposits; competition among financial institutions may increase, and competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products and technology that enable those competitors to compete more successfully than the Company; businesses that the Company is engaged in may be adversely affected by legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable and secure electronic systems; the effects of climate change, natural disasters, and extreme weather events; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, or actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts of threats or terrorism and/or military conflicts, negatively impacting business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; risks related to environmental, social and governance practices; risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, and other expansion activities; and other factors described from time to time in the Company’s reports (such as our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.


Contact:  
  Jeffrey W. Farrar
  Senior Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
  434-773-2274
  farrarj@amnb.com



American National Bankshares Inc.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Unaudited  
           
    June 30  
      2023       2022    
Assets          
Cash and due from banks   $ 54,782     $ 34,409    
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     58,272       307,164    
Securities available for sale, at fair value     560,707       668,765    
Restricted stock, at cost     9,332       8,495    
Loans held for sale     4,048       5,227    
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs     2,244,464       2,030,818    
  Less allowance for credit losses - loans     (25,342 )     (18,505 )  
      Net Loans     2,219,122       2,012,313    
Premises and equipment, net     32,443       33,350    
Assets held-for-sale     1,131       1,528    
Other real estate owned, net     27       143    
Goodwill     85,048       85,048    
Core deposit intangibles, net     2,812       3,977    
Bank owned life insurance     30,022       29,318    
Other assets     55,417       43,991    
           
      Total assets   $ 3,113,163     $ 3,233,728    
           
           
Liabilities          
   Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing   $ 885,237     $ 1,047,931    
   Demand deposits -- interest-bearing     514,018       544,323    
   Money market deposits     697,810       702,159    
   Savings deposits     228,068       275,945    
   Time deposits     326,783       259,989    
      Total deposits     2,651,916       2,830,347    
   Customer repurchase agreements     62,886       32,038    
   Other short-term borrowings     25,000       -    
   Long-term borrowings     28,384       28,283    
   Other liabilities     16,887       15,629    
      Total liabilities     2,785,073       2,906,297    
           
Shareholders' equity          
   Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,          
       none outstanding     -       -    
   Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,          
      10,624,395 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and          
      10,663,599 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022     10,535       10,588    
   Capital in excess of par value     141,954       143,337    
   Retained earnings     229,363       212,524    
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net     (53,762 )     (39,018 )  
      Total shareholders' equity     328,090       327,431    
           
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,113,163     $ 3,233,728    
           



American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
                     
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    6/30/23   3/31/23   6/30/22   6/30/23   6/30/22
Interest and Dividend Income:                    
Interest and fees on loans   $ 26,052     $ 24,912     $ 19,076     $ 50,964     $ 37,864  
Interest and dividends on securities:                    
Taxable     2,607       2,684       2,441       5,291       4,680  
Tax-exempt     26       65       97       91       187  
Dividends     196       170       116       366       229  
Other interest income     550       471       800       1,021       977  
Total interest and dividend income     29,431       28,302       22,530       57,733       43,937  
                     
Interest Expense:                    
Interest on deposits     6,607       3,486       646       10,093       1,215  
Interest on short-term borrowings     1,282       1,205       9       2,487       15  
Interest on long-term borrowings     394       387       385       781       764  
Total interest expense     8,283       5,078       1,040       13,361       1,994  
                     
Net Interest Income     21,148       23,224       21,490       44,372       41,943  
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses     268       329       581       597       (177 )
                     
Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses     20,880       22,895       20,909       43,775       42,120  
                     
Noninterest Income:                    
Wealth management income     1,726       1,568       1,587       3,294       3,396  
Service charges on deposit accounts     564       556       709       1,120       1,398  
Interchange fees     1,187       1,110       996       2,297       1,977  
Other fees and commissions     158       166       145       324       295  
Mortgage banking income     197       144       429       341       1,102  
Securities losses, net     -       (68 )     -       (68 )     -  
Income from Small Business Investment Companies     108       327       678       435       1,171  
Income from insurance investments     120       345       152       465       715  
Losses on premises and equipment, net     (8 )     (105 )     (84 )     (113 )     (80 )
Other     303       329       225       632       463  
Total noninterest income     4,355       4,372       4,837       8,727       10,437  
                     
