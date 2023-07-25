Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced participation in the following August investor conferences.



Members of senior management will meet with investors on Monday, August 7 . Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 10th at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live webcast of the Canaccord Genuity fireside chat by visiting the Investor Relations’ Events & Presentation page of Pliant’s website. The webcast replay will be archived on the Pliant website for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently planning a Phase 2b trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule, selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis. Pliant is initiating a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has a preclinical program targeting muscular dystrophies. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com . Follow us on social media: Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

