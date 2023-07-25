Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,203 in the last 365 days.

Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Third Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $4.8 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $704 thousand, or 17.15%, compared to net income of $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Higher quarter-over-quarter net earnings were a result of three primary factors:

  1. Higher net interest income
  2. Lower credit provisioning
  3. Lower salaries and benefits costs centered around lower bonus compensation and deferred compensation valuation adjustments

“We’re pleased with our execution of operational resiliency during the second quarter, which produced higher quarterly net income,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “While we experienced slight contraction in both loans and deposits during the quarter, we were able to produce a higher net interest margin of 4.04% and slightly higher net interest income of $13.0 million versus $12.9 in the first quarter. The Federal Reserve’s ongoing attempt to tame inflation by increasing rates continued to affect both our deposit and loan levels. We saw net loans decrease $15.9 million, or 1.55%, during the quarter, while overall deposits were down $24.1 million, or 2.01%. Net loan balances decreased due to normal amortization of the portfolio and many customers continuing to sell underlying collateral and paying off their debt. However, our bankers worked hard generating $112 million in gross new loans during the quarter pushing our average earning asset yield up by 32 basis points. Increased asset yields outpaced our cost of funds increase of 29 basis points. We expect competition for solid loans will remain strong, but we are confident in our team of relationship bankers and their focus on not only producing solid loans but more core deposits as well.”

Credit quality of the loan book continued to improve during the quarter with adversely classified assets to Tier 1 Capital plus the allowance ending at 6.41%, down from 6.49% in March and 6.82% at the end of June in the prior year. Due to net loans decreasing slightly and the bank’s recent transition to CECL, the bank recorded a negative provision expense of $141 thousand during the quarter. The bank’s allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans increased during the same period to 1.36% from 1.35% at the end of the first quarter and 1.24% at the end of the second quarter a year ago.

Noninterest expense decreased $731,944, or 8.24%, from March 31, 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense was due primarily to lower exempt and non-exempt employee salaries and bonuses as well as a market adjustment to employee stock appreciation rights (SAR) values. “Overhead cost control remains an important strategic initiative. We are continually reviewing and monitoring our operating expenses to ascertain further opportunities to improve efficiency while not compromising the excellent service we provide to customers,” said Mullis. “As a result, the bank’s overall full-time equivalent (FTE) count is down by 5 over the prior year and now stands at 185 FTE’s.”

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 6.80% year-over-year to $170 million as of June 30, 2023, and was up 2.03% or $3.4 million from March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share grew to $74.93 on June 30, 2023, from $69.52, or 7.78%, from June 30, 2022, and was up from $73.14, or 2.45%, from the value as of March 31, 2023. On July 19, 2023, the board of directors approved a third quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about September 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023.

During the quarter, Morris Bank was recognized as the number 38th ranked publicly traded bank by American Banker in the banks under $2 billion in total assets category. American Banker’s rankings were based on various financial performance metrics averaged over the past three years. Mullis relayed “receiving this kind of recognition is an honor, but more so, a testament to our team of bankers that hustle and get after it everyday to make a difference in our customers’ lives and the communities we serve.”

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. 



MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                           
Consolidating Balance Sheet
                           
                           
  June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   Change   % Change   June 30,
2022		   Change   % Change
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)           (Unaudited)        
ASSETS                          
                           
Cash and due from banks $ 49,157,915     $ 51,448,341     $ (2,290,426 )   -4.45 %   $ 74,271,951     $ (25,114,036 )   -33.81 %
Federal funds sold   16,908,217       16,102,872       805,345     5.00 %     18,873,609       (1,965,392 )   -10.41 %
Total cash and cash equivalents   66,066,132       67,551,213       (1,485,081 )   -2.20 %     93,145,560       (27,079,428 )   -29.07 %
                           
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks   100,000       100,000       -     0.00 %     350,000       (250,000 )   -71.43 %
Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve)   253,917,288       257,399,845       (3,482,557 )   -1.35 %     275,498,923       (21,581,635 )   -7.83 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost   1,494,300       1,588,300       (94,000 )   -5.92 %     744,500       749,800     100.71 %
Loans, net of unearned income   1,024,348,931       1,040,411,604       (16,062,673 )   -1.54 %     1,009,838,142       14,510,789     1.44 %
Less-allowance for credit losses   (13,912,231 )     (14,047,855 )     135,624     -0.97 %     (12,519,189 )     (1,393,042 )   11.13 %
Loans, net   1,010,436,700       1,026,363,749       (15,927,049 )   -1.55 %     997,318,953       13,117,747     1.32 %
                           
