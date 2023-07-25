Distinguished PTAB Attorney Scott McKeown Joins Wolf Greenfield’s New Washington, DC Office

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Greenfield is pleased to announce the addition of renowned intellectual property attorney Scott McKeown as a shareholder in the firm’s Post-Grant Proceedings Practice. McKeown will reside in the firm’s new Washington, DC office.



With his extensive experience in patent litigation, post-grant patent proceedings, and related appeal to the Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit (CAFC), McKeown brings a wealth of knowledge to further strengthen the firm’s unparalleled track record in post-grant proceedings. McKeown is recognized as one of the top PTAB trial attorneys in the US, having handled more than 400 PTAB matters since 2012, including those in which more than $500 million was at stake.

With over two decades of experience, he has built an impressive track record of successfully representing clients in complex patent litigation cases and post-grant proceedings across a wide range of industries, including wireless telecommunications, semiconductors, network architectures and signaling protocols, medical devices, e-commerce applications, analog and digital signal processing, and consumer electronics.

“We are delighted to welcome Scott McKeown to Wolf Greenfield,” said Ed Gates, Wolf Greenfield’s President and Managing Partner. “His deep understanding of post-grant proceedings, his strategic approach to litigation, and his commitment to delivering exceptional client service align perfectly with our firm’s values. Scott’s addition to our highly ranked Post-Grant Proceedings Practice will seamlessly integrate a wealth of unparalleled experience, further bolstering our ability to provide clients with the highest level of legal counsel.”

McKeown joins Wolf Greenfield from Ropes & Gray LLP, an Am Law top 10 law firm, where he played a pivotal role as a leader in the firm’s intellectual property litigation and PTAB groups. Throughout his career, he has successfully handled high-stakes patent disputes, working with both large multinational corporations and emerging technology companies. McKeown’s ability to navigate complex intellectual property issues and his talent for developing innovative legal strategies have earned him accolades from clients and peers alike.

“I am thrilled to be joining Wolf Greenfield. The firm’s excellent reputation continues to grow along with its geographic footprint. The new DC office provides an ideal platform to continue serving my clients effectively while benefiting from the significant technical experience of Wolf Greenfield’s deep IP bench,” said McKeown. “I look forward to working with the many talented attorneys at Wolf Greenfield and contributing to the firm’s continued growth and success.”

McKeown is a frequent speaker and author on various intellectual property topics and has been recognized by leading legal publications, including Chambers USA, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers, IAM, and Managing IP. He is a Professorial Lecturer in Law at The George Washington University Law School and a founding Board Member of the PTAB Bar Association. McKeown also maintains an award-winning blog, PatentsPostGrant.com, which examines developments in patent litigation, including issues related to USPTO post-issuance proceedings.

Wolf Greenfield announced its continued strategic expansion with the launch of its newest office in Washington, DC in March 2023. The office, 601 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001, offers a full range of intellectual property services, including litigation, prosecution, post-grant proceedings, freedom to operate, licensing, and diligence across all areas of technology.

Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. is among the 10 largest law firms in the United States devoted exclusively to intellectual property law. With over 150 legal professionals based in Boston, New York, and Washington, DC, the firm’s attorneys are at the forefront of their fields and support large, global corporations, mid-size companies, innovative start-ups and emerging enterprises, renowned universities and research institutions, and Nobel Prize winners with a full range of intellectual property portfolio management including patent prosecution and litigation; post-grant proceedings, including IPRs; opinions and strategic counseling; licensing; intellectual property audits and due diligence; trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation; and other issues related to the commercialization of intellectual property. For nearly a century, Wolf Greenfield has helped clients protect their most valuable intellectual property and continues to represent innovators in the fields of biotechnology, chemical and materials technologies, pharmaceuticals, clean technology, electrical and computer technologies, mechanical technologies, medical devices, and consumer products. For more information about Wolf Greenfield, please visit wolfgreenfield.com .