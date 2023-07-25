Submit Release
H World Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Second Quarter of 2023

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, China, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, “we” or “our”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the second quarter (“Q2 2023”) ended June 30, 2023.

Business update
For our Legacy-Huazhu business, our RevPAR in Q2 2023 recovered to 121% of the 2019 level. The recovery continued to be supported by strong travel demand in this quarter and was primarily driven by ADR growth. Breaking down into monthly numbers, our RevPAR in April, May and June 2023 recovered to 127%, 115% and 123% of the 2019 levels, respectively. During this quarter, our hotel closures were mainly attributed to closures that were carried over from last year due to the impact of COVID-19, as well as the continued elimination of those lower-quality and underperforming economy hotels from our network. Our new hotel signing gained further momentum, reaching over 1,000 new hotels during this quarter, which reflected the rising confidence level of franchisees.

Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“DH”, or “Legacy-DH”), after experiencing a season-related slowdown in Q1 2023, observed promising business recovery in Q2 2023, with blended RevPAR having recovered to 111% of the 2019 level, mainly driven by ADR growth.

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu(1)

  Number of hotels 　 Number of rooms
  Opened
in Q2 2023
 Closed (2)
in Q2 2023
 Net added
in Q2 2023
 As of
June 30, 2023
 　 As of
June 30, 2023
  　
Leased and owned hotels 2 (6 ) (4 ) 616   86,846
Manachised and franchised hotels 372 (210 ) 162   8,006   731,399
Total 374 (216 ) 158   8,622   818,245
(1)   Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.
(2)   The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q2 2023, we temporarily closed 23 hotels for brand upgrade or business model change purposes.


  As of June 30, 2023
  Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline
Economy hotels 4,856 1,079
Leased and owned hotels 345 1
Manachised and franchised hotels 4,511 1,078
Midscale and upscale hotels 3,766 1,729
Leased and owned hotels 271 14
Manachised and franchised hotels 3,495 1,715
Total 8,622 2,808


  For the quarter ended  
  June 30, March 31, June 30, yoy
  2022 2023 2023 change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)        
Leased and owned hotels 243   337   384   57.7 %
Manachised and franchised hotels 215   269   295   37.3 %
Blended 218   277   305   39.8 %
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)        
Leased and owned hotels 62.9 % 76.3 % 83.6 % +20.7 p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels 64.9 % 75.5 % 81.6 % +16.7 p.p.
Blended 64.6 % 75.6 % 81.8 % +17.2 p.p.
RevPAR (in RMB)        
Leased and owned hotels 153   257   321   109.7 %
Manachised and franchised hotels 139   203   241   72.8 %
Blended 141   210   250   77.0 %


　 For the quarter ended
　 June 30, June 30, yoy
　 2019 2023 change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)      
Leased and owned hotels 281   384   36.4 %
Manachised and franchised hotels 225   295   30.9 %
Blended 236   305   28.9 %
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)      
Leased and owned hotels 89.4 % 83.6 % -5.8 p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels 86.3 % 81.6 % -4.7 p.p.
Blended 86.9 % 81.8 % -5.1 p.p.
RevPAR (in RMB)      
Leased and owned hotels 252   321   27.6 %
Manachised and franchised hotels 194   241   23.8 %
Blended 206   250   21.4 %


Same-hotel operational data by class                
Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months
  Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy
  As of
June 30,

 For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy
  ended
June 30, 		change ended
June 30, 		change ended
June 30, 		change
  2022 2023 2022 2023   2022 2023   2022 2023 (p.p.)
Economy hotels 3,567 3,567 118 192 63.1 % 168 231 37.3 % 70.1 % 83.3 % +13.2
Leased and owned hotels 325 325 124 237 90.4 % 178 277 55.2 % 69.7 % 85.5 % +15.8
Manachised and franchised hotels 3,242 3,242 117 186 58.8 % 167 224 34.3 % 70.2 % 83.0 % +12.8
Midscale and upscale hotels 2,624 2,624 176 309 75.6 % 284 378 33.4 % 62.1 % 81.7 % +19.6
Leased and owned hotels 253 253 194 395 104.1 % 339 479 41.3 % 57.2 % 82.6 % +25.5
Manachised and franchised hotels 2,371 2,371 173 295 70.3 % 276 362 31.2 % 62.8 % 81.6 % +18.8
Total 6,191 6,191 146 251 71.8 % 221 304 37.9 % 66.2 % 82.5 % +16.3


