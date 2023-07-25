Forewarn Announces Partnership With Triangle Multiple Listing Service

One of the largest MLSs in the state of North Carolina contracts to make FOREWARN® services available for its 15,000+ real estate professional members to promote proactive agent safety

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, announced that the Triangle Multiple Listing Service (TMLS) has contracted to make FOREWARN® services available to its membership. FOREWARN® services will be available to over 15,000 TMLS members, which includes the Burlington-Alamance County Association of REALTORS®, Durham Regional Association of REALTORS®, Johnston County Association of REALTORS®, Orange Chatham Association of REALTORS® and Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS®.



Available online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN® analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories and validating information provided by potential clients using only a phone number. This empowers real estate agents to plan showings with enhanced confidence and security.

The FOREWARN® services purchased by TMLS are available to all members at no additional individual cost.

“We are thrilled to be adding FOREWARN®, the industry leader in safety and identity verification, as an essential benefit for our members,” said Matt Fowler, Executive Director of TMLS. “FOREWARN® is powerful and fast, yet easy to use. Our members are going to appreciate having it at their fingertips to enable instant verification of their prospects from their very first interactions.”

Existing TMLS members will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN® subscription.

All other real estate agencies, agents and appraisers can learn more about FOREWARN® at www.forewarn.com .

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN®, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™. Learn more at www.forewarn.com

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com .

ABOUT TMLS

TMLS is the operating system for over 15,000 real estate brokers and agents in five REALTOR® associations in and around the Research Triangle area. Stakeholders include The Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS®, The Durham Regional Association of REALTORS®, the Orange/Chatham County Association of REALTORS®, the Johnston County Association of REALTORS® and the Burlington-Alamance County Association of REALTORS®. TMLS’s vision is to advance equity, support the community, and deliver excellence in their 16-county region. For more, see www.trianglemls.com .

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN® will address critical safety concerns and needs for TMLS members and whether FOREWARN® will become an essential part of TMLS members’ safety protocol. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

