Old National's 2nd Quarter Results Supported by Strong Deposit Franchise, Ample Capital, Stable Credit and Expense Discipline

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 2Q23 net income applicable to common shares of $151.0 million, diluted EPS of $0.52; $156.3 million and $0.54 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"The strength of Old National’s deposit franchise was evident once again with a nearly 4% quarterly increase in total deposits that bolstered our already strong liquidity position," said CEO Jim Ryan. "In addition, Old National continues to be well capitalized with disciplined expense management and strong credit metrics as we execute on our growth strategy and continue to serve our clients and communities with passion, strength and stability."



SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income

Net income applicable to common shares of $151.0 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $156.3 million Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.52; adjusted EPS1 of $0.54 Net Interest Income/NIM

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $388.0 million Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.60%, down 9 basis points ("bps") Operating Performance

Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $223.0 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $229.0 million Noninterest expense of $246.6 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $240.6 million Efficiency ratio1 of 51.2%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 49.4% Deposits and Funding

Period-end total deposits of $36.2 billion, up 3.8%; core deposits up 2.4% Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 115 bps and a cycle to date (2Q22-2Q23) total deposit beta of 23% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 33%) Loans and Credit Quality

End-of-period total loans3 of $32.5 billion, up 2.2% Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $14.8 million Net charge-offs of $10.1 million, or 13 bps of average loans; 6 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition 30+ day delinquencies of 0.12% and non-performing loans of 0.91% of total loans Return Profile & Capital Return on average tangible common equity1 of 21.4%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 22.1% Notable Items

$3.4 million of Louisville expenses5 $2.4 million of merger-related charges $0.2 million of property optimization charges

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale

4 Includes the provision for unfunded commitments 5 Includes expenses related to the tragic April 10 event at our downtown Louisville location 6 Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits include the estimate of Old National Bank federally uninsured deposits for regulatory purposes, as adjusted for $1.5 billion of affiliate deposits and $4.2 billion of collateralized or otherwise insured deposits



LOUISVILLE UPDATE

Our Old National Bancorp ("Old National") family continues to recover and heal from the Louisville tragedy on April 10 that claimed the lives of five of our team members and impacted many others. More than three months later, our ONB family continues to do our best to love, care and support one another. Additionally, in June, our downtown Louisville team began serving clients at a new location: 400 West Market Street in the heart of downtown Louisville. Once again, Old National wants to say thank you to the countless individuals and organizations who have cared for and supported our family during this challenging time.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National reported second quarter 2023 net income applicable to common shares of $151.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share.

Included in the second quarter were pre-tax charges of $3.4 million for Louisville expenses5, $2.4 million related to the February 15, 2022 merger with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. ("First Midwest") and $0.2 million for property optimization. Excluding these transactions from the current quarter, adjusted net income was $156.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING

Growth in low-cost deposits including normal seasonal patterns in public funds.

Period-end total deposits were $36.2 billion at June 30, 2023, up 3.8%; core deposits increased 2.4%. Reflect continuing effective competition for new client relationships. Include normal seasonal patterns in public funds.

On average, total deposits for the second quarter were $35.1 billion, an increase of 0.6%.

Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 115 bps and a cycle to date total deposit beta of 23% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 33%).

Deposits that were either insured or collateralized 6 at June 30, 2023 were more than 70% of total deposits.

at June 30, 2023 were more than 70% of total deposits. A loan to deposit ratio of 90% at June 30, 2023, combined with existing funding sources provides strong liquidity.

LOANS

Broad-based disciplined commercial loan growth.

Period-end total loans 3 were $32.5 billion at June 30, 2023, up 2.2% from March 31, 2023.

were $32.5 billion at June 30, 2023, up 2.2% from March 31, 2023. Total commercial loan production in the second quarter was $1.9 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $3.1 billion, down from $5.4 billion at March 31, 2023.

Average total loans in the second quarter were $32.3 billion, an increase of $985.0 million from the first quarter of 2023.