Bank premises and equipment, net   13,528,556       13,658,218       (129,662 )   -0.95 %     14,721,005       (1,192,449 )   -8.10 %
ROU assets for operating lease, net   1,327,882       1,431,413       (103,531 )   -7.23 %     1,061,310       266,572     25.12 %
Goodwill   9,361,704       9,361,704       -     0.00 %     9,361,704       -     0.00 %
Intangible assets, net   1,851,765       1,937,652       (85,887 )   -4.43 %     2,196,485       (344,720 )   -15.69 %
Other real estate and foreclosed assets   3,749,267       3,803,252       (53,985 )   -1.42 %     3,751,184       (1,917 )   -0.05 %
Accrued interest receivable   5,224,150       4,959,915       264,235     5.33 %     4,685,278       538,872     11.50 %
Cash surrender value of life insurance   14,516,332       14,423,960       92,372     0.64 %     14,153,898       362,434     2.56 %
Other assets   23,327,101       22,390,328       936,773     4.18 %     14,274,462       9,052,639     63.42 %
      Total Assets $ 1,404,901,177     $ 1,424,969,549     $ (20,068,372 )   -1.41 %   $ 1,431,263,262     $ (26,362,085 )   -1.84 %
                           
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
                           
Deposits:                          
Non-interest bearing $ 318,451,205     $ 323,091,870     $ (4,640,665 )   -1.44 %   $ 367,004,039     $ (48,552,834 )   -13.23 %
Interest bearing   858,291,311       877,794,418       (19,503,107 )   -2.22 %     871,719,946       (13,428,635 )   -1.54 %
    1,176,742,516       1,200,886,288       (24,143,772 )   -2.01 %     1,238,723,985       (61,981,469 )   -5.00 %
                        -      
Other borrowed funds   45,113,982       47,095,332       (1,981,350 )   -4.21 %     28,789,380       16,324,602     56.70 %
Lease liability for operating lease   1,327,882       1,431,413       (103,531 )   -7.23 %     1,061,310       266,572     25.12 %
Accrued interest payable   580,607       491,159       89,448     18.21 %     106,192       474,415     446.75 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   11,359,139       8,660,358       2,698,781     31.16 %     3,616,439       7,742,700     214.10 %
                        -      
Total liabilities   1,235,124,126       1,258,564,550       (23,440,424 )   -1.86 %     1,272,297,306       (37,173,180 )   -2.92 %
                           
Shareholders' Equity:                          
Common stock   2,179,075       2,177,510       1,565     0.07 %     2,171,665       7,410     0.34 %
Paid in capital surplus   42,167,829       42,045,076       122,753     0.29 %     41,391,867       775,962     1.87 %
Retained earnings   116,950,728       117,806,614       (855,886 )   -0.73 %     101,723,321       15,227,407     14.97 %
Current year earnings   8,911,726       4,103,935       4,807,791     117.15 %     12,363,616       (3,451,890 )   -27.92 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   2,302,605       2,468,079       (165,474 )   -6.70 %     3,009,031       (706,426 )   -23.48 %
Treasury Stock, at cost 63,014   (2,734,912 )     (2,196,215 )     (538,697 )   24.53 %     (1,693,544 )     (1,041,368 )   61.49 %
Total shareholders' equity   169,777,051       166,404,999       3,372,052     2.03 %     158,965,956       10,811,095     6.80 %
                           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,404,901,177     $ 1,424,969,549     $ (20,068,372 )   -1.41 %   $ 1,431,263,262     $ (26,362,085 )   -1.84 %
                           



                                                    MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.    
                                                 AND SUBSIDIARIES    
                           
                                                    Consolidating Statement of Income    
                                                 for the Three Months Ended    
                           
                           
  June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   Change   % Change   June 30,
2022		   Change   % Change
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)           (Unaudited)        
Interest and Dividend Income:                          
Interest and fees on loans $ 15,361,766     $ 14,466,103   $ 895,663     6.19 %   $ 12,916,106   $ 2,445,660     18.93 %
Interest income on securities   2,099,593       2,005,741     93,852     4.68 %     1,809,274     290,319     16.05 %
Income on federal funds sold   106,490       132,805     (26,315 )   -19.81 %     18,380     88,110     479.38 %
Income on time deposits held in other banks   267,047       247,252     19,795     8.01 %     145,381     121,666     83.69 %
Other interest and dividend income   66,236       61,186     5,050     8.25 %     49,189     17,047     34.66 %
Total interest and dividend income   17,901,132       16,913,087     988,045     5.84 %     14,938,330     2,962,802     19.83 %
                           
