Cerence Introduces Low-Footprint Product Suite Designed Specifically for IoT Applications

CVNet is first customer to leverage new innovation from Cerence for smart home control

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today introduced a suite of low-footprint AI products designed specifically for Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Built to meet the diverse needs of customers, Cerence Audio AI Lite and Cerence Input AI Lite bring the power of Cerence technology to products where only a small footprint is possible, particularly relevant for IoT products like CVNet’s smart home devices, the first products to leverage this new offering from Cerence.



An addition to Cerence’s product portfolio, this low-footprint product suite expands the company’s reach and unlocks new opportunities in new markets. The offering empowers IoT device manufacturers to leverage industry-leading technology from Cerence regardless of platform size and configuration or resource constraints. Based on proven solutions deployed broadly and worldwide by leading automakers and mobility OEMs, Cerence’s lite solutions, designed specifically for the IoT, are model-trained with plentiful, high-quality, domain-specific field data. Initial offerings include:

Cerence Audio AI Lite cleans up audio input from the user by removing non-speech noises like echo, reverberation, and unwanted noise, enabling the device to hear the user’s questions and commands clearly to deliver the most ideal result.

Cerence Input AI Lite supports both wake-up word and conversational speech recognition, enabling device activation, understanding, and personalization throughout user-device interactions. The wake-up word can be predefined, or customized by the user in appropriate cases.

“Cerence’s new, lite solutions deliver the best balance possible between system performance and resource consumption,” said Nils Schanz, Chief Product Officer, Cerence. “With these scalable, flexible, and customizable solutions, we are empowering manufacturers across the IoT to leverage industry-leading Cerence Audio AI and Input AI to enhance the user experience for their product – regardless of platform constraints.”

Cerence’s low-footprint solutions can be leveraged across varying types of devices, including smart home, earbuds and hearing aids, and professional and office productivity products. For example, CVNet will deploy Cerence’s low-footprint suite in its smart home devices for the Korean market, leveraging Cerence technology for wake-up word and command input in Korean.