Operating Results: Legacy-DH(3)

　 Number of hotels 　 Number of rooms 　 Unopened hotels in pipeline
　 Opened
in Q2 2023
 Closed
in Q2 2023
 Net added
in Q2 2023
 As of
June 30, 2023(4)
 　

　

 As of
June 30, 2023
 　

　

 As of
June 30, 2023
　
Leased hotels - - - 80   15,497   26
Manachised and franchised hotels - - - 48   10,675   11
Total - - - 128   26,172   37
(3)   Legacy-DH refers to DH.
(4)   As of June 30, 2023, a total of 3 hotels were temporarily closed. 1 hotel was closed due to flood damage, 1 hotel was closed due to repair work, and 1 hotel was not in operation due to a legal proceeding in progress.


  For the quarter ended 　
  June 30, March 31, June 30, yoy
　 2022 2023 2023 change
Average daily room rate (in EUR)        
Leased hotels 113   108   119   6.1 %
Manachised and franchised hotels 107   97   112   5.0 %
Blended 110   104   117   5.6 %
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)        
Leased hotels 61.2 % 53.0 % 69.4 % +8.2 p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels 57.9 % 54.1 % 63.8 % +5.9 p.p.
Blended 59.8 % 53.5 % 67.1 % +7.3 p.p.
RevPAR (in EUR)        
Leased hotels 69   57   83   20.3 %
Manachised and franchised hotels 62   53   71   15.7 %
Blended 66   55   78   18.5 %


Hotel Portfolio by Brand

　 As of June 30, 2023
　 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels
　 in operation in pipeline
Economy hotels 4,872 392,231 1,092
HanTing Hotel 3,340 297,682 700
Hi Inn 442 23,650 160
Ni Hao Hotel 213 15,583 188
Elan Hotel 642 31,102 1
Ibis Hotel 219 22,318 30
Zleep Hotels 16 1,896 13
Midscale hotels 3,106 337,349 1,354
Ibis Styles Hotel 92 9,390 32
Starway Hotel 598 51,888 225
JI Hotel 1,839 214,630 838
Orange Hotel 577 61,441 259
Upper midscale hotels 618 88,649 331
Crystal Orange Hotel 167 21,748 84
CitiGo Hotel 34 5,326 5
Manxin Hotel 121 11,477 62
Madison Hotel 64 8,202 62
Mercure Hotel 148 24,667 62
Novotel Hotel 20 5,114 15
IntercityHotel(5) 56 10,742 36
MAXX (6) 8 1,373 5
Upscale hotels 129 20,644 60
Jaz in the City 3 587 1
Joya Hotel 7 1,234 -
Blossom House 56 2,605 46
Grand Mercure Hotel 9 1,823 4
Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(7) 54 14,395 9
Luxury hotels 16 2,360 2
Steigenberger Icon(8) 9 1,847 1
Song Hotels 7 513 1
Others 9 3,184 6
Other hotels(9) 9 3,184 6
Total 8,750 844,417 2,845
(5)   As of June 30, 2023, 5 operational hotels and 22 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.
(6)   As of June 30, 2023, 3 operational hotels and 5 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.
(7)   As of June 30, 2023, 11 operational hotels and 3 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.
(8)   As of June 30, 2023, 3 operational hotels of Steigenberger Icon were in China.
(9)   Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).


About H World Group Limited
Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of June 30, 2023, H World operated 8,750 hotels with 844,417 rooms in operation in 18 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of June 30, 2023, H World operates 12 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 88 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (21) 6195 9561
Email: ir@hworld.com
https://ir.hworld.com


