Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,171 in the last 365 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $14.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $15.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, and $8.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (2nd Quarter 2023 versus 1st Quarter 2023)

  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $40.1 million compared to $40.5 million – net interest margin increased from 4.04% to 4.05% - total deposit cost increased 17 basis points to 43 basis points
  • Loan balances grew $75.3 million, or 2.9% (average), and $30.1 million, or 1.1% (end of period)
  • Deposit balances (including repurchase agreements) declined $89.2 million, or 2.3% (average), and $16.9 million, or 0.4% (end of period)
  • Continued strong credit quality metrics – lower provision expense of $0.9 million reflected lower loan growth and net loan charge-offs (7 basis points of average loans) – the allowance coverage ratio increased from 1.01% to 1.05%
  • Noninterest income increased $0.7 million, or 2.8%, due to higher wealth management fees, deposit fees, and bankcard fees. Total revenues and earnings (break-even) at Capital City Home Loans were comparable to the prior quarter and included a $1.4 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights
  • Noninterest expense increased $2.1 million, or 5.1%, primarily due to a $1.8 million gain on the sale of a banking office in the first quarter of 2023. A consulting payment of $0.8 million related to the negotiation of our core processing system outsourcing contract and a $0.3 million gain related to our supplemental executive retirement plan also impacted noninterest expense for the second quarter
  • Tangible book value per share increased $0.59, or 3.2%, driven by strong earnings – net unrealized loss on available for sale securities remained stable
  • Repurchased 40,495 shares of common stock for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 25,241 shares for the first quarter of 2023

“Capital City realized another solid quarter of earnings and growth in tangible book value,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO of Capital City Bank Group. “I feel good about our fundamental performance factors – our margin and credit quality have remained stable, we’ve realized nice loan growth, and our deposit balances have behaved as expected. We anticipate that funding pressures will continue for the industry into the second half of the year, but I continue to feel good about our balance sheet positioning and the value that our core deposit franchise contributes to our performance.”

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $40.1 million, compared to $40.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, and $28.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the decrease reflected higher deposit interest expense and a lower level of interest income from overnight funds, partially offset by higher loan interest due to loan growth and higher interest rates. For the first six months of 2023, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $80.6 million compared to $53.2 million for the same period of 2022. The increases over both prior year periods were driven by strong loan growth and higher interest rates across a majority of our earning assets.

Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 4.05%, an increase of one basis point over the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 118 basis points over the second quarter of 2022. For the month of June 2023, our net interest margin was 4.06%. For the first six months of 2023, our net interest margin was 4.04%, an increase of 133 basis points over the same period of 2022. The increase compared to all prior periods reflected a combination of higher interest rates and loan growth, partially offset by a higher cost of deposits. For the second quarter of 2023, our cost of funds was 51 basis points, an increase of 16 basis points over the first quarter of 2023 and 41 basis points over the second quarter of 2022. Our total cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 43 basis points, 26 basis points, and 3 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.

Provision for Credit Losses

We recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the provision compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a lower level of loan growth and a decrease in net loan charge-offs. For the first six months of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.3 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period of 2022. The release of reserves held for pandemic related losses favorably impacted our provision in 2022. We discuss the allowance for credit losses further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $22.9 million compared to $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The $0.7 million increase over the first quarter of 2023 reflected an increase in other income of $1.4 million, wealth management fees of $0.2 million, deposit fees of $0.1 million, and bankcard fees of $0.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage banking revenues of $1.1 million. The increase in other income was attributable to a $1.4 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights. The decrease in mortgage banking revenues was attributable to a lower gain on sale margin.    

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, the $2.0 million decrease in noninterest income reflected decreases in mortgage banking revenues of $3.2 million, wealth management fees of $0.3 million, deposit fees of $0.1 million, and bank card fees of $0.2 million, partially offset by an increase in other income of $1.8 million. The decrease in mortgage banking revenues was attributable to a lower gain on sale margin. The increase in other income was primarily related to a $1.4 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights. For the first six months of 2023, noninterest income totaled $45.1 million compared to $50.7 million for the same period of 2022 with the $5.6 million decrease primarily attributable to lower mortgage banking revenues of $5.2 million and wealth management fees of $2.4 million, partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in other income. The decrease in mortgage banking revenues was attributable to a lower gain on sale margin. The decrease in wealth management fees was driven by a decrease in insurance commissions due to the sale of large policies in 2022. The increase in other income was primarily due to a $1.4 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights, and increases in miscellaneous income of $0.4 million, loan servicing fees of $0.2 million, and miscellaneous loan fees of $0.1 million.  