Noninterest Expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     8,300       9,172       8,720       17,472       17,318  
Occupancy and equipment     1,631       1,444       1,520       3,075       3,062  
FDIC assessment     492       207       228       699       467  
Bank franchise tax     520       510       488       1,030       964  
Core deposit intangible amortization     272       283       320       555       650  
Data processing     939       851       781       1,790       1,628  
Software     476       444       363       920       726  
Other real estate owned, net     -       -       2       -       1  
Other     3,552       2,737       3,033       6,289       5,988  
Total noninterest expense     16,182       15,648       15,455       31,830       30,804  
                     
Income Before Income Taxes     9,053       11,619       10,291       20,672       21,753  
Income Taxes     1,913       2,462       2,151       4,375       4,614  
Net Income   $ 7,140     $ 9,157     $ 8,140     $ 16,297     $ 17,139  
                     
Net Income Per Common Share:                    
    Basic   $ 0.67     $ 0.86     $ 0.76     $ 1.53     $ 1.60  
    Diluted   $ 0.67     $ 0.86     $ 0.76     $ 1.53     $ 1.60  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                    
    Basic     10,623,571       10,630,571       10,688,294       10,627,052       10,721,108  
    Diluted     10,624,859       10,632,681       10,690,496       10,628,751       10,723,517  



American National Bankshares Inc.                      
Financial Highlights                      
Unaudited                      
                       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
    2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   At or for the Six Months
Ended June 30,		  
      2023     2023     2022     2023     2022    
EARNINGS                      
      Interest income   $ 29,431   $ 28,302   $ 22,530   $ 57,733   $ 43,937    
      Interest expense     8,283     5,078     1,040     13,361     1,994    
      Net interest income     21,148     23,224     21,490     44,372     41,943    
      Provision for (recovery of) credit losses     268     329     581     597     (177 )  
      Noninterest income     4,355     4,372     4,837     8,727     10,437    
      Noninterest expense     16,182     15,648     15,455     31,830     30,804    
      Income taxes     1,913     2,462     2,151     4,375     4,614    
      Net income     7,140     9,157     8,140     16,297     17,139    
                       
PER COMMON SHARE                      
      Net income per share - basic   $ 0.67   $ 0.86   $ 0.76   $ 1.53   $ 1.60    
      Net income per share - diluted     0.67     0.86     0.76     1.53     1.60    
      Cash dividends paid     0.30     0.30     0.28     0.60     0.56    
      Book value per share     30.88     30.97     30.71     30.88     30.71    
      Book value per share - tangible (a)     22.61     22.67     22.36     22.61     22.36    
      Closing market price     28.98     31.70     34.61     28.98     34.61    
                       
FINANCIAL RATIOS                      
Return on average assets     0.93 %   1.20 %   0.99 %   1.06 %   1.04   %
Return on average common equity     8.61     11.32     9.83     9.95     10.04    
Return on average tangible common equity (a)     12.07     15.95     13.87     13.97     14.01    
Average common equity to average assets     10.82     10.58     10.06     10.70     10.32    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)     7.94     8.06     7.58     7.94     7.58    
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent     2.88     3.20     2.76     3.04     2.70    
Efficiency ratio (a)     62.24     55.21     57.18     58.58     57.35    
Effective tax rate     21.13     21.19     20.90     21.16     21.21    
                       
PERIOD-END BALANCES                      
Securities   $ 570,039   $ 595,726   $ 677,260   $ 570,039   $ 677,260    
Loans held for sale     4,048     650     5,227     4,048     5,227    
Loans, net     2,244,464     2,199,517     2,030,818     2,244,464     2,030,818    
Goodwill and other intangibles     87,860     88,133     89,025     87,860     89,025    
Assets     3,113,163     3,075,655     3,233,728     3,113,163     3,233,728    
Assets - tangible (a)     3,025,303     2,987,522     3,144,703     3,025,303     3,144,703    
Interest-bearing deposits     1,767,258     1,650,003     1,782,416     1,767,258     1,782,416    
Noninterest bearing demand deposits     884,658     962,247     1,047,931     884,658     1,047,931    
Customer repurchase agreements     62,886     63,220     32,038     62,886     32,038    
Other short-term borrowings     25,000     25,000         25,000        
Long-term borrowings     28,384     28,359     28,283     28,384     28,283    
Shareholders' equity     328,090     329,041     327,431     328,090     327,431    
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)     240,230     240,908     238,406     240,230     238,406    
                       