CREDIT QUALITY

Strong credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

Provision 4 expense in the second quarter of 2023 was $14.8 million, compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting loan and unfunded commitment growth, as well as economic factors.

expense in the second quarter of 2023 was $14.8 million, compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting loan and unfunded commitment growth, as well as economic factors. Net charge-offs in the second quarter were $10.1 million, or 13 bps of average loans compared to net charge-offs of 21 bps of average loans in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 6 bps for the second quarter and 5 bps for the first quarter of 2023.

30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.12% at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.14% at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.91% compared to 0.74% for the first quarter of 2023, up due primarily to migration of PCD loans.

Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of June 30, 2023, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $90 million.

The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $337.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $332.9 million, or 1.05% of total loans at March 31, 2023.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Growth in net interest income; margin compression reflective of the rate environment.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to $388.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $387.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, driven by loan growth, the higher rate environment and more days in the quarter, which were partly offset by higher funding costs and lower accretion income on loans.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 9 bps to 3.60% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $6.6 million, or 6 bps of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $7.9 million, or 8 bps of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2023.

Cost of total deposits was 1.15%, increasing 43 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 57 bps to 1.66% in the second quarter of 2023.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Higher bank fees, mortgage banking revenue and other income.

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $81.6 million.

Excluding realized debt securities gains/losses for both periods, adjusted noninterest income for the second quarter was up 8.8% compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by higher service charges on deposit accounts, debit card and ATM fees, mortgage banking revenue, company-owned life insurance and other income.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Disciplined expense management.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $246.6 million and included $3.4 million of Louisville expenses 5 , $2.4 million of merger-related charges and $0.2 million for property optimization.

, $2.4 million of merger-related charges and $0.2 million for property optimization. Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter was $240.6 million, compared to $234.8 million for the first quarter of 2023; increase was driven by higher salary and employee benefits resulting from performance-driven incentive accruals.

The efficiency ratio1 was 51.2%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 49.4% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 52.8% and 48.8%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2023 was $47.4 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.4% compared to 22.0% in the first quarter of 2023. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 25.2% in the second quarter compared to 24.1% in the first quarter.

Income tax expense included $3.1 million of tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL

Capital ratios remain strong.