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $42.5 million compared to $40.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $40.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the $2.1 million increase was primarily due to an increase in other expense of $2.8 million that was partially offset by a $0.8 million decrease in compensation expense. The unfavorable variance in other expense reflected a $1.8 million gain from the sale of a banking office in the first quarter of 2023. Further, the second quarter of 2023 included a $0.8 million expense related to a consulting engagement to assist in negotiating a multi-year contract for the outsourcing of our core processing system as well as higher expense for advertising and travel/entertainment totaling $0.3 million, and $0.2 million related to our VISA (class B shares) swap. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.3 million gain related to our supplemental executive retirement plan. The decrease in compensation expense was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense and a $0.2 million decrease in other associate benefit expense.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, the $2.0 million increase in noninterest expense reflected a $1.8 million increase in other expense and occupancy expense of $0.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in compensation expense of $0.5 million. For the first six months of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $83.0 million compared to $79.7 million for the same period of 2022 with the $3.3 million increase attributable to an increase in other expense of $1.6 million increase, occupancy expense of $1.4 million, and compensation expense of $0.3 million. The increase in other expense over both prior year periods was primarily related to the previously mentioned consulting payment of $0.8 million made in the second quarter of 2023 and increases in pension plan expense (non-service-related component), FDIC insurance fees, and loan servicing (for residential loans). The aforementioned gain from the sale of a banking office in the first quarter of 2023 partially offset these increases for the six-month period comparison. The addition of four new banking offices since mid/late 2022 and higher property/equipment insurance premiums drove the increase in occupancy expense for both prior period comparisons. The favorable variance in compensation expense versus the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $0.7 million decrease in pension plan expense (service cost) that was partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in associate insurance expense which reflected an increase in premiums. The slight unfavorable variance in compensation expense versus the six-month period of 2022 reflected an increase in salary expense of $1.0 million (primarily the addition of staffing in our new markets), associate insurance expense of $0.3 million, and stock-based compensation of $0.3 million, that was partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in pension plan expense (service cost).

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $3.5 million (effective rate of 19.6%) for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $4.1 million (effective rate of 21.7%) for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.2 million (effective rate of 19.4%) for the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, we realized income tax expense of $7.7 million (effective rate of 20.6%) compared to $4.4 million (effective rate of 19.6%) for the same period of 2022. The decrease in our effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 reflected tax benefit accrued from an investment in a solar tax credit equity fund. Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 20-21% for 2023.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $3.975 billion for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $87.9 million, or 2.2%, from the first quarter of 2023, and a decrease of $57.9 million, or 1.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from both prior periods was attributable to lower deposit balances (see below – Deposits). The mix of earning assets continues to improve as overnight funds are being utilized to fund loan growth.

Average loans held for investment (“HFI”) increased $75.3 million, or 2.9%, over the first quarter of 2023 and $218.3 million, or 9.0%, over the fourth quarter of 2022. Period end loans increased $30.1 million, or 1.1%, over the first quarter of 2023 and $141.8 million, or 5.6%, over the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to both prior periods, the growth was primarily in the residential real estate and commercial real estate categories and was partially offset by lower indirect auto and home equity loan balances.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses for HFI loans totaled $28.0 million compared to $26.5 million at March 31, 2023 and $24.7 million at December 31, 2022. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. The increase in the allowance was driven primarily by loan growth. At June 30, 2023, the allowance represented 1.05% of HFI loans compared to 1.01% at March 31, 2023, and 0.98% at December 31, 2022.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics remained strong for the quarter. Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $6.6 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $4.6 million at March 31, 2023 and $2.7 million at December 31, 2022.  At June 30, 2023, nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets equaled 0.15%, compared to 0.10% at March 31, 2023 and 0.06% at December 31, 2022.   Nonaccrual loans totaled $6.6 million at June 30, 2023, a $2.0 million increase over March 31, 2023 and a $4.3 million increase over December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the addition of one large residential loan ($1.1 million) to nonaccrual status which was adequately secured and reserved for. Further, classified loans totaled $15.0 million at June 30, 2023, a $2.8 million increase over March 31, 2023 and a $4.4 million decrease from December 31, 2022.   

Deposits

Average total deposits were $3.720 billion for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $97.8 million, or 2.6%, from the first quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $83.5 million, or 2.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to both prior periods, the decreases were primarily attributable to lower noninterest bearing and savings balances, primarily offset by higher money market balances. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the decrease in NOW account balances reflected the seasonal decline in our public funds balances. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the increase in NOW accounts reflected higher average public funds balances which begin to build in December and affect the average comparison.

At June 30, 2023, total deposits were $3.789 billion, a decrease of $35.1 million, or 0.9%, from March 31, 2023 and $150.5 million, or 3.8%, from December 31, 2022. The June 30, 2023 deposit balance included a $103 million short-term deposit (in the NOW category) made late in June by a municipal client. Compared to both prior periods, the decreases were primarily attributable to lower noninterest bearing balances, savings balances, and NOW balances (primarily public funds, excluding the previously mentioned large municipal client deposit), primarily offset by higher money market balances.