American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Financial Highlights                    
Unaudited                    
                     
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
    2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   At or for the Six Months
Ended June 30,
      2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
AVERAGE BALANCES                    
Securities (b)   $ 652,439     $ 677,938     $ 726,472     $ 665,118     $ 718,716  
Loans held for sale     1,984       611       3,759       1,302       4,040  
Loans, net     2,217,859       2,186,475       2,006,970       2,202,253       1,986,890  
Interest-earning assets     2,912,623       2,910,165       3,120,925       2,911,401       3,123,728  
Goodwill and other intangibles     88,036       88,311       89,200       88,173       89,362  
Assets     3,065,449       3,056,918       3,292,913       3,061,207       3,306,538  
Assets - tangible (a)     2,977,413       2,968,607       3,203,713       2,973,034       3,217,176  
Interest-bearing deposits     1,669,076       1,614,273       1,849,664       1,641,825       1,865,182  
Noninterest bearing demand deposits     910,911       969,001       1,031,654       939,796       1,015,924  
Customer repurchase agreements     62,419       6,597       35,766       34,662       38,536  
Other short-term borrowings     45,934       98,497             72,070        
Subordinated debt     28,368       28,342       28,268       28,355       28,255  
Shareholders' equity     331,821       323,497       331,276       327,682       341,352  
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)     243,785       235,186       242,076       239,509       251,990  
                     
CAPITAL                    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     10,623,571       10,630,571       10,688,294       10,627,052       10,721,108  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     10,624,859       10,632,681       10,690,496       10,628,751       10,723,517  
                     
COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM                    
Total shares of common stock repurchased     13,688       20,443       54,676       34,131       143,605  
Average price paid per share of common stock   $ 26.99     $ 32.98     $ 35.32     $ 30.58     $ 37.09  
                     
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS                    
Beginning balance   $ 24,861     $ 19,555     $ 17,988     $ 19,555     $ 18,678  
Day 1 Impact of CECL adoption           5,192             5,192        
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses     219       329       581       548       (177 )
Charge-offs     (15 )     (395 )     (117 )     (410 )     (154 )
Recoveries     277       180       53       457       158  
Ending balance   $ 25,342     $ 24,861     $ 18,505     $ 25,342     $ 18,505  
                     
LOANS                    
Construction and land development   $ 240,934     $ 215,975     $ 174,361     $ 240,934     $ 174,361  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied     416,397       415,106       403,478       416,397       403,478  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied     833,084       822,347       749,174       833,084       749,174  
Residential real estate     351,855       343,548       310,110       351,855       310,110  
Home equity     93,594       91,408       95,352       93,594       95,352  
Commercial and industrial     301,778       304,486       291,445       301,778       291,445  
Consumer     6,822       6,647       6,898       6,822       6,898  
Total   $ 2,244,464     $ 2,199,517     $ 2,030,818     $ 2,244,464     $ 2,030,818  



American National Bankshares Inc.                      
Financial Highlights                      
Unaudited                      
                       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                      
    2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   At or for the Six Months
Ended June 30,		  
      2023       2023     2022     2023     2022  
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END                      
Nonperforming loans:                      
90 days past due and accruing   $     $   $ 90   $   $ 90  
Nonaccrual     1,024       1,887     1,385     1,024     1,385  
Other real estate owned and repossessions     80       80     143     80     143  
Nonperforming assets   $ 1,104     $ 1,967   $ 1,618   $ 1,104   $ 1,618  
                       
