Franklin Electric Reports Record Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Consolidated net sales of $569.1 million, a new all-time quarterly record, was an increase of 3% over the prior year
  • Water Systems and Distribution sales increased by 4% and 1%, respectively, while Fueling Systems sales decreased 7%
  • Operating income was $80.9 million with healthy operating margin of 14.2%
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.27, a new record for any quarter

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its second quarter financial results for fiscal year 2023.

Second quarter 2023 net sales were $569.1 million, compared to second quarter 2022 net sales of $551.1 million.   Second quarter 2023 operating income was $80.9 million, compared to second quarter 2022 operating income of $81.0 million.   Second quarter 2023 EPS was $1.27, versus EPS in the second quarter 2022 of $1.26.

“We delivered another quarter of record sales and EPS performance for Franklin Electric. Results were driven by a solid demand environment that continued into the busy season for our core markets. Strong execution by our global teams enabled backlog and inventory levels to continue trending towards normalized levels, significantly improving our cash flow generation,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

“Even though our second quarter sales were adversely impacted by weather and distributors right-sizing inventory levels, our end-market demand remains healthy. As we enter the third quarter, we have an elevated backlog which gives us momentum and confidence in our outlook for the remainder of 2023,” concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales, a new all-time quarterly record, were $321.7 million in the second quarter 2023, an increase of $11.2 million compared to the second quarter 2022. Sales increases were led by pricing actions and continued strong end market demand for large pumps. Water Systems operating income in the second quarter 2023 was $50.8 million, a new quarterly record, driven by higher sales. Second quarter 2022 Water Systems operating income was $49.0 million.

Distribution net sales, a new second quarter record, were $193.1 million in the second quarter 2023, an increase of $2.0 million compared to the second quarter 2022. Sales increases were led by end market demand. The Distribution segment operating income was $17.8 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to second quarter 2022 operating income of $23.3 million. Distribution segment sales and operating income were negatively impacted by wet weather across much of the US, margin compression from declining pricing of commodity-based products sold through the business, and some channel inventory destocking as supply chains normalize.

Fueling Systems net sales were $80.4 million in the second quarter 2023, a decrease of $5.6 million compared to the second quarter 2022. Sales decreased in the U.S. and Canada by 6 percent and outside the U.S. and Canada by 8 percent. Fueling Systems operating income in the second quarter 2023 was $26.7 million, a new second quarter record, driven by a favorable product and geographic mix of sales. Second quarter 2022 Fueling Systems operating income was $26.1 million.

2023 Guidance

The Company is maintaining its guidance for full year 2023 sales to be in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion and full year 2023 EPS to be in the range of $4.25 to $4.45.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The second quarter 2023 earnings call will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen-only mode by going to:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ykifmgrn

For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer portion of the call, please register for the call at the link below.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BId7ec20b8d1f5442687a9b4f54a3e54a8

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through 9 am ET on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, by visiting the listen-only webcast link above.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases,  raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

Franklin Electric Contact:

Jeffery L. Taylor
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
260-824-2900
Email: jeffery.taylor@fele.com


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(Unaudited) 
                 
(In thousands, except per share amounts)                
                 
  Second Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022  
         
                 
Net sales $ 569,181     $ 551,138     $ 1,053,732     $ 1,002,608    
                 
Cost of sales   380,700       361,850       702,986       667,986    
                 
Gross profit   188,481       189,288       350,746       334,622    
                 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   107,429       108,313       216,964       212,986    
                 
Restructuring (income)/expense   149       (7 )     273       713    
                 
Operating income   80,903       80,982       133,509       120,923    
                 
Interest expense   (4,178 )     (2,932 )     (7,325 )     (4,426 )  
Other income/(expense), net   1,179       (1,159 )     1,588       (1,537 )  
Foreign exchange expense   (3,571 )     (329 )     (5,615 )     (914 )  
                 
Income before income taxes   74,333       76,562       122,157       114,046    
                 
Income tax expense   14,173       16,799       24,421       24,164    
                 
Net income $ 60,160     $ 59,763     $ 97,736     $ 89,882    
                 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (560 )     (399 )     (811 )     (753 )  
                 
Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 59,600     $ 59,364     $ 96,925     $ 89,129    
                 
Earnings per share:                
Basic $ 1.29     $ 1.27     $ 2.09     $ 1.91    
Diluted $ 1.27     $ 1.26     $ 2.06     $ 1.89    
                 


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Unaudited) 
         
(In thousands)        
         
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
ASSETS        
         
Cash and equivalents $ 53,227   $ 45,790  
Receivables (net) 299,485   230,404  
Inventories 574,642   544,980  
Other current assets 39,036   36,916  
Total current assets 966,390   858,090  
         
Property, plant, and equipment, net 224,464   215,154  
Right-of-Use Asset, net 44,160   48,948  
Goodwill and other assets 568,067   572,009  
Total assets $ 1,803,081   $ 1,694,201  
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
         
Accounts payable $ 161,266   $ 139,266  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 97,946   123,788  
Current lease liability 13,624   15,959  
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 159,841   126,756  
Total current liabilities 432,677   405,769  
         
Long-term debt 88,680   89,271  
Long-term lease liability 29,513   32,858  
Income taxes payable non-current 4,837   8,707  
Deferred income taxes 32,434   29,744  
Employee benefit plans 32,628   31,889  
Other long-term liabilities 31,910   25,209  
 
Redeemable noncontrolling interest 901   620  
         
Total equity 1,149,501   1,070,134  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,803,081   $ 1,694,201  
         


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(Unaudited) 
  Six Months Ended  
(In thousands)        
  June 30,   June 30,  
  2023   2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income $ 97,736   $ 89,882  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization 26,259   24,521  
Non-cash lease expense 8,523   8,526  
Share-based compensation 6,410   6,322  
Other 7,896   3,639  
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Receivables (70,725)   (93,063)  
Inventory (24,125)   (123,817)  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,880)   29,969  
Operating leases (8,706)   (8,526)  
Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2,902)   (355)  
Other 6,540   361  
         
Net cash flows from operating activities 43,026   (62,541)  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Additions to property, plant, and equipment (20,241)   (20,084)  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment -   6  
Acquisitions and investments (6,641)   (1,365)  
Other investing activities 2   (8)  
         
Net cash flows from investing activities (26,880)   (21,451)  
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Net change in debt 32,171   126,272  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 9,010   1,916  
Purchases of common stock (25,541)   (30,644)  
Dividends paid (20,872)   (18,205)  
Deferred payments for acquisitions (186)   -  
Net cash flows from financing activities (5,418)   79,339  
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,291)   (2,658)  
Net change in cash and equivalents 7,437   (7,311)  
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 45,790   40,536  
Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 53,227   $ 33,225  
         


Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary
   
  Net Sales
  United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total        
(in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
                   
Q2 2022 $194.9 $41.7 $49.7 $24.2 $310.5 $86.0 $191.1 ($36.5) $551.1
Q2 2023 $202.9 $42.0 $54.6 $22.2 $321.7 $80.4 $193.1 ($26.1) $569.1
Change $8.0 $0.3 $4.9 ($2.0) $11.2 ($5.6) $2.0 $10.4 $18.0
% Change 4% 1% 10% -8% 4% -7% 1%   3%
                   
Foreign currency translation ($1.2) ($4.9) ($5.3) ($1.2) ($12.6) ($0.1) $0.0   ($12.7)
% Change -1% -12% -11% -5% -4% 0% 0%   -2%
                   
Volume/Price $9.2 $5.2 $10.2 ($0.8) $23.8 ($5.5) $2.0 $10.4 $30.7
% Change 5% 12% 21% -3% 8% -6% 1% -28% 6%


Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary
 
Operating Income and Margins          
(in millions) For the Second Quarter 2023  
  Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 50.8   $ 26.7   $ 17.8   $ (14.4)   $ 80.9
% Operating Income To Net Sales 15.8% 33.2% 9.2%   14.2%
           
Operating Income and Margins          
(in millions) For the Second Quarter 2022  
  Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 49.0   $ 26.1   $ 23.3   $ (17.4)   $ 81.0
% Operating Income To Net Sales 15.8% 30.3% 12.2%   14.7%

