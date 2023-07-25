Amesite Announces Integration Capability with LMS Platforms, Bringing AI to Organizations with Existing Contract Commitments

DETROIT, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for education, business, and government markets, announces today the rollout of capability to integrate with Learning Management Systems (LMS). Rollouts will begin on August 14, 2023. Dates that the integrations will be made available are as follows, enabling integrations to launch prior to the Fall, 2023 academic semester:



Canvas (Instructure Inc; NYSE: INST): August 14, 2023

Blackboard (Anthology Inc.): August 21, 2023

Google Classroom (Alphabet Inc.; NASDAQ: GOOGL): August 21, 2023

“Our present and pipeline Customers need to be able to utilize their present tools to track essential course, learner and instructor data in order to scale efficiently," said Amesite Founder & CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry.

Customers will now be able to track courses, users, and learner progress and reporting seamlessly in both their AI-driven Amesite platform solutions and existing LMSs.

Amesite’s latest V6.3 release emphasizes strengthened security protocols, ensuring that data transactions between integrated systems remain robust and encrypted. Recognizing the importance of cybersecurity in today's AI-first landscape, Amesite continues to prioritize best-in-class security and protection mechanisms against potential cyber threats. To educate our user base on the pivotal role of cybersecurity and how to navigate integrations to effectively leverage data, Amesite has released a complimentary cybersecurity white paper and integration white paper.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

