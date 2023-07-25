SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT MERGER INVESTIGATION (SCU) - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) (“Sculptor Capital” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of Sculptor Capital to Rithm Capital Corp. (“Rithm”). On July 24, 2023, the two parties announced that they reached an agreement in principle pursuant to which Rithm will acquire Sculptor Capital. As a result of the merger, Sculptor Capital shareholders are only anticipated to receive $11.15 per share in cash in exchange for each Class A share of Sculptor Capital.



Our Firm's investigation so far has discovered that the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair. For example, certain Sculptor Capital insiders are rolling over a portion of their equity into the combined company while Sculptor Capital’s public shareholders are receiving $11.15 per share in cash with no upside in the combined company. In fact, the $11.15 per share consideration represents a 2.19% discount to the Company’s 52-week high $11.40 per share. The $11.15 per share price is also below the $14.00 per share target price set by Credit Suisse on May 4, 2023, just months before the merger was announced.

If you currently own shares of Sculptor Capital and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/sculptor-capital-merger-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.