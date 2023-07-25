Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,197 in the last 365 days.

Old National's 2nd Quarter Results Supported by Strong Deposit Franchise, Ample Capital, Stable Credit and Expense Discipline

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 2Q23 net income applicable to common shares of $151.0 million, diluted EPS of $0.52; $156.3 million and $0.54 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

  "The strength of Old National’s deposit franchise was evident once again with a nearly 4% quarterly increase in total deposits that bolstered our already strong liquidity position," said CEO Jim Ryan. "In addition, Old National continues to be well capitalized with disciplined expense management and strong credit metrics as we execute on our growth strategy and continue to serve our clients and communities with passion, strength and stability."  


SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income
  • Net income applicable to common shares of $151.0 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $156.3 million
  • Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.52; adjusted EPS1 of $0.54
   
Net Interest Income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $388.0 million
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.60%, down 9 basis points ("bps")
   
Operating Performance
  • Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $223.0 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $229.0 million
  • Noninterest expense of $246.6 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $240.6 million
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 51.2%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 49.4%
   
Deposits and Funding
  • Period-end total deposits of $36.2 billion, up 3.8%; core deposits up 2.4%
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 115 bps and a cycle to date (2Q22-2Q23) total deposit beta of 23% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 33%)
   
Loans and Credit Quality
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $32.5 billion, up 2.2%
  • Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $14.8 million
  • Net charge-offs of $10.1 million, or 13 bps of average loans; 6 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition
  • 30+ day delinquencies of 0.12% and non-performing loans of 0.91% of total loans
 
Return Profile & Capital
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 of 21.4%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 22.1%
   
Notable Items
  • $3.4 million of Louisville expenses5
  • $2.4 million of merger-related charges
  • $0.2 million of property optimization charges

Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted Includes loans held for sale     
4 Includes the provision for unfunded commitments     Includes expenses related to the tragic April 10 event at our downtown Louisville location      Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits include the estimate of Old National Bank federally uninsured deposits for regulatory purposes, as adjusted for $1.5 billion of affiliate deposits and $4.2 billion of collateralized or otherwise insured deposits


LOUISVILLE UPDATE
Our Old National Bancorp ("Old National") family continues to recover and heal from the Louisville tragedy on April 10 that claimed the lives of five of our team members and impacted many others. More than three months later, our ONB family continues to do our best to love, care and support one another. Additionally, in June, our downtown Louisville team began serving clients at a new location: 400 West Market Street in the heart of downtown Louisville. Once again, Old National wants to say thank you to the countless individuals and organizations who have cared for and supported our family during this challenging time.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Old National reported second quarter 2023 net income applicable to common shares of $151.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share.

Included in the second quarter were pre-tax charges of $3.4 million for Louisville expenses5, $2.4 million related to the February 15, 2022 merger with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. ("First Midwest") and $0.2 million for property optimization. Excluding these transactions from the current quarter, adjusted net income was $156.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING
Growth in low-cost deposits including normal seasonal patterns in public funds.

  • Period-end total deposits were $36.2 billion at June 30, 2023, up 3.8%; core deposits increased 2.4%.
    • Reflect continuing effective competition for new client relationships.
    • Include normal seasonal patterns in public funds.
  • On average, total deposits for the second quarter were $35.1 billion, an increase of 0.6%.
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 115 bps and a cycle to date total deposit beta of 23% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 33%).
  • Deposits that were either insured or collateralized6 at June 30, 2023 were more than 70% of total deposits.
  • A loan to deposit ratio of 90% at June 30, 2023, combined with existing funding sources provides strong liquidity.

LOANS
Broad-based disciplined commercial loan growth.

  • Period-end total loans3 were $32.5 billion at June 30, 2023, up 2.2% from March 31, 2023.
  • Total commercial loan production in the second quarter was $1.9 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $3.1 billion, down from $5.4 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Average total loans in the second quarter were $32.3 billion, an increase of $985.0 million from the first quarter of 2023.

CREDIT QUALITY
Strong credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

  • Provision4 expense in the second quarter of 2023 was $14.8 million, compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting loan and unfunded commitment growth, as well as economic factors.
  • Net charge-offs in the second quarter were $10.1 million, or 13 bps of average loans compared to net charge-offs of 21 bps of average loans in the first quarter of 2023.
    • Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 6 bps for the second quarter and 5 bps for the first quarter of 2023.
  • 30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.12% at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.14% at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
  • Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.91% compared to 0.74% for the first quarter of 2023, up due primarily to migration of PCD loans.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of June 30, 2023, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $90 million.
  • The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $337.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $332.9 million, or 1.05% of total loans at March 31, 2023.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Growth in net interest income; margin compression reflective of the rate environment.