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                      
Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans     1.13   %   1.13 %   0.91 %   1.13 %   0.91 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to nonperforming loans     2,474.80       1,317.49     1,254.58     2,474.80     1,254.58  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.04       0.06     0.05     0.04     0.05  
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.05       0.09     0.07     0.05     0.07  
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     (0.05 )     0.04     0.01     -     -  
                       
OTHER DATA                      
Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)   $ 782,659     $ 775,379   $ 709,264   $ 782,659   $ 709,264  
Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)   $ 426,565     $ 420,540   $ 370,493   $ 426,565   $ 370,493  
Number full-time equivalent employees (e)     365       357     345     365     345  
Number of full service offices     26       26     26     26     26  
Number of loan production offices     1       1     1     1     1  
Number of ATMs     34       34     36     34     36  
                       
                       
Notes:                      
                       
      (a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of    
      non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end    
      of this release.    
      (b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.    
      (c) - Market value.    
      (d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance      
      sheet.                      
      (e) - Average for quarter.                      



American National Bankshares Inc.
Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
                           
    Average Balance   Interest Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
      2023     2022     2023     2022   2023   2022  
Assets:                          
                           
Total loans (b)   $ 2,219,843   $ 2,010,729   $ 26,096   $ 19,109   4.66 % 3.80 %
                           
Securities:                          
Taxable     647,786     707,905     2,803     2,557   1.73   1.44  
Tax exempt     4,653     18,567     33     122   2.85   2.65  
Total securities     652,439     726,472     2,836     2,679   1.74   1.48  
                           
Deposits in other banks     40,341     383,724     550     800   5.47   0.84  
                           
Total interest-earning assets     2,912,623     3,120,925     29,482     22,588   4.02   2.90  
                           
Non-earning assets     152,826     171,988                  
Total assets   $ 3,065,449   $ 3,292,913                  
                           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                          
                           
Deposits:                          
Demand   $ 477,642   $ 546,412     658     36   0.55   0.03  
Savings and money market     884,710     1,020,610     4,107     233   1.86   0.09  
Time     306,724     282,642     1,842     377   2.41   0.54  
Total deposits     1,669,076     1,849,664     6,607     646   1.59   0.14  
                           
Customer repurchase agreements     62,419     35,766     694     9   4.46   0.10  
Other short-term borrowings     45,934         588       5.07    
Long-term borrowings     28,368     28,268     394     385   5.49   5.45  
Total interest-bearing liabilities             8,283     1,040   1.84   0.22  
      1,805,797     1,913,698                  
                           
Noninterest bearing demand deposits     910,911     1,031,654                  
Other liabilities     16,920     16,285                  
Shareholders' equity     331,821     331,276                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,065,449   $ 3,292,913                  
                           
Interest rate spread                   2.18 % 2.68 %
Net interest margin                   2.88 % 2.76 %
                           
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)             21,199     21,548          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)             51     58          
Net interest income           $ 21,148   $ 21,490          
                           
                           
Notes:                          
                           
      (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/
             amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
      (b) - Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average balances.
      (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.



American National Bankshares Inc.  
Net Interest Income Analysis  
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022  
(Dollars in thousands)  
Unaudited  
                                   
    Average Balance     Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
    2023     2022     2023     2022   2023     2022  
Assets:                                  
                                   
Total loans (b) $ 2,203,555   $ 1,990,930   $ 51,053   $ 37,931   4.61 %   3.81 %
                                   
Securities:                                  
Taxable   656,661     700,493     5,657     4,909   1.72     1.40  
Tax exempt   8,457     18,223     115     236   2.73     2.60  
Total securities   665,118     718,716     5,772     5,145   1.73     1.43  
                                   
Deposits in other banks   42,728     414,082     1,021     977   4.82     0.48  
                                   
Total interest-earning assets   2,911,401     3,123,728     57,846     44,053   3.96     2.82  
                                   
Non-earning assets   149,806     182,810                        
                                   
Total assets $ 3,061,207   $ 3,306,538                        
                                   
Deposits:                                  
Demand $ 475,997   $ 536,018     832     73   0.35     0.03  
Savings and money market   874,416     1,018,538     6,394     341   1.47     0.07  
Time   291,412     310,626     2,867     801   1.98     0.52  
Total deposits   1,641,825     1,865,182     10,093     1,215   1.24     0.13  
                                   