All regulatory capital ratios grew in the quarter with preliminary total risk-based capital up 18 bps to 12.14% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 15 bps to 10.79%, driven by retained earnings, partly offset by loan growth and merger-related charges.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 6.33% at the end of the second quarter compared to 6.37% in the first quarter of 2023.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include the current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, Louisville expenses5, merger-related charges associated with completed acquisitions, gain on sale of health savings accounts, property optimization charges and gains/losses on sales of debt securities. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges and the CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes pre-provision net revenues, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes Louisville expenses5, merger-related charges and property optimization charges, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes the gain on sale of health savings accounts and gains/losses on sales of debt securities. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "should," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; uncertainty about the discontinued use of LIBOR and the transition to an alternative rate; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses and the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; political and economic uncertainty and instability; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results, performance or outcomes, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Income Statement Net interest income $ 382,171 $ 381,488 $ 391,090 $ 376,589 $ 337,472 $ 763,659 $ 560,257 FTE adjustment1,4 5,825 5,666 5,378 4,950 4,314 11,491 8,086 Net interest income - tax equivalent basis4 387,996 387,154 396,468 381,539 341,786 775,150 568,343 Provision for credit losses2 14,787 13,437 11,408 15,490 9,165 28,224 117,901 Noninterest income 81,629 70,681 165,037 80,385 89,117 152,310 154,357 Noninterest expense2 246,584 250,711 282,675 262,444 277,475 497,295 493,064 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 151,003 $ 142,566 $ 196,701 $ 136,119 $ 110,952 $ 293,569 $ 81,349 Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 291,266 292,756 293,131 292,483 291,881 291,870 260,253 EPS, diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.67 $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ 1.01 $ 0.31 Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.28 0.28 Dividend payout ratio3 27 % 29 % 21 % 30 % 37 % 28 % 90 % Book value $ 17.25 $ 17.24 $ 16.68 $ 16.05 $ 16.51 $ 17.25 $ 16.51 Stock price 13.94 14.42 17.98 16.47 14.79 13.94 14.79 Tangible book value4 10.03 9.98 9.42 8.75 9.23 10.03 9.23 Performance Ratios ROAA 1.29 % 1.25 % 1.74 % 1.22 % 1.01 % 1.27 % 0.43 % ROAE 12.0 % 11.6 % 16.8 % 11.1 % 9.1 % 11.8 % 3.6 % ROATCE4 21.4 % 21.0 % 31.5 % 20.5 % 16.9 % 21.2 % 6.8 % NIM (FTE) 3.60 % 3.69 % 3.85 % 3.71 % 3.33 % 3.65 % 3.13 % Efficiency ratio4 51.2 % 52.8 % 49.1 % 55.3 % 62.7 % 52.0 % 66.6 % Efficiency ratio (prior presentation)5 N/A N/A N/A 56.2 % 62.7 % N/A 68.1 % NCOs to average loans 0.13 % 0.21 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.17 % 0.04 % ACL on loans to EOP loans 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.99 % 0.97 % 0.93 % 0.97 % ACL6 to EOP loans 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.05 % NPLs to EOP loans 0.91 % 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.91 % 0.78 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 32,432,473 $ 31,822,374 $ 31,123,641 $ 30,528,933 $ 29,553,648 $ 32,432,473 $ 29,553,648 Total assets 48,496,755 47,842,644 46,763,372 46,215,526 45,748,355 48,496,755 45,748,355 Total deposits 36,231,315 34,917,792 35,000,830 36,053,663 35,538,975 36,231,315 35,538,975 Total borrowed funds 6,034,008 6,740,454 5,586,314 4,264,750 4,384,411 6,034,008 4,384,411 Total shareholders' equity 5,292,095 5,277,426 5,128,595 4,943,383 5,078,783 5,292,095 5,078,783 Capital Ratios Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 10.14 % 9.98 % 10.03 % 9.88 % 9.90 % 10.14 % 9.90 % Tier 1 capital 10.79 % 10.64 % 10.71 % 10.58 % 10.63 % 10.79 % 10.63 % Total capital 12.14 % 11.96 % 12.02 % 11.84 % 12.03 % 12.14 % 12.03 % Leverage ratio (average assets) 8.59 % 8.53 % 8.52 % 8.26 % 8.19 % 8.59 % 8.19 % Equity to assets (averages)4 10.96 % 11.00 % 10.70 % 11.18 % 11.22 % 10.98 % 11.57 % TCE to TA4 6.33 % 6.37 % 6.18 % 5.82 % 6.20 % 6.33 % 6.20 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 4,021 4,023 3,967 4,008 4,196 4,021 4,196 Banking centers 256 256 263 263 266 256 266 1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. 2 Provision for unfunded commitments is included in the provision for credit losses. The reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments out of other expense as a component of noninterest expense was made to amounts prior to December 31, 2022 to conform to the current period presentation. 3 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic). 4 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

June 30, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary. 5 Presented as calculated prior to December 31, 2022, which included the provision for unfunded commitments in noninterest expense. Management believes that removing the provision for unfunded commitments from this metric enhances comparability for peer comparison purposes. 6 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ALL - Allowance for loan losses ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets





Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Interest income $ 544,902 $ 495,649 $ 457,821 $ 406,518 $ 354,358 $ 1,040,551 $ 589,863 Less: interest expense 162,731 114,161 66,731 29,929 16,886 276,892 29,606 Net interest income 382,171 381,488 391,090 376,589 337,472 763,659 560,257 Provision for credit losses1 14,787 13,437 11,408 15,490 9,165 28,224 117,901 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 367,384 368,051 379,682 361,099 328,307 735,435 442,356 Wealth and investment services fees 26,521 26,920 25,668 25,359 27,872 53,441 49,824 Service charges on deposit accounts 17,751 17,003 18,109 20,042 20,324 34,754 34,350 Debit card and ATM fees 10,653 9,982 10,798 10,608 11,222 20,635 18,821 Mortgage banking revenue 4,165 3,400 3,888 5,360 6,522 7,565 13,767 Capital markets income 6,173 6,939 5,377 8,906 7,261 13,112 11,703 Company-owned life insurance 4,698 3,186 3,108 3,361 4,571 7,884 8,095 Gain on sale of health savings accounts — — 90,673 — — — — Other income 11,651 8,467 7,589 6,921 11,430 20,118 17,540 Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 17 (5,216 ) (173 ) (172 ) (85 ) (5,199 ) 257 Total noninterest income 81,629 70,681 165,037 80,385 89,117 152,310 154,357 Salaries and employee benefits 135,810 137,364 142,459 147,203 161,817 273,174 285,964 Occupancy 26,085 28,282 26,488 26,418 26,496 54,367 47,515 Equipment 7,721 7,389 7,591 7,328 7,550 15,110 12,718 Marketing 9,833 9,417 8,508 10,361 9,119 19,250 13,395 Technology 20,056 19,202 19,951 20,269 25,883 39,258 44,645 Communication 4,232 4,461 4,159 5,392 5,878 8,693 9,295 Professional fees 6,397 6,732 6,360 6,559 6,336 13,129 26,127 FDIC assessment 9,624 10,404 5,809 6,249 4,699 20,028 7,274 Amortization of intangibles 6,060 6,186 6,787 7,089 7,170 12,246 11,981 Amortization of tax credit investments 2,762 2,761 5,258 2,662 1,525 5,523 3,041 Property optimization 242 1,317 26,818 — — 1,559 — Other expense1 17,762 17,196 22,487 22,914 21,002 34,958 31,109 Total noninterest expense 246,584 250,711 282,675 262,444 277,475 497,295 493,064 Income (loss) before income taxes 202,429 188,021 262,044 179,040 139,949 390,450 103,649 Income tax expense (benefit) 47,393 41,421 61,309 38,887 24,964 88,814 16,250 Net income (loss) $ 155,036 $ 146,600 $ 200,735 $ 140,153 $ 114,985 $ 301,636 $ 87,399 Preferred dividends (4,033 ) (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,033 ) (8,067 ) (6,050 ) Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 151,003 $ 142,566 $ 196,701 $ 136,119 $ 110,952 $ 293,569 $ 81,349 EPS, diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.67 $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ 1.01 $ 0.31 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 290,559 291,088 291,012 290,961 290,862 290,822 259,108 Diluted 291,266 292,756 293,131 292,483 291,881 291,870 260,253 Common shares outstanding (EOP) 292,597 291,922 292,903 292,880 292,893 292,597 292,893 1 Provision for unfunded commitments is included in the provision for credit losses. The reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments out of other expense as a component of noninterest expense was made to amounts prior to December 31, 2022 to conform to the current period presentation.