  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to $388.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $387.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, driven by loan growth, the higher rate environment and more days in the quarter, which were partly offset by higher funding costs and lower accretion income on loans.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 9 bps to 3.60% compared to the first quarter of 2023.
  • Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $6.6 million, or 6 bps of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $7.9 million, or 8 bps of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Cost of total deposits was 1.15%, increasing 43 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased       57 bps to 1.66% in the second quarter of 2023.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Higher bank fees, mortgage banking revenue and other income.

  • Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $81.6 million.
  • Excluding realized debt securities gains/losses for both periods, adjusted noninterest income for the second quarter was up 8.8% compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by higher service charges on deposit accounts, debit card and ATM fees, mortgage banking revenue, company-owned life insurance and other income.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Disciplined expense management.

  • Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $246.6 million and included $3.4 million of Louisville expenses5, $2.4 million of merger-related charges and $0.2 million for property optimization.
  • Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter was $240.6 million, compared to $234.8 million for the first quarter of 2023; increase was driven by higher salary and employee benefits resulting from performance-driven incentive accruals.
  • The efficiency ratio1 was 51.2%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 49.4% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 52.8% and 48.8%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023.

INCOME TAXES

  • Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2023 was $47.4 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.4% compared to 22.0% in the first quarter of 2023. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 25.2% in the second quarter compared to 24.1% in the first quarter.
  • Income tax expense included $3.1 million of tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • All regulatory capital ratios grew in the quarter with preliminary total risk-based capital up 18 bps to 12.14% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 15 bps to 10.79%, driven by retained earnings, partly offset by loan growth and merger-related charges.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 6.33% at the end of the second quarter compared to 6.37% in the first quarter of 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to review second quarter financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (888) 300-3045 or International (646) 568-1027, Access code 5258325. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on July 25, 2023 through August 8, 2023. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199, Access code 5258325.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include the current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, Louisville expenses5, merger-related charges associated with completed acquisitions, gain on sale of health savings accounts, property optimization charges and gains/losses on sales of debt securities. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges and the CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes pre-provision net revenues, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes Louisville expenses5, merger-related charges and property optimization charges, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes the gain on sale of health savings accounts and gains/losses on sales of debt securities. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "should," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; uncertainty about the discontinued use of LIBOR and the transition to an alternative rate; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses and the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; political and economic uncertainty and instability; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results, performance or outcomes, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

CONTACTS:    
Media: Kathy Schoettlin   Investors: Lynell Walton
(812) 465-7269   (812) 464-1366
Kathy.Schoettlin@oldnational.com   Lynell.Walton@oldnational.com
     


