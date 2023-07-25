Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Third Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $4.8 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $704 thousand, or 17.15%, compared to net income of $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Higher quarter-over-quarter net earnings were a result of three primary factors:



Higher net interest income Lower credit provisioning Lower salaries and benefits costs centered around lower bonus compensation and deferred compensation valuation adjustments



“We’re pleased with our execution of operational resiliency during the second quarter, which produced higher quarterly net income,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “While we experienced slight contraction in both loans and deposits during the quarter, we were able to produce a higher net interest margin of 4.04% and slightly higher net interest income of $13.0 million versus $12.9 in the first quarter. The Federal Reserve’s ongoing attempt to tame inflation by increasing rates continued to affect both our deposit and loan levels. We saw net loans decrease $15.9 million, or 1.55%, during the quarter, while overall deposits were down $24.1 million, or 2.01%. Net loan balances decreased due to normal amortization of the portfolio and many customers continuing to sell underlying collateral and paying off their debt. However, our bankers worked hard generating $112 million in gross new loans during the quarter pushing our average earning asset yield up by 32 basis points. Increased asset yields outpaced our cost of funds increase of 29 basis points. We expect competition for solid loans will remain strong, but we are confident in our team of relationship bankers and their focus on not only producing solid loans but more core deposits as well.”

Credit quality of the loan book continued to improve during the quarter with adversely classified assets to Tier 1 Capital plus the allowance ending at 6.41%, down from 6.49% in March and 6.82% at the end of June in the prior year. Due to net loans decreasing slightly and the bank’s recent transition to CECL, the bank recorded a negative provision expense of $141 thousand during the quarter. The bank’s allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans increased during the same period to 1.36% from 1.35% at the end of the first quarter and 1.24% at the end of the second quarter a year ago.

Noninterest expense decreased $731,944, or 8.24%, from March 31, 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense was due primarily to lower exempt and non-exempt employee salaries and bonuses as well as a market adjustment to employee stock appreciation rights (SAR) values. “Overhead cost control remains an important strategic initiative. We are continually reviewing and monitoring our operating expenses to ascertain further opportunities to improve efficiency while not compromising the excellent service we provide to customers,” said Mullis. “As a result, the bank’s overall full-time equivalent (FTE) count is down by 5 over the prior year and now stands at 185 FTE’s.”

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 6.80% year-over-year to $170 million as of June 30, 2023, and was up 2.03% or $3.4 million from March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share grew to $74.93 on June 30, 2023, from $69.52, or 7.78%, from June 30, 2022, and was up from $73.14, or 2.45%, from the value as of March 31, 2023. On July 19, 2023, the board of directors approved a third quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about September 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023.

During the quarter, Morris Bank was recognized as the number 38th ranked publicly traded bank by American Banker in the banks under $2 billion in total assets category. American Banker’s rankings were based on various financial performance metrics averaged over the past three years. Mullis relayed “receiving this kind of recognition is an honor, but more so, a testament to our team of bankers that hustle and get after it everyday to make a difference in our customers’ lives and the communities we serve.”

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.







MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidating Balance Sheet

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Change % Change June 30,

2022 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 49,157,915 $ 51,448,341 $ (2,290,426 ) -4.45 % $ 74,271,951 $ (25,114,036 ) -33.81 % Federal funds sold 16,908,217 16,102,872 805,345 5.00 % 18,873,609 (1,965,392 ) -10.41 % Total cash and cash equivalents 66,066,132 67,551,213 (1,485,081 ) -2.20 % 93,145,560 (27,079,428 ) -29.07 % Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 100,000 100,000 - 0.00 % 350,000 (250,000 ) -71.43 % Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve) 253,917,288 257,399,845 (3,482,557 ) -1.35 % 275,498,923 (21,581,635 ) -7.83 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 1,494,300 1,588,300 (94,000 ) -5.92 % 744,500 749,800 100.71 % Loans, net of unearned income 1,024,348,931 1,040,411,604 (16,062,673 ) -1.54 % 1,009,838,142 14,510,789 1.44 % Less-allowance for credit losses (13,912,231 ) (14,047,855 ) 135,624 -0.97 % (12,519,189 ) (1,393,042 ) 11.13 % Loans, net 1,010,436,700 1,026,363,749 (15,927,049 ) -1.55 % 997,318,953 13,117,747 1.32 % Bank premises and equipment, net 13,528,556 13,658,218 (129,662 ) -0.95 % 14,721,005 (1,192,449 ) -8.10 % ROU assets for operating lease, net 1,327,882 1,431,413 (103,531 ) -7.23 % 1,061,310 266,572 25.12 % Goodwill 9,361,704 9,361,704 - 0.00 % 9,361,704 - 0.00 % Intangible assets, net 1,851,765 1,937,652 (85,887 ) -4.43 % 2,196,485 (344,720 ) -15.69 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 3,749,267 3,803,252 (53,985 ) -1.42 % 3,751,184 (1,917 ) -0.05 % Accrued interest receivable 5,224,150 4,959,915 264,235 5.33 % 4,685,278 538,872 11.50 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 14,516,332 14,423,960 92,372 0.64 % 14,153,898 362,434 2.56 % Other assets 23,327,101 22,390,328 936,773 4.18 % 14,274,462 9,052,639 63.42 % Total Assets $ 1,404,901,177 $ 1,424,969,549 $ (20,068,372 ) -1.41 % $ 1,431,263,262 $ (26,362,085 ) -1.84 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 318,451,205 $ 323,091,870 $ (4,640,665 ) -1.44 % $ 367,004,039 $ (48,552,834 ) -13.23 % Interest bearing 858,291,311 877,794,418 (19,503,107 ) -2.22 % 871,719,946 (13,428,635 ) -1.54 % 1,176,742,516 1,200,886,288 (24,143,772 ) -2.01 % 1,238,723,985 (61,981,469 ) -5.00 % - Other borrowed funds 45,113,982 47,095,332 (1,981,350 ) -4.21 % 28,789,380 16,324,602 56.70 % Lease liability for operating lease 1,327,882 1,431,413 (103,531 ) -7.23 % 1,061,310 266,572 25.12 % Accrued interest payable 580,607 491,159 89,448 18.21 % 106,192 474,415 446.75 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,359,139 8,660,358 2,698,781 31.16 % 3,616,439 7,742,700 214.10 % - Total liabilities 1,235,124,126 1,258,564,550 (23,440,424 ) -1.86 % 1,272,297,306 (37,173,180 ) -2.92 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,179,075 2,177,510 1,565 0.07 % 2,171,665 7,410 0.34 % Paid in capital surplus 42,167,829 42,045,076 122,753 0.29 % 41,391,867 775,962 1.87 % Retained earnings 116,950,728 117,806,614 (855,886 ) -0.73 % 101,723,321 15,227,407 14.97 % Current year earnings 8,911,726 4,103,935 4,807,791 117.15 % 12,363,616 (3,451,890 ) -27.92 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,302,605 2,468,079 (165,474 ) -6.70 % 3,009,031 (706,426 ) -23.48 % Treasury Stock, at cost 63,014 (2,734,912 ) (2,196,215 ) (538,697 ) 24.53 % (1,693,544 ) (1,041,368 ) 61.49 % Total shareholders' equity 169,777,051 166,404,999 3,372,052 2.03 % 158,965,956 10,811,095 6.80 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,404,901,177 $ 1,424,969,549 $ (20,068,372 ) -1.41 % $ 1,431,263,262 $ (26,362,085 ) -1.84 %







MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income for the Three Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Change % Change June 30,