End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 473,023 $ 386,879 $ 453,432 $ 466,846 $ 455,620 Money market and other interest-earnings investments 724,863 727,056 274,980 334,765 342,344 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,309,285 2,236,413 2,195,175 2,186,551 2,461,173 Mortgage-backed securities 5,168,458 5,395,680 5,476,718 5,584,241 5,976,921 States and political subdivisions 1,760,725 1,785,072 1,827,164 1,829,561 1,839,333 Other securities 802,323 826,575 730,476 693,303 719,223 Total investments 10,040,791 10,243,740 10,229,533 10,293,656 10,996,650 Loans held for sale, at fair value 114,369 10,584 11,926 19,748 26,217 Loans: Commercial 9,698,241 9,751,875 9,508,904 9,311,148 8,923,983 Commercial and agriculture real estate 13,450,209 12,908,380 12,457,070 12,227,888 11,796,503 Residential real estate 6,684,480 6,568,666 6,460,441 6,267,306 6,079,057 Consumer 2,599,543 2,593,453 2,697,226 2,722,591 2,754,105 Total loans 32,432,473 31,822,374 31,123,641 30,528,933 29,553,648 Allowance for credit losses on loans (300,555 ) (298,711 ) (303,671 ) (302,254 ) (288,003 ) Premises and equipment, net 564,299 566,758 557,307 588,021 586,031 Operating lease right-of-use assets 184,700 183,687 189,714 187,626 192,196 Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,112,875 2,118,935 2,125,121 2,135,792 2,131,815 Company-owned life insurance 771,753 770,471 768,552 767,089 769,595 Other assets 1,378,164 1,310,871 1,332,837 1,195,304 982,242 Total assets $ 48,496,755 $ 47,842,644 $ 46,763,372 $ 46,215,526 $ 45,748,355 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 10,532,838 $ 10,995,083 $ 11,930,798 $ 12,400,077 $ 12,388,379 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 7,654,202 7,903,520 8,340,955 8,963,014 8,473,510 Savings accounts 5,578,323 6,030,255 6,326,158 6,616,512 6,796,152 Money market accounts 7,200,288 5,867,239 5,389,139 5,602,729 5,373,318 Other time deposits 4,012,813 3,361,979 2,775,991 2,393,083 2,479,304 Total core deposits 34,978,464 34,158,076 34,763,041 35,975,415 35,510,663 Brokered deposits 1,252,851 759,716 237,789 78,248 28,312 Total deposits 36,231,315 34,917,792 35,000,830 36,053,663 35,538,975 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 136,060 618,955 581,489 301,031 1,561 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 311,447 393,018 432,804 438,053 476,173 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,771,183 4,981,612 3,829,018 2,804,617 3,283,963 Other borrowings 815,318 746,869 743,003 721,049 622,714 Total borrowed funds 6,034,008 6,740,454 5,586,314 4,264,750 4,384,411 Operating lease liabilities 206,178 205,249 211,964 207,725 215,188 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 733,159 701,723 835,669 746,005 530,998 Total liabilities 43,204,660 42,565,218 41,634,777 41,272,143 40,669,572 Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 6,100,728 5,985,784 5,915,017 5,751,833 5,647,916 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (808,633 ) (708,358 ) (786,422 ) (808,450 ) (569,133 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,292,095 5,277,426 5,128,595 4,943,383 5,078,783 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,496,755 $ 47,842,644 $ 46,763,372 $ 46,215,526 $ 45,748,355