               
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2023 2023 2022 2022 2022   2023 2022
Income Statement                
Net interest income $ 382,171   $ 381,488   $ 391,090   $ 376,589   $ 337,472     $ 763,659   $ 560,257  
FTE adjustment1,4   5,825     5,666     5,378     4,950     4,314       11,491     8,086  
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis4   387,996     387,154     396,468     381,539     341,786       775,150     568,343  
Provision for credit losses2   14,787     13,437     11,408     15,490     9,165       28,224     117,901  
Noninterest income   81,629     70,681     165,037     80,385     89,117       152,310     154,357  
Noninterest expense2   246,584     250,711     282,675     262,444     277,475       497,295     493,064  
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 151,003   $ 142,566   $ 196,701   $ 136,119   $ 110,952     $ 293,569   $ 81,349  
Per Common Share Data                
Weighted average diluted shares   291,266     292,756     293,131     292,483     291,881       291,870     260,253  
EPS, diluted $ 0.52   $ 0.49   $ 0.67   $ 0.47   $ 0.38     $ 1.01   $ 0.31  
Cash dividends   0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14       0.28     0.28  
Dividend payout ratio3   27 %   29 %   21 %   30 %   37 %     28 %   90 %
Book value $ 17.25   $ 17.24   $ 16.68   $ 16.05   $ 16.51     $ 17.25   $ 16.51  
Stock price   13.94     14.42     17.98     16.47     14.79       13.94     14.79  
Tangible book value4   10.03     9.98     9.42     8.75     9.23       10.03     9.23  
Performance Ratios                
ROAA   1.29 %   1.25 %   1.74 %   1.22 %   1.01 %     1.27 %   0.43 %
ROAE   12.0 %   11.6 %   16.8 %   11.1 %   9.1 %     11.8 %   3.6 %
ROATCE4   21.4 %   21.0 %   31.5 %   20.5 %   16.9 %     21.2 %   6.8 %
NIM (FTE)   3.60 %   3.69 %   3.85 %   3.71 %   3.33 %     3.65 %   3.13 %
Efficiency ratio4   51.2 %   52.8 %   49.1 %   55.3 %   62.7 %     52.0 %   66.6 %
Efficiency ratio (prior presentation)5 N/A N/A N/A   56.2 %   62.7 %   N/A   68.1 %
NCOs to average loans   0.13 %   0.21 %   0.05 %   0.10 %   0.02 %     0.17 %   0.04 %
ACL on loans to EOP loans   0.93 %   0.94 %   0.98 %   0.99 %   0.97 %     0.93 %   0.97 %
ACL6 to EOP loans   1.04 %   1.05 %   1.08 %   1.08 %   1.05 %     1.04 %   1.05 %
NPLs to EOP loans   0.91 %   0.74 %   0.81 %   0.81 %   0.78 %     0.91 %   0.78 %
Balance Sheet (EOP)                
Total loans $ 32,432,473   $ 31,822,374   $ 31,123,641   $ 30,528,933   $ 29,553,648     $ 32,432,473   $ 29,553,648  
Total assets   48,496,755     47,842,644     46,763,372     46,215,526     45,748,355       48,496,755     45,748,355  
Total deposits   36,231,315     34,917,792     35,000,830     36,053,663     35,538,975       36,231,315     35,538,975  
Total borrowed funds   6,034,008     6,740,454     5,586,314     4,264,750     4,384,411       6,034,008     4,384,411  
Total shareholders' equity   5,292,095     5,277,426     5,128,595     4,943,383     5,078,783       5,292,095     5,078,783  
Capital Ratios                
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):                
Tier 1 common equity   10.14 %   9.98 %   10.03 %   9.88 %   9.90 %     10.14 %   9.90 %
Tier 1 capital   10.79 %   10.64 %   10.71 %   10.58 %   10.63 %     10.79 %   10.63 %
Total capital   12.14 %   11.96 %   12.02 %   11.84 %   12.03 %     12.14 %   12.03 %
Leverage ratio (average assets)   8.59 %   8.53 %   8.52 %   8.26 %   8.19 %     8.59 %   8.19 %
Equity to assets (averages)4   10.96 %   11.00 %   10.70 %   11.18 %   11.22 %     10.98 %   11.57 %
TCE to TA4   6.33 %   6.37 %   6.18 %   5.82 %   6.20 %     6.33 %   6.20 %
Nonfinancial Data                
Full-time equivalent employees   4,021     4,023     3,967     4,008     4,196       4,021     4,196  
Banking centers   256     256     263     263     266       256     266  
1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.          
2 Provision for unfunded commitments is included in the provision for credit losses. The reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments out of other expense as a component of noninterest expense was made to amounts prior to December 31, 2022 to conform to the current period presentation.
3 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).     
4 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
    June 30, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary.
5 Presented as calculated prior to December 31, 2022, which included the provision for unfunded commitments in noninterest expense. Management believes that removing the provision for unfunded commitments from this metric enhances comparability for peer comparison purposes.
6 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments.     
                 
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity
NCOs - Net Charge-offs ALL - Allowance for loan losses ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses
EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets


                 
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2023 2023 2022 2022 2022   2023 2022
Interest income $ 544,902   $ 495,649   $ 457,821   $ 406,518   $ 354,358     $ 1,040,551   $ 589,863  
Less: interest expense   162,731     114,161     66,731     29,929     16,886       276,892     29,606  
Net interest income   382,171     381,488     391,090     376,589     337,472       763,659     560,257  
Provision for credit losses1   14,787     13,437     11,408     15,490     9,165       28,224     117,901  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   367,384     368,051     379,682     361,099     328,307       735,435     442,356  
Wealth and investment services fees   26,521     26,920     25,668     25,359     27,872       53,441     49,824  
Service charges on deposit accounts   17,751     17,003     18,109     20,042     20,324       34,754     34,350  
Debit card and ATM fees   10,653     9,982     10,798     10,608     11,222       20,635     18,821  
Mortgage banking revenue   4,165     3,400     3,888     5,360     6,522       7,565     13,767  
Capital markets income   6,173     6,939     5,377     8,906     7,261       13,112     11,703  
Company-owned life insurance   4,698     3,186     3,108     3,361     4,571       7,884     8,095  
Gain on sale of health savings accounts           90,673                    
Other income   11,651     8,467     7,589     6,921     11,430       20,118     17,540  
Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities   17     (5,216 )   (173 )   (172 )   (85 )     (5,199 )   257  
Total noninterest income   81,629     70,681     165,037     80,385     89,117       152,310     154,357  
Salaries and employee benefits   135,810     137,364     142,459     147,203     161,817       273,174     285,964  
Occupancy   26,085     28,282     26,488     26,418     26,496       54,367     47,515  
Equipment   7,721     7,389     7,591     7,328     7,550       15,110     12,718  
Marketing   9,833     9,417     8,508     10,361     9,119       19,250     13,395  
Technology   20,056     19,202     19,951     20,269     25,883       39,258     44,645  
Communication   4,232     4,461     4,159     5,392     5,878       8,693     9,295  
Professional fees   6,397     6,732     6,360     6,559     6,336       13,129     26,127  
FDIC assessment   9,624     10,404     5,809     6,249     4,699       20,028     7,274  
Amortization of intangibles   6,060     6,186     6,787     7,089     7,170       12,246     11,981  
Amortization of tax credit investments   2,762     2,761     5,258     2,662     1,525       5,523     3,041  
Property optimization   242     1,317     26,818               1,559      
Other expense1   17,762     17,196     22,487     22,914     21,002       34,958     31,109  
Total noninterest expense   246,584     250,711     282,675     262,444     277,475       497,295     493,064  
Income (loss) before income taxes   202,429     188,021     262,044     179,040     139,949       390,450     103,649  
Income tax expense (benefit)   47,393     41,421     61,309     38,887     24,964       88,814     16,250  
Net income (loss) $ 155,036   $ 146,600   $ 200,735   $ 140,153   $ 114,985     $ 301,636   $ 87,399  
Preferred dividends   (4,033 )   (4,034 )   (4,034 )   (4,034 )   (4,033 )     (8,067 )   (6,050 )
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 151,003   $ 142,566   $ 196,701   $ 136,119   $ 110,952     $ 293,569   $ 81,349  
                 
EPS, diluted $ 0.52   $ 0.49   $ 0.67   $ 0.47   $ 0.38     $ 1.01   $ 0.31  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding                
Basic   290,559     291,088     291,012     290,961     290,862       290,822     259,108  
Diluted   291,266     292,756     293,131     292,483     291,881       291,870     260,253  
Common shares outstanding (EOP)   292,597     291,922     292,903     292,880     292,893       292,597     292,893  
                 
1 Provision for unfunded commitments is included in the provision for credit losses. The reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments out of other expense as a component of noninterest expense was made to amounts prior to December 31, 2022 to conform to the current period presentation.
                 


 
End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 473,023   $ 386,879   $ 453,432   $ 466,846   $ 455,620  
Money market and other interest-earnings investments   724,863     727,056     274,980     334,765     342,344  
Investments:          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   2,309,285     2,236,413     2,195,175     2,186,551     2,461,173  
Mortgage-backed securities   5,168,458     5,395,680     5,476,718     5,584,241     5,976,921  
States and political subdivisions   1,760,725     1,785,072     1,827,164     1,829,561     1,839,333  
Other securities   802,323     826,575     730,476     693,303     719,223  
Total investments   10,040,791     10,243,740     10,229,533     10,293,656     10,996,650  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   114,369     10,584     11,926     19,748     26,217  
Loans:          
Commercial   9,698,241     9,751,875     9,508,904     9,311,148     8,923,983  
Commercial and agriculture real estate   13,450,209     12,908,380     12,457,070     12,227,888     11,796,503  
Residential real estate   6,684,480     6,568,666     6,460,441     6,267,306     6,079,057  
Consumer   2,599,543     2,593,453     2,697,226     2,722,591     2,754,105  
Total loans   32,432,473     31,822,374     31,123,641     30,528,933     29,553,648  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (300,555 )   (298,711 )   (303,671 )   (302,254 )   (288,003 )
Premises and equipment, net   564,299     566,758     557,307     588,021     586,031  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   184,700     183,687     189,714     187,626     192,196  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,112,875     2,118,935     2,125,121     2,135,792     2,131,815  
Company-owned life insurance   771,753     770,471     768,552     767,089     769,595  
Other assets   1,378,164     1,310,871     1,332,837     1,195,304     982,242  
Total assets $ 48,496,755   $ 47,842,644   $ 46,763,372   $ 46,215,526   $ 45,748,355  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 10,532,838   $ 10,995,083   $ 11,930,798   $ 12,400,077   $ 12,388,379  
Interest-bearing:          
Checking and NOW accounts   7,654,202     7,903,520     8,340,955     8,963,014     8,473,510  
Savings accounts   5,578,323     6,030,255     6,326,158     6,616,512     6,796,152  
Money market accounts   7,200,288     5,867,239     5,389,139     5,602,729     5,373,318  
Other time deposits   4,012,813     3,361,979     2,775,991     2,393,083     2,479,304  
Total core deposits   34,978,464     34,158,076     34,763,041     35,975,415     35,510,663  
Brokered deposits   1,252,851     759,716     237,789     78,248     28,312  
Total deposits   36,231,315     34,917,792     35,000,830     36,053,663     35,538,975  
           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   136,060     618,955     581,489     301,031     1,561  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   311,447     393,018     432,804     438,053     476,173  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,771,183     4,981,612     3,829,018     2,804,617     3,283,963  
Other borrowings   815,318     746,869     743,003     721,049     622,714  
Total borrowed funds   6,034,008     6,740,454     5,586,314     4,264,750     4,384,411  
Operating lease liabilities   206,178     205,249     211,964     207,725     215,188  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   733,159     701,723     835,669     746,005     530,998  
Total liabilities   43,204,660     42,565,218     41,634,777     41,272,143     40,669,572  
Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings   6,100,728     5,985,784     5,915,017     5,751,833     5,647,916  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (808,633 )   (708,358 )   (786,422 )   (808,450 )   (569,133 )
Total shareholders' equity   5,292,095     5,277,426     5,128,595     4,943,383     5,078,783  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,496,755   $ 47,842,644   $ 46,763,372   $ 46,215,526   $ 45,748,355  
 