2022 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 15,361,766 $ 14,466,103 $ 895,663 6.19 % $ 12,916,106 $ 2,445,660 18.93 % Interest income on securities 2,099,593 2,005,741 93,852 4.68 % 1,809,274 290,319 16.05 % Income on federal funds sold 106,490 132,805 (26,315 ) -19.81 % 18,380 88,110 479.38 % Income on time deposits held in other banks 267,047 247,252 19,795 8.01 % 145,381 121,666 83.69 % Other interest and dividend income 66,236 61,186 5,050 8.25 % 49,189 17,047 34.66 % Total interest and dividend income 17,901,132 16,913,087 988,045 5.84 % 14,938,330 2,962,802 19.83 % Interest Expense: Deposits 4,290,251 3,469,654 820,597 23.65 % 485,077 3,805,174 784.45 % Interest on other borrowed funds 574,301 564,278 10,023 1.78 % 398,866 175,435 43.98 % Interest on federal funds purchased 705 -- 705 0.00 % -- 705 0.00 % Total interest expense 4,865,257 4,033,932 831,325 20.61 % 883,943 3,981,314 450.40 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 13,035,875 12,879,155 156,720 1.22 % 14,054,387 (1,018,512 ) -7.25 % Less-provision for credit losses (141,187 ) 383,376 (524,563 ) -136.83 % 375,000 (516,187 ) -137.65 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,177,062 12,495,779 681,283 5.45 % 13,679,387 (502,325 ) -3.67 % Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 533,273 562,893 (29,620 ) -5.26 % 628,174 (94,901 ) -15.11 % Other service charges, commissions and fees 376,266 403,583 (27,317 ) -6.77 % 472,427 (96,161 ) -20.35 % Gain on sales of foreclosed assets -- 1,420 (1,420 ) -100.00 % 290,564 (290,564 ) -100.00 % Increase in CSV of life insurance 92,372 90,416 1,956 2.16 % 88,800 3,572 4.02 % Other income 106,051 420,788 (314,737 ) -74.80 % 7,992 98,059 1226.96 % Total noninterest income 1,107,962 1,479,100 (371,138 ) -25.09 % 1,487,957 (379,995 ) -25.54 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,889,461 4,896,748 (1,007,287 ) -20.57 % 4,516,545 (627,084 ) -13.88 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 570,746 549,051 21,695 3.95 % 543,815 26,931 4.95 % Loss on sales of foreclosed assets 5,816 -- 5,816 0.00 % -- 5,816 0.00 % Other expenses 3,681,617 3,433,785 247,832 7.22 % 2,883,858 797,759 27.66 % Total noninterest expense 8,147,640 8,879,584 (731,944 ) -8.24 % 7,944,218 203,422 2.56 % Income Before Income Taxes 6,137,384 5,095,295 1,042,089 20.45 % 7,223,126 (1,085,742 ) -15.03 % Provision for income taxes 1,329,595 991,360 338,235 34.12 % 420,925 908,670 215.87 % Net Income $ 4,807,789 $ 4,103,935 $ 703,854 17.15 % $ 6,802,201 $ (1,994,412 ) -29.32 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.27 $ 1.94 $ 0.33 17.01 % $ 3.21 $ (0.94 ) -29.28 % Diluted $ 2.27 $ 1.94 4 $ 0.33 17.01 % $ 3.21 $ (0.94 ) -29.28 %







Quarter Ending

June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 Dollars in thousand, except per share data (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 2.27 $ 1.94 $ 3.21 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 2.27 1.94 3.21 Dividends per Common Share 0.44 0.44 0.43 Book Value per Common Share 80.23 78.47 74.97 Tangible Book Value per Common Share 74.93 73.14 69.52 Average Diluted Shared Outstanding 2,118,681 2,112,019 2,112,305 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 2,116,061 2,120,598 2,120,374 Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only) Return on Average Assets 1.60 % 1.33 % 2.08 % Return on Average Equity 12.79 % 10.64 % 16.93 % Equity/Assets 12.45 % 11.90 % 12.44 % Yield on Earning Assets 5.38 % 5.06 % 4.29 % Cost of Funds 1.47 % 1.18 % 0.16 % Net Interest Margin 4.04 % 3.98 % 4.14 % Efficiency Ratio 54.37 % 59.32 % 48.06 % Credit Metrics Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans 1.36 % 1.35 % 1.24 % Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital plus Allowance for Loan Losses 6.41 % 6.49 % 6.82 %

CONTACT: Morris State Bancshares Chris Bond Chief Financial Officer 478-272-5202