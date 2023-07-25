Maricopa County (Arizona) upgrades to mdf commerce’s source-to-contract solution

MONTREAL, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, today announces that Maricopa County, Arizona, has signed a 5-year agreement for the usage of our source-to-contract solution. Maricopa County will upgrade its existing suite of mdf commerce solutions to our full source-to-contract technology, allowing the County to streamline and simplify its procurement processes while fully leveraging the data and analytics benefits. This represents an investment for a much more modern technology.



Maricopa County is the fourth-largest county of the United States, with a population of approximately 4.5 million. It makes up more than half the population of Arizona and is the fastest-growing county in the country.

Over the 5-year term of the agreement, the County will continue its digital transformation of procurement processes, utilizing the solution to further deliver efficiency and transparency. Maricopa County will have access to our fully integrated comprehensive source-to-contract solution, stemming from our 20+ years of experience with the public sector, including the workstream functionalities of Source, Connect, and Contract.

Our full-procurement solution, adopted by approximately 6,500 public sector buying organizations, powers the critical work of public procurement throughout North America and includes:

SOURCE | Strategic Sourcing to streamline solicitation creation, publication, evaluation and awarding in one easy-to-use platform

CONNECT | Vendor Management to improve insight and automation to connect with vendors throughout the procurement process with qualification, performance management and contract negotiation

CONTRACT | Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) to increase efficiency and transparency through collaborative authoring, performance monitoring and overall CLM

PROCURE | Requisition to Pay to improve the entire procurement process through purchase orders, invoicing, payments, spend reporting and an integration with the entity ERP

SHOP | Marketplace to provide end users a convenient experience to order off existing and co-operative contracts with supplier-uploaded catalogs

“We value our existing partnership with Maricopa County and look forward to helping the county further power its initiatives with our new source-to-contract technology,” said Mark Eigenbauer, President, eprocurement, at mdf commerce. “We’re proud to partner with Maricopa County as it improves efficiency, transparency and ease-of-use by digitizing its sourcing process from start to finish.”

