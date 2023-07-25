Provident Bank Welcomes Diane Gigliotti as SVP, Controller and Mary Brown as SVP, Chief Compliance Officer

ISELIN, N.J., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is pleased to announce the addition of two talented and experienced leaders to the organization.



Diane Gigliotti has joined the bank as Senior Vice President, Controller. Ms. Gigliotti is responsible for managing the accounting, controls and financial operations as required by accounting and regulatory requirements. Additionally, she leads the budgeting, forecasting, long-term planning, and strategic business planning of the financial team. Ms. Gigliotti is also responsible for preparing financial analysis, modeling, and reporting and directing the preparation of the annual business plan for submission to the board of directors.

“I am thrilled to welcome someone with Diane’s depth of experience to the accounting team,” said Adriano Duarte, Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. “She brings great attention to detail and sound business judgment to her work and analysis. I look forward to working with her and the insight she will provide,” added Mr. Duarte.

Ms. Gigliotti has more than 20 years’ experience in accounting and finance in leadership positions of increasing responsibility. Prior to joining Provident, she was Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director with the BBVA New York Branch. Before that, she was responsible for regulatory reporting, financial statements and coordination with auditors as the CFO of BBVA Securities Inc., a subsidiary of BBVA.

Ms. Gigliotti holds a Master of Business Administration with specializations in Finance and International Business from New York University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting with a minor in English from Rutgers University. She is a Certified Public Accountant in New York.

The Bank also announced that Mary Brown has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer. Ms. Brown is responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive compliance program to ensure effective compliance risk management across all areas of the bank, while providing regular reporting to the management governance committees and the board of directors, as necessary. In addition, as the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer, she is responsible for assisting management with the implementation of strategies to support Provident's community reinvestment goals of promoting affordable housing initiatives and making a positive impact on underserved communities within Provident's market.

“I am delighted to welcome Mary to this important role on our Risk leadership team," said James Christy, Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer. “Her record of success at a range of financial institutions makes her a valuable contributor towards the success of Provident, while we maintain our high standards in risk management, regulatory compliance, and community service,” added Mr. Christy.

Ms. Brown has more than 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry in leadership roles of increasing responsibility, with a successful record of providing sound advice and risk stewardship, while building, leading, assessing, and enhancing risk management programs. Most recently she served as Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer for HSBC, where she provided strategic leadership for regulatory and financial crime compliance, risk stewardship, and advisory support to the U.S. retail bank, including areas of Wealth Management, Private Bank, Asset Management, Retail Consumer, CRA and Fair Lending, and Small Business.

Ms. Brown attended Hunter College in New York and the National Compliance School at Purdue University, where she completed courses in the Graduate School of Compliance. She holds a post graduate diploma in International Governance, Risk and Compliance from the Alliance Manchester Business School and holds certificates from Wharton Business School.