Interest Expense:                          
Deposits   4,290,251       3,469,654     820,597     23.65 %     485,077     3,805,174     784.45 %
Interest on other borrowed funds   574,301       564,278     10,023     1.78 %     398,866     175,435     43.98 %
Interest on federal funds purchased   705       --     705     0.00 %     --     705     0.00 %
Total interest expense   4,865,257       4,033,932     831,325     20.61 %     883,943     3,981,314     450.40 %
                           
Net interest income before provision for loan losses   13,035,875       12,879,155     156,720     1.22 %     14,054,387     (1,018,512 )   -7.25 %
Less-provision for credit losses   (141,187 )     383,376     (524,563 )   -136.83 %     375,000     (516,187 )   -137.65 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   13,177,062       12,495,779     681,283     5.45 %     13,679,387     (502,325 )   -3.67 %
                           
Noninterest Income:                          
Service charges on deposit accounts   533,273       562,893     (29,620 )   -5.26 %     628,174     (94,901 )   -15.11 %
Other service charges, commissions and fees   376,266       403,583     (27,317 )   -6.77 %     472,427     (96,161 )   -20.35 %
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets   --       1,420     (1,420 )   -100.00 %     290,564     (290,564 )   -100.00 %
Increase in CSV of life insurance   92,372       90,416     1,956     2.16 %     88,800     3,572     4.02 %
Other income   106,051       420,788     (314,737 )   -74.80 %     7,992     98,059     1226.96 %
Total noninterest income   1,107,962       1,479,100     (371,138 )   -25.09 %     1,487,957     (379,995 )   -25.54 %
                           
Noninterest Expense:                          
Salaries and employee benefits   3,889,461       4,896,748     (1,007,287 )   -20.57 %     4,516,545     (627,084 )   -13.88 %
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net   570,746       549,051     21,695     3.95 %     543,815     26,931     4.95 %
Loss on sales of foreclosed assets   5,816       --     5,816     0.00 %     --     5,816     0.00 %
Other expenses   3,681,617       3,433,785     247,832     7.22 %     2,883,858     797,759     27.66 %
Total noninterest expense   8,147,640       8,879,584     (731,944 )   -8.24 %     7,944,218     203,422     2.56 %
                           
Income Before Income Taxes   6,137,384       5,095,295     1,042,089     20.45 %     7,223,126     (1,085,742 )   -15.03 %
Provision for income taxes   1,329,595       991,360     338,235     34.12 %     420,925     908,670     215.87 %
                               
Net Income $ 4,807,789     $ 4,103,935   $ 703,854     17.15 %   $ 6,802,201   $ (1,994,412 )   -29.32 %
                           
                           
Earnings per common share:                          
Basic $ 2.27     $ 1.94   $ 0.33     17.01 %   $ 3.21   $ (0.94 )   -29.28 %
Diluted $ 2.27     $ 1.94 4 $ 0.33     17.01 %   $ 3.21   $ (0.94 )   -29.28 %
                           



    Quarter Ending
 		 
           
    June 30, March 31, June 30,  
    2023 2023 2022  
Dollars in thousand, except per share data   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
           
           
Per Share Data          
Basic Earnings per Common Share   $ 2.27   $ 1.94   $ 3.21    
Diluted Earnings per Common Share     2.27     1.94     3.21    
Dividends per Common Share     0.44     0.44     0.43    
Book Value per Common Share     80.23     78.47     74.97    
Tangible Book Value per Common Share     74.93     73.14     69.52    
           
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding     2,118,681     2,112,019     2,112,305    
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding     2,116,061     2,120,598     2,120,374    
           
           
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)          
Return on Average Assets     1.60 %   1.33 %   2.08 %  
Return on Average Equity     12.79 %   10.64 %   16.93 %  
Equity/Assets     12.45 %   11.90 %   12.44 %  
Yield on Earning Assets     5.38 %   5.06 %   4.29 %  
Cost of Funds     1.47 %   1.18 %   0.16 %  
Net Interest Margin     4.04 %   3.98 %   4.14 %  
Efficiency Ratio     54.37 %   59.32 %   48.06 %  
           
Credit Metrics          
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans     1.36 %   1.35 %   1.24 %  
Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital          
plus Allowance for Loan Losses     6.41 %   6.49 %   6.82 %  
            

CONTACT:
Morris State Bancshares
Chris Bond
Chief Financial Officer
478-272-5202 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Third Quarter Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more