                         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
    Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 724,601   $ 8,966 4.96 %   $ 497,953   $ 3,098 2.52 %   $ 1,088,005   $ 1,830 0.67 %
Investments:                        
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies     2,222,269     19,355 3.48 %     2,197,426     16,531 3.01 %     2,487,717     11,818 1.90 %
Mortgage-backed securities     5,301,084     34,291 2.59 %     5,429,200     35,090 2.59 %     6,008,470     33,534 2.23 %
States and political subdivisions     1,768,897     14,396 3.26 %     1,808,316     14,690 3.25 %     1,834,189     14,571 3.18 %
Other securities     824,482     9,995 4.85 %     738,139     8,604 4.66 %     723,279     5,467 3.02 %
Total investments     10,116,732     78,037 3.09 %     10,173,081     74,915 2.95 %     11,053,655     65,390 2.37 %
Loans:2                        
Commercial     9,862,728     163,721 6.64 %     9,457,089     147,620 6.24 %     8,692,646     95,743 4.36 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate     13,164,390     199,287 6.06 %     12,654,366     179,475 5.67 %     11,547,958     113,545 3.89 %
Residential real estate loans     6,643,254     60,717 3.66 %     6,523,074     58,099 3.56 %     5,905,151     51,686 3.50 %
Consumer     2,585,493     39,999 6.21 %     2,636,350     38,108 5.86 %     2,715,923     30,478 4.50 %
Total loans     32,255,865     463,724 5.75 %     31,270,879     423,302 5.42 %     28,861,678     291,452 4.01 %
                         
Total earning assets   $ 43,097,198   $ 550,727 5.11 %   $ 41,941,913   $ 501,315 4.79 %   $ 41,003,338   $ 358,672 3.48 %
                         
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     (301,311 )         (304,393 )         (282,943 )    
                         
Non-earning Assets:                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 418,972         $ 437,872         $ 277,283      
Other assets     4,884,694           4,907,115           4,735,701      
                         
Total assets   $ 48,099,553         $ 46,982,507         $ 45,733,379      
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 7,881,863   $ 24,358 1.24 %   $ 7,988,579   $ 19,359 0.98 %   $ 8,445,683   $ 1,786 0.08 %
Savings accounts     5,785,603     3,247 0.23 %     6,183,409     2,230 0.15 %     6,835,675     673 0.04 %
Money market accounts     6,084,963     35,358 2.33 %     5,641,288     20,010 1.44 %     5,317,300     1,027 0.08 %
Other time deposits     3,680,029     26,633 2.90 %     3,057,870     15,289 2.03 %     2,491,998     1,627 0.26 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits     23,432,458     89,596 1.53 %     22,871,146     56,888 1.01 %     23,090,656     5,113 0.09 %
Brokered deposits     948,397     11,378 4.81 %     500,530     5,705 4.62 %     7,447     74 0.00 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     24,380,855     100,974 1.66 %     23,371,676     62,593 1.09 %     23,098,103     5,187 0.09 %
                         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings     441,145     5,655 5.14 %     419,291     4,839 4.68 %     1,222     2 0.47 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     340,178     900 1.06 %     412,819     779 0.77 %     466,885     85 0.07 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     5,283,728     45,088 3.42 %     4,273,343     37,996 3.61 %     3,053,423     6,925 0.91 %
Other borrowings     796,536     10,114 5.09 %     781,221     7,954 4.13 %     611,772     4,687 3.06 %
Total borrowed funds     6,861,587     61,757 3.61 %     5,886,674     51,568 3.55 %     4,133,302     11,699 1.14 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 31,242,442   $ 162,731 2.09 %   $ 29,258,350   $ 114,161 1.58 %   $ 27,231,405   $ 16,886 0.25 %
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
Demand deposits   $ 10,741,646         $ 11,526,267         $ 12,714,946      
Other liabilities     841,663           1,031,702           657,128      
Shareholders' equity     5,273,802           5,166,188           5,129,900      
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 48,099,553         $ 46,982,507         $ 45,733,379      
                         
