Nokia deploys private LTE for Xcel Energy’s grid modernization in the United States

Nokia private LTE network technologies will support robust, reliable, secure communications as Xcel Energy incorporates a growing mix of renewable power sources

New levels of automation will allow Xcel Energy to optimize grid performance and the delivery of natural gas and electricity to millions of customers across eight states in the U.S.

25 July 2023



Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it will work with U.S. energy provider Xcel Energy to help modernize grid operations to better serve customers across the company’s eight-state service area. The project will include the deployment of Nokia private LTE network technology, helping support secure, reliable data connectivity and new levels of automation. The network technologies will back a growing mix of renewable power sources for Xcel Energy and optimize the delivery of electricity to its millions of customers.

The robust, resilient and secure private LTE network will support Xcel Energy as it continues its vision to achieve a net-zero energy future by 2050. The company will be able to connect assets using industrial IoT sensors at remote locations and seamlessly incorporate renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, into the energy distribution grid. New levels of grid automation will allow the company to isolate and respond to outages rapidly for more reliable, efficient operations and sustainable asset utilization.

The advanced grid will enable an enhanced user experience for Xcel Energy’s 3.7 million electricity customers in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North and South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Customers will have greater transparency and control over their energy use leveraging smart meters and online tools.

Tim Peterson, SVP and Chief Technology Officer at Xcel Energy, said: “We know our customers rely on us to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy. As the first major U.S. power provider to announce a plan to deliver 100 percent carbon free electricity to customers by 2050, the Nokia private LTE network will support us on our journey, allowing us to leverage better field communications and greater intelligence across the grid for optimized and sustainable operations.”

Matt Young, Head of Enterprise for North America at Nokia, said: “With this critical network deployment, Xcel Energy can converge multiple applications onto a single robust, reliable and secure mission-critical private LTE network for more efficient operations. And, as its digitalization needs evolve, the company will benefit from a wide ecosystem of compelling Industry 4.0 applications to support current and future use cases and achieve its operational, environmental, efficiency and safety goals.”

Nokia will design and integrate the network leveraging Xcel Energy’s choice of Anterix 900 MHz spectrum based on the Nokia Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solution combined with Nokia Operational Support Systems (OSS). The solution will leverage Xcel Energy’s existing high-performance Nokia IP/MPLS infrastructure.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to over 2,600 leading enterprise customers across industry sectors including energy utilities, ports, mines, manufacturers and logistics companies.

Website: Nokia Modular Private Wireless

Website: Nokia Operational Support Systems

Website: Nokia IP/MPLS_