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 724,601 $ 8,966 4.96 % $ 497,953 $ 3,098 2.52 % $ 1,088,005 $ 1,830 0.67 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,222,269 19,355 3.48 % 2,197,426 16,531 3.01 % 2,487,717 11,818 1.90 % Mortgage-backed securities 5,301,084 34,291 2.59 % 5,429,200 35,090 2.59 % 6,008,470 33,534 2.23 % States and political subdivisions 1,768,897 14,396 3.26 % 1,808,316 14,690 3.25 % 1,834,189 14,571 3.18 % Other securities 824,482 9,995 4.85 % 738,139 8,604 4.66 % 723,279 5,467 3.02 % Total investments 10,116,732 78,037 3.09 % 10,173,081 74,915 2.95 % 11,053,655 65,390 2.37 % Loans:2 Commercial 9,862,728 163,721 6.64 % 9,457,089 147,620 6.24 % 8,692,646 95,743 4.36 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 13,164,390 199,287 6.06 % 12,654,366 179,475 5.67 % 11,547,958 113,545 3.89 % Residential real estate loans 6,643,254 60,717 3.66 % 6,523,074 58,099 3.56 % 5,905,151 51,686 3.50 % Consumer 2,585,493 39,999 6.21 % 2,636,350 38,108 5.86 % 2,715,923 30,478 4.50 % Total loans 32,255,865 463,724 5.75 % 31,270,879 423,302 5.42 % 28,861,678 291,452 4.01 % Total earning assets $ 43,097,198 $ 550,727 5.11 % $ 41,941,913 $ 501,315 4.79 % $ 41,003,338 $ 358,672 3.48 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (301,311 ) (304,393 ) (282,943 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 418,972 $ 437,872 $ 277,283 Other assets 4,884,694 4,907,115 4,735,701 Total assets $ 48,099,553 $ 46,982,507 $ 45,733,379 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 7,881,863 $ 24,358 1.24 % $ 7,988,579 $ 19,359 0.98 % $ 8,445,683 $ 1,786 0.08 % Savings accounts 5,785,603 3,247 0.23 % 6,183,409 2,230 0.15 % 6,835,675 673 0.04 % Money market accounts 6,084,963 35,358 2.33 % 5,641,288 20,010 1.44 % 5,317,300 1,027 0.08 % Other time deposits 3,680,029 26,633 2.90 % 3,057,870 15,289 2.03 % 2,491,998 1,627 0.26 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 23,432,458 89,596 1.53 % 22,871,146 56,888 1.01 % 23,090,656 5,113 0.09 % Brokered deposits 948,397 11,378 4.81 % 500,530 5,705 4.62 % 7,447 74 0.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits 24,380,855 100,974 1.66 % 23,371,676 62,593 1.09 % 23,098,103 5,187 0.09 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 441,145 5,655 5.14 % 419,291 4,839 4.68 % 1,222 2 0.47 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 340,178 900 1.06 % 412,819 779 0.77 % 466,885 85 0.07 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,283,728 45,088 3.42 % 4,273,343 37,996 3.61 % 3,053,423 6,925 0.91 % Other borrowings 796,536 10,114 5.09 % 781,221 7,954 4.13 % 611,772 4,687 3.06 % Total borrowed funds 6,861,587 61,757 3.61 % 5,886,674 51,568 3.55 % 4,133,302 11,699 1.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 31,242,442 $ 162,731 2.09 % $ 29,258,350 $ 114,161 1.58 % $ 27,231,405 $ 16,886 0.25 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 10,741,646 $ 11,526,267 $ 12,714,946 Other liabilities 841,663 1,031,702 657,128 Shareholders' equity 5,273,802 5,166,188 5,129,900 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,099,553 $ 46,982,507 $ 45,733,379 Net interest rate spread 3.02 % 3.21 % 3.23 % Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.55 % 3.64 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.60 % 3.69 % 3.33 % FTE adjustment $ 5,825 $ 5,666 $ 4,314 1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE. 2 Includes loans held for sale. 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 611,903 $ 12,064 3.98 % $ 1,211,518 $ 2,138 0.36 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,209,916 35,886 3.25 % 2,342,401 20,038 1.71 % Mortgage-backed securities 5,364,788 69,381 2.59 % 5,441,902 57,910 2.13 % States and political subdivisions 1,788,498 29,086 3.25 % 1,786,684 28,208 3.16 % Other securities 781,549 18,599 4.76 % 664,741 9,611 2.89 % Total investments $ 10,144,751 $ 152,952 3.02 % $ 10,235,728 $ 115,767 2.26 % Loans:2 Commercial 9,661,029 311,341 6.45 % 7,301,008 151,026 4.11 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 12,910,787 378,762 5.87 % 10,156,292 190,952 3.74 % Residential real estate loans 6,582,982 118,817 3.61 % 4,953,222 85,673 3.46 % Consumer 2,611,295 78,106 6.03 % 2,411,976 52,393 4.38 % Total loans 31,766,093 887,026 5.59 % 24,822,498 480,044 3.86 % Total earning assets $ 42,522,747 $ 1,052,042 4.95 % $ 36,269,744 $ 597,949 3.29 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (302,844 ) (225,876 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 428,370 $ 273,083 Other assets 4,895,843 4,111,637 Total assets $ 47,544,116 $ 40,428,588 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 7,934,927 $ 43,717 1.11 % $ 7,619,757 $ 2,381 0.06 % Savings accounts 5,983,407 5,477 0.18 % 6,073,081 1,262 0.04 % Money market accounts 5,864,351 55,368 1.90 % 4,552,241 1,719 0.08 % Other time deposits 3,370,668 41,922 2.51 % 2,120,638 2,945 0.28 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 23,153,353 146,484 1.28 % 20,365,717 8,307 0.08 % Brokered deposits 725,701 17,083 4.75 % 3,744 74 3.99 % Total interest-bearing deposits 23,879,054 163,567 1.38 % 20,369,461 8,381 0.08 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 430,278 10,494 4.92 % 1,168 2 0.25 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 376,298 1,679 0.90 % 458,459 181 0.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,781,326 83,084 3.50 % 2,822,984 12,888 0.92 % Other borrowings 788,921 18,068 4.62 % 522,599 8,154 3.12 % Total borrowed funds 6,376,823 113,325 3.58 % 3,805,210 21,225 1.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,255,877 276,892 1.85 % 24,174,671 29,606 0.25 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 11,131,789 $ 11,014,359 Other liabilities 936,158 562,882 Shareholders' equity 5,220,292 4,676,676 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 47,544,116 $ 40,428,588 Net interest rate spread 3.10 % 3.04 % Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.59 % 3.09 % Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.65 % 3.13 % FTE adjustment $ 11,491 $ 8,086 1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE. 2 Includes loans held for sale. 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.





Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 298,711 $ 303,671 $ 302,254 $ 288,003 $ 280,507 $ 303,671 $ 107,341 Allowance established for acquired PCD loans — — — 10,558 — — 78,531 Provision for credit losses on loans 11,936 11,469 5,389 11,288 9,254 23,405 106,663 Gross charge-offs (14,331 ) (18,180 ) (7,081 ) (11,440 ) (4,096 ) (32,511 ) (8,760 ) Gross recoveries 4,239 1,751 3,109 3,845 2,338 5,990 4,228 NCOs (10,092 ) (16,429 ) (3,972 ) (7,595 ) (1,758 ) (26,521 ) (4,532 ) Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 300,555 $ 298,711 $ 303,671 $ 302,254 $ 288,003 $ 300,555 $ 288,003 Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 34,156 $ 32,188 $ 26,169 $ 21,966 $ 22,046 $ 32,188 $ 10,879 Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 2,851 1,968 6,019 4,203 (80 ) 4,819 11,087 Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 37,007 $ 34,156 $ 32,188 $ 26,169 $ 21,966 $ 37,007 $ 21,966 Allowance for credit losses $ 337,562 $ 332,867 $ 335,859 $ 328,423 $ 309,969 $ 337,562 $ 309,969 Provision for credit losses on loans $ 11,936 $ 11,469 $ 5,389 $ 11,288 $ 9,254 $ 23,405 $ 106,663 Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments1 2,851 1,968 6,019 4,203 (80 ) 4,819 11,087 Provision for credit losses1 $ 14,787 $ 13,437 $ 11,408 $ 15,491 $ 9,174 $ 28,224 $ 117,750 NCOs / average loans2 0.13 % 0.21 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.17 % 0.04 % Average loans2 $ 32,251,242 $ 31,267,836 $ 30,732,473 $ 29,890,008 $ 28,847,003 $ 31,762,256 $ 24,808,593 EOP loans2 32,432,473 31,822,374 31,123,641 30,528,933 29,553,648 32,432,473 29,553,648 ACL on loans / EOP loans2 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.99 % 0.97 % 0.93 % 0.97 % ACL / EOP loans2 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.05 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 303 $ 1,231 $ 2,650 $ 767 $ 882 $ 303 $ 882 NPLs: Nonaccrual loans3,4 295,509 234,337 238,178 233,659 214,924 295,509 214,924 TDRs still accruing4 N/A N/A 15,313 13,674 15,665 N/A 15,665 Total NPLs 295,509 234,337 253,491 247,333 230,589 295,509 230,589 Foreclosed assets 9,824 10,817 10,845 11,967 12,618 9,824 12,618 Total underperforming assets $ 305,636 $ 246,385 $ 266,986 $ 260,067 $ 244,089 $ 305,636 $ 244,089 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans3 $ 295,509 $ 234,337 $ 238,178 $ 233,659 $ 214,924 $ 295,509 $ 214,924 Substandard loans (still accruing) 524,709 570,229 504,657 476,724 490,566 524,709 490,566 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 303 1,231 2,650 767 882 303 882 Total classified loans - "problem loans" 820,521 805,797 745,485 711,150 706,372 820,521 706,372 Other classified assets 40,942 26,441 24,735 24,773 25,004 40,942 25,004 Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 614,547 593,307 636,069 549,994 452,835 614,547 452,835 Total classified and criticized assets $ 1,476,010 $ 1,425,545 $ 1,406,289 $ 1,285,917 $ 1,184,211 $ 1,476,010 $ 1,184,211 Loans 30-89 days past due $ 39,748 $ 42,071 $ 55,522 $ 65,632 $ 48,889 $ 39,748 $ 48,889 NPLs / EOP loans2 0.91 % 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.91 % 0.78 % ACL to NPLs 114 % 142 % 132 % 133 % 134 % 114 % 134 % Under-performing assets/EOP loans2 0.94 % 0.77 % 0.86 % 0.85 % 0.83 % 0.94 % 0.83 % Under-performing assets/EOP assets 0.63 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.63 % 0.53 % 30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans2 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.17 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 1 Excludes $0.2 million of expense to establish an allowance on held-to-maturity securities during the first quarter of 2022. Provision for unfunded commitments is included in the provision for credit losses. The reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments out of other expense as a component of noninterest expense was made to amounts prior to December 31, 2022 to conform to the current period presentation. 2 Excludes loans held for sale. 3 Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $24.0 million at December 31, 2022, $23.8 million at September 30, 2022, and $24.3 million at June 30, 2022. 4 As a result of accounting guidance adopted in 2023, the TDR classification is no longer applicable subsequent to December 31, 2022. PCD - Purchased credit deteriorated TDR - Troubled debt restructuring

Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Earnings Per Share: Net income applicable to common shares $ 151,003 $ 142,566 $ 196,701 $ 136,119 $ 110,952 $ 293,569 $ 81,349 Adjustments: Louisville expenses 3,361 — — — — 3,361 — Tax effect1 (392 ) — — — — (392 ) — Louisville expenses, net 2,969 — — — — 2,969 — Merger-related charges2 2,372 14,558 20,314 22,743 36,585 16,930 88,884 Tax effect1 (277 ) (3,172 ) (5,160 ) (8,529 ) (13,057 ) (3,449 ) (22,591 ) Merger-related charges, net 2,095 11,386 15,154 14,214 23,528 13,481 66,293 Debt Securities (gains) losses (17 ) 5,216 173 172 85 5,199 (257 ) Tax effect1 2 (1,137 ) (44 ) (65 ) (30 ) (1,135 ) 32 Debt securities (gains) losses, net (15 ) 4,079 129 107 55 4,064 (225 ) Property optimization charges 242 1,317 26,818 — — 1,559 — Tax effect1 (28 ) (287 ) (6,812 ) — — (315 ) — Property optimization charges, net 214 1,030 20,006 — — 1,244 — Gain on sale of health savings accounts — — (90,673 ) — — — — Tax effect1 — — 23,031 — — — — Gain on sale of health savings accounts, net — — (67,642 ) — — — — Day 1 non-PCD — — — — — — 96,270 Tax effect1 — — — — — — (17,550 ) Day 1 non-PCD, net — — — — — — 78,720 Total adjustments, net 5,263 16,495 (32,353 ) 14,321 23,583 21,758 144,788 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 156,266 $ 159,061 $ 164,348 $ 150,440 $ 134,535 $ 315,327 $ 226,137 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 291,266 292,756 293,131 292,483 291,881 291,870 260,253 EPS, diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.67 $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ 1.01 $ 0.31 Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.54 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.46 $ 1.08 $ 0.87 NIM: Net interest income $ 382,171 $ 381,488 $ 391,090 $ 376,589 $ 337,472 $ 763,659 $ 560,257 Add: FTE adjustment3 5,825 5,666 5,378 4,950 4,314 11,491 8,086 Net interest income (FTE) $ 387,996 $ 387,154 $ 396,468 $ 381,539 $ 341,786 $ 775,150 $ 568,343 Average earning assets $ 43,097,198 $ 41,941,913 $ 41,206,695 $ 41,180,026 $ 41,003,338 $ 42,522,747 $ 36,269,744 NIM (GAAP) 3.55 % 3.64 % 3.80 % 3.66 % 3.29 % 3.59 % 3.09 % NIM (FTE) 3.60 % 3.69 % 3.85 % 3.71 % 3.33 % 3.65 % 3.13 % Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.