Net interest rate spread       3.02 %       3.21 %       3.23 %
                         
Net interest margin (GAAP)       3.55 %       3.64 %       3.29 %
                         
Net interest margin (FTE)3       3.60 %       3.69 %       3.33 %
                         
FTE adjustment     $ 5,825       $ 5,666       $ 4,314  
                         
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE.  
2 Includes loans held for sale.  
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.  
 


                 
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
    Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 611,903   $ 12,064 3.98 %   $ 1,211,518   $ 2,138 0.36 %
Investments:                
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies     2,209,916     35,886 3.25 %     2,342,401     20,038 1.71 %
Mortgage-backed securities     5,364,788     69,381 2.59 %     5,441,902     57,910 2.13 %
States and political subdivisions     1,788,498     29,086 3.25 %     1,786,684     28,208 3.16 %
Other securities     781,549     18,599 4.76 %     664,741     9,611 2.89 %
Total investments   $ 10,144,751   $ 152,952 3.02 %   $ 10,235,728   $ 115,767 2.26 %
Loans:2                
Commercial     9,661,029     311,341 6.45 %     7,301,008     151,026 4.11 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate     12,910,787     378,762 5.87 %     10,156,292     190,952 3.74 %
Residential real estate loans     6,582,982     118,817 3.61 %     4,953,222     85,673 3.46 %
Consumer     2,611,295     78,106 6.03 %     2,411,976     52,393 4.38 %
Total loans     31,766,093     887,026 5.59 %     24,822,498     480,044 3.86 %
                 
Total earning assets   $ 42,522,747   $ 1,052,042 4.95 %   $ 36,269,744   $ 597,949 3.29 %
                 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     (302,844 )         (225,876 )    
                 
Non-earning Assets:                
Cash and due from banks   $ 428,370         $ 273,083      
Other assets     4,895,843           4,111,637      
                 
Total assets   $ 47,544,116         $ 40,428,588      
                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 7,934,927   $ 43,717 1.11 %   $ 7,619,757   $ 2,381 0.06 %
Savings accounts     5,983,407     5,477 0.18 %     6,073,081     1,262 0.04 %
Money market accounts     5,864,351     55,368 1.90 %     4,552,241     1,719 0.08 %
Other time deposits     3,370,668     41,922 2.51 %     2,120,638     2,945 0.28 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits     23,153,353     146,484 1.28 %     20,365,717     8,307 0.08 %
Brokered deposits     725,701     17,083 4.75 %     3,744     74 3.99 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     23,879,054     163,567 1.38 %     20,369,461     8,381 0.08 %
                 
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings     430,278     10,494 4.92 %     1,168     2 0.25 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     376,298     1,679 0.90 %     458,459     181 0.08 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     4,781,326     83,084 3.50 %     2,822,984     12,888 0.92 %
Other borrowings     788,921     18,068 4.62 %     522,599     8,154 3.12 %
Total borrowed funds     6,376,823     113,325 3.58 %     3,805,210     21,225 1.12 %
                 
Total interest-bearing liabilities     30,255,877     276,892 1.85 %     24,174,671     29,606 0.25 %
                 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Demand deposits   $ 11,131,789         $ 11,014,359      
Other liabilities     936,158           562,882      
Shareholders' equity     5,220,292           4,676,676      
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 47,544,116         $ 40,428,588      
                 
Net interest rate spread       3.10 %       3.04 %
                 
Net interest margin (GAAP)       3.59 %       3.09 %
                 
Net interest margin (FTE)3       3.65 %       3.13 %
                 
FTE adjustment     $ 11,491       $ 8,086  
                 
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE.
2 Includes loans held for sale.  
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.  
 