Customer repurchase agreements   34,662     38,536     759     15   4.42     0.08  
Other short-term borrowings   72,070         1,728       4.77      
Long-term borrowings   28,355     28,255     781     764   5.48     5.41  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,776,912     1,931,973     13,361     1,994   1.51     0.21  
                                   
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   939,796     1,015,924                        
Other liabilities   16,817     17,289                        
Shareholders' equity   327,682     341,352                        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,061,207   $ 3,306,538                        
                                   
Interest rate spread                         2.45 %   2.61 %
Net interest margin                         3.04 %   2.70 %
                                   
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)               44,485     42,059            
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)               113     116            
Net interest income             $ 44,372   $ 41,943            
                                   
                                   
Notes:                                  
                                   
      (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/
             amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
      (b) - Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average balances.
      (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.



American National Bankshares Inc.                      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                      
Unaudited                      
                       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                      
                       
    2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   At or for the Six Months
Ended June 30,		  
      2023       2023       2022       2023       2022    
EFFICIENCY RATIO                      
Noninterest expense   $ 16,182     $ 15,648     $ 15,455     $ 31,830     $ 30,804    
Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization     (272 )     (283 )     (320 )     (555 )     (650 )  
    $ 15,910     $ 15,365     $ 15,135     $ 31,275     $ 30,154    
                       
Net interest income   $ 21,148     $ 23,224     $ 21,490     $ 44,372     $ 41,943    
Tax equivalent adjustment     51       62       58       113       116    
Noninterest income     4,355       4,372       4,837       8,727       10,437    
Add: loss on securities           68             68       -    
Add: loss on premises and equipment     8       105       84       113       80    
    $ 25,562     $ 27,831     $ 26,469     $ 53,393     $ 52,576    
                       
Efficiency ratio     62.24   %   55.21   %   57.18   %   58.58   %   57.35   %
                       
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME                      
Non-GAAP measures:                      
Interest income - loans   $ 26,096     $ 24,957     $ 19,109     $ 51,053     $ 37,931    
Interest income - investments and other     3,386       3,407       3,479       6,793       6,122    
Interest expense - deposits     (6,607 )     (3,486 )     (646 )     (10,093 )     (1,215 )  
Interest expense - customer repurchase agreements     (694 )     (65 )     (9 )     (759 )     (15 )  
Interest expense - other short-term borrowings     (588 )     (1,140 )           (1,728 )        
Interest expense - long-term borrowings     (394 )     (387 )     (385 )     (781 )     (764 )  
Total net interest income   $ 21,199     $ 23,286     $ 21,548     $ 44,485     $ 42,059    
Less non-GAAP measures:                      
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans     (44 )     (45 )     (34 )     (89 )     (68 )  
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities     (7 )     (17 )     (24 )     (24 )     (48 )  
GAAP measures   $ 21,148     $ 23,224     $ 21,490     $ 44,372     $ 41,943    
                       
NET INTEREST MARGIN                      
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)     2.88   %   3.20   %   2.76   %   3.04   %   2.70   %
Net interest margin (GAAP)     2.87   %   3.19   %   2.75   %   3.02   %   2.69   %
                       
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY                      
Return on average equity (GAAP basis)     8.61   %   11.32   %   9.83   %   9.95   %   10.04   %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles     3.46       4.63       4.04       4.02       3.97    
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)     12.07   %   15.95   %   13.87   %   13.97   %   14.01   %
                       
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS                      
Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)     10.54   %   10.70   %   10.13   %   10.54   %   10.13   %
Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles     (2.60 )     (2.64 )     (2.55 )     (2.60 )     (2.55 )  
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)     7.94   %   8.06   %   7.58   %   7.94   %   7.58   %
                       
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE                      
Book value per share (GAAP basis)   $ 30.88     $ 30.97     $ 30.71     $ 30.88     $ 30.71    
Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles     (8.27 )     (8.30 )     (8.35 )     (8.27 )     (8.35 )  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 22.61     $ 22.67     $ 22.36     $ 22.61     $ 22.36    