                 
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022       2023     2022  
Allowance for credit losses:                
Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 298,711   $ 303,671   $ 302,254   $ 288,003   $ 280,507     $ 303,671   $ 107,341  
Allowance established for acquired PCD loans               10,558               78,531  
Provision for credit losses on loans   11,936     11,469     5,389     11,288     9,254       23,405     106,663  
Gross charge-offs   (14,331 )   (18,180 )   (7,081 )   (11,440 )   (4,096 )     (32,511 )   (8,760 )
Gross recoveries   4,239     1,751     3,109     3,845     2,338       5,990     4,228  
NCOs   (10,092 )   (16,429 )   (3,972 )   (7,595 )   (1,758 )     (26,521 )   (4,532 )
Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 300,555   $ 298,711   $ 303,671   $ 302,254   $ 288,003     $ 300,555   $ 288,003  
Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 34,156   $ 32,188   $ 26,169   $ 21,966   $ 22,046     $ 32,188   $ 10,879  
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments   2,851     1,968     6,019     4,203     (80 )     4,819     11,087  
Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 37,007   $ 34,156   $ 32,188   $ 26,169   $ 21,966     $ 37,007   $ 21,966  
Allowance for credit losses $ 337,562   $ 332,867   $ 335,859   $ 328,423   $ 309,969     $ 337,562   $ 309,969  
Provision for credit losses on loans $ 11,936   $ 11,469   $ 5,389   $ 11,288   $ 9,254     $ 23,405   $ 106,663  
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments1   2,851     1,968     6,019     4,203     (80 )     4,819     11,087  
Provision for credit losses1 $ 14,787   $ 13,437   $ 11,408   $ 15,491   $ 9,174     $ 28,224   $ 117,750  
NCOs / average loans2   0.13 %   0.21 %   0.05 %   0.10 %   0.02 %     0.17 %   0.04 %
Average loans2 $ 32,251,242   $ 31,267,836   $ 30,732,473   $ 29,890,008   $ 28,847,003     $ 31,762,256   $ 24,808,593  
EOP loans2   32,432,473     31,822,374     31,123,641     30,528,933     29,553,648       32,432,473     29,553,648  
ACL on loans / EOP loans2   0.93 %   0.94 %   0.98 %   0.99 %   0.97 %     0.93 %   0.97 %
ACL / EOP loans2   1.04 %   1.05 %   1.08 %   1.08 %   1.05 %     1.04 %   1.05 %
Underperforming Assets:                
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 303   $ 1,231   $ 2,650   $ 767   $ 882     $ 303   $ 882  
NPLs:                
Nonaccrual loans3,4   295,509     234,337     238,178     233,659     214,924       295,509     214,924  
TDRs still accruing4 N/A N/A   15,313     13,674     15,665     N/A   15,665  
Total NPLs   295,509     234,337     253,491     247,333     230,589       295,509     230,589  
Foreclosed assets   9,824     10,817     10,845     11,967     12,618       9,824     12,618  
Total underperforming assets $ 305,636   $ 246,385   $ 266,986   $ 260,067   $ 244,089     $ 305,636   $ 244,089  
Classified and Criticized Assets:                
Nonaccrual loans3 $ 295,509   $ 234,337   $ 238,178   $ 233,659   $ 214,924     $ 295,509   $ 214,924  
Substandard loans (still accruing)   524,709     570,229     504,657     476,724     490,566       524,709     490,566  
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)   303     1,231     2,650     767     882       303     882  
Total classified loans - "problem loans"   820,521     805,797     745,485     711,150     706,372       820,521     706,372  
Other classified assets   40,942     26,441     24,735     24,773     25,004       40,942     25,004  
Criticized loans - "special mention loans"   614,547     593,307     636,069     549,994     452,835       614,547     452,835  
Total classified and criticized assets $ 1,476,010   $ 1,425,545   $ 1,406,289   $ 1,285,917   $ 1,184,211     $ 1,476,010   $ 1,184,211  
Loans 30-89 days past due $ 39,748   $ 42,071   $ 55,522   $ 65,632   $ 48,889     $ 39,748   $ 48,889  
NPLs / EOP loans2   0.91 %   0.74 %   0.81 %   0.81 %   0.78 %     0.91 %   0.78 %
ACL to NPLs   114 %   142 %   132 %   133 %   134 %     114 %   134 %
Under-performing assets/EOP loans2   0.94 %   0.77 %   0.86 %   0.85 %   0.83 %     0.94 %   0.83 %
Under-performing assets/EOP assets   0.63 %   0.51 %   0.57 %   0.56 %   0.53 %     0.63 %   0.53 %
30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans2   0.12 %   0.14 %   0.19 %   0.22 %   0.17 %     0.12 %   0.17 %
1 Excludes $0.2 million of expense to establish an allowance on held-to-maturity securities during the first quarter of 2022. Provision for unfunded commitments is included in the provision for credit losses. The reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments out of other expense as a component of noninterest expense was made to amounts prior to December 31, 2022 to conform to the current period presentation.
2 Excludes loans held for sale.       
3 Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $24.0 million at December 31, 2022, $23.8 million at September 30, 2022, and $24.3 million at June 30, 2022.
4 As a result of accounting guidance adopted in 2023, the TDR classification is no longer applicable subsequent to December 31, 2022.
PCD - Purchased credit deteriorated TDR - Troubled debt restructuring      
                 

                

                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022       2023     2022  
Earnings Per Share:                
Net income applicable to common shares $ 151,003   $ 142,566   $ 196,701   $ 136,119   $ 110,952     $ 293,569   $ 81,349  
Adjustments:                
Louisville expenses   3,361                       3,361      
Tax effect1   (392 )                     (392 )    
Louisville expenses, net   2,969                       2,969      
Merger-related charges2   2,372     14,558     20,314     22,743     36,585       16,930     88,884  
Tax effect1   (277 )   (3,172 )   (5,160 )   (8,529 )   (13,057 )     (3,449 )   (22,591 )
Merger-related charges, net   2,095     11,386     15,154     14,214     23,528       13,481     66,293  
Debt Securities (gains) losses   (17 )   5,216     173     172     85       5,199     (257 )
Tax effect1   2     (1,137 )   (44 )   (65 )   (30 )     (1,135 )   32  
Debt securities (gains) losses, net   (15 )   4,079     129     107     55       4,064     (225 )
Property optimization charges   242     1,317     26,818               1,559      
Tax effect1   (28 )   (287 )   (6,812 )             (315 )    
Property optimization charges, net   214     1,030     20,006               1,244      
Gain on sale of health savings accounts           (90,673 )                  
Tax effect1           23,031                    
Gain on sale of health savings accounts, net           (67,642 )                  
Day 1 non-PCD                             96,270  
Tax effect1                             (17,550 )
Day 1 non-PCD, net                             78,720  
Total adjustments, net   5,263     16,495     (32,353 )   14,321     23,583       21,758     144,788  
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 156,266   $ 159,061   $ 164,348   $ 150,440   $ 134,535     $ 315,327   $ 226,137  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   291,266     292,756     293,131     292,483     291,881       291,870     260,253  
EPS, diluted $ 0.52   $ 0.49   $ 0.67   $ 0.47   $ 0.38     $ 1.01   $ 0.31  
Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.54   $ 0.54   $ 0.56   $ 0.51   $ 0.46     $ 1.08   $ 0.87  
NIM:                
Net interest income $ 382,171   $ 381,488   $ 391,090   $ 376,589   $ 337,472     $ 763,659   $ 560,257  
Add: FTE adjustment3   5,825     5,666     5,378     4,950     4,314       11,491     8,086  
Net interest income (FTE) $ 387,996   $ 387,154   $ 396,468   $ 381,539   $ 341,786     $ 775,150   $ 568,343  
Average earning assets $ 43,097,198   $ 41,941,913   $ 41,206,695   $ 41,180,026   $ 41,003,338     $ 42,522,747   $ 36,269,744  
NIM (GAAP)   3.55 %   3.64 %   3.80 %   3.66 %   3.29 %     3.59 %   3.09 %
NIM (FTE)   3.60 %   3.69 %   3.85 %   3.71 %   3.33 %     3.65 %   3.13 %
                 
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.  


                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022       2023     2022  
PPNR:                
Net interest income (FTE)3 $ 387,996   $ 387,154   $ 396,468   $ 381,539   $ 341,786     $ 775,150   $ 568,343  
Add: Noninterest income   81,629     70,681     165,037     80,385     89,117       152,310     154,357  
Total revenue (FTE)   469,625     457,835     561,505     461,924     430,903       927,460     722,700  
Less: Noninterest expense   (246,584 )   (250,711 )   (282,675 )   (262,444 )   (277,475 )     (497,295 )   (493,064 )
PPNR $ 223,041   $ 207,124   $ 278,830   $ 199,480   $ 153,428     $ 430,165   $ 229,636  
Adjustments:                
Gain on sale of health savings accounts $   $   $ (90,673 ) $   $     $   $  
Debt securities (gains) losses   (17 )   5,216     173     172     85       5,199     (257 )
Noninterest income adjustments   (17 )   5,216     (90,500 )   172     85       5,199     (257 )
Adjusted noninterest income   81,612     75,897     74,537     80,557     89,202       157,509     154,100  
Adjusted revenue $ 469,608   $ 463,051   $ 471,005   $ 462,096   $ 430,988     $ 932,659   $ 722,443  
Adjustments:                
Louisville expenses $ 3,361   $   $   $