For comparison to the prior periods, both the average and period-end balance variances in noninterest bearing and savings balances generally reflected higher tax payments made by clients in April, continued client spend of stimulus savings, the migration (re-mix) of balances to an interest-bearing product type (primarily money market accounts), and clients seeking higher yielding investment products outside of the Bank, including the migration of $13 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $43 million in the first six months of 2023 to our wealth management division.

Repurchase agreement balances averaged $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.5 million over the first quarter of 2023 and $9.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2023, repurchase agreement balances were $22.6 million compared to $4.4 million at March 31, 2023 and $6.6 million at December 31, 2022.

Liquidity

The Bank maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $218.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $361.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $469.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The declining overnight funds position reflected growth in average loans and lower average deposit balances.
    
At June 30, 2023, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.506 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $285 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and through brokered deposits.

We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source and have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits, and/or to sell selected securities.  Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities.  At June 30, 2023, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 3.07 years and 2.76 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized pre-tax loss of $28.5 million.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $420.8 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $411.2 million at March 31, 2023 and $394.0 million at December 31, 2022. For the first six months of 2023, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to common shareowners of $29.5 million, a $4.2 million decrease in the unrealized loss on investment securities, the issuance of stock of $2.1 million, and stock compensation accretion of $0.5 million. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $6.1 million ($0.36 per share), the repurchase of stock of $2.0 million (65,736 shares), net adjustments totaling $1.2 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, and a $0.2 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt.

At June 30, 2023, our total risk-based capital ratio was 15.95% compared to 15.53% at March 31, 2023 and 15.52% at December 31, 2022. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.02%, 12.68%, and 12.64%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 9.74%, 9.28%, and 9.06%, respectively, on these dates. At June 30, 2023, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 7.61% at June 30, 2023 compared to 7.37% and 6.79% at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.   If our unrealized HTM securities losses of $30.0 million (after-tax) were recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 6.91%.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.4 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 99 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: our ability to successfully manage credit risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry; legislative or regulatory changes; adverse developments in the financial services industry generally, such as the recent bank failures and any related impacts on depositor behavior; the effects of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits and the competition for deposits on our funding costs, net interest margin and ability to replace maturing deposits and advances, as necessary; the effects of actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our allowance for credit losses, deferred tax asset valuation and pension plan; changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines; the frequency and magnitude of foreclosure of our loans; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of loan segments, geographic and industry concentrations; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; our ability to declare and pay dividends, the payment of which is subject to our capital requirements; changes in the securities and real estate markets; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; uncertainty in the pricing of residential mortgage loans that we sell, as well as competition for the mortgage servicing rights related to these loans and related interest rate risk or price risk resulting from retaining mortgage servicing rights and the potential effects of higher interest rates on our loan origination volumes; the effect of corporate restructuring, acquisitions or dispositions, including the actual restructuring and other related charges and the failure to achieve the expected gains, revenue growth or expense savings from such corporate restructuring, acquisitions or dispositions; the effects of natural disasters, harsh weather conditions (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic), military conflict, terrorism, civil unrest or other geopolitical events; our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate; the willingness of clients to accept third-party products and services rather than our products and services and vice versa; increased competition and its effect on pricing; technological changes; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory proceedings; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; growth and profitability of our noninterest income; the limited trading activity of our common stock; the concentration of ownership of our common stock; anti-takeover provisions under federal and state law as well as our Articles of Incorporation and our Bylaws; other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Unaudited

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)   $ 420,779   $ 411,240   $ 394,016   $ 373,165   $ 371,675  
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     93,013     93,053     93,093     93,133     93,173  
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A   327,766     318,187     300,923     280,032     278,502  
Total Assets (GAAP)     4,399,563     4,409,742     4,525,958     4,332,671     4,354,297  
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     93,013     93,053     93,093     93,133     93,173  
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 4,306,550   $ 4,316,689   $ 4,432,865   $ 4,239,538   $ 4,261,124  
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B   7.61 %   7.37 %   6.79 %   6.61 %   6.54 %
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C   17,026,360     17,049,913     17,039,401     16,998,177     16,981,614  
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 19.25   $ 18.66   $ 17.66   $ 16.47   $ 16.40  


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                      
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS                      
Unaudited                      
                       
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Jun 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2022  
EARNINGS                      
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 14,551 $ 14,954 $ 8,713   29,505 $ 17,168  
Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.85 $ 0.88 $ 0.51   1.73 $ 1.01  
PERFORMANCE                      
Return on Average Assets (annualized)   1.35 % 1.37 % 0.81 % 1.36 % 0.81 %
Return on Average Equity (annualized)   13.94   15.01   9.36   14.46   9.14  
Net Interest Margin   4.05   4.04   2.87   4.04   2.71  
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue   36.38   35.52   46.78   35.95   48.89  
Efficiency Ratio   67.55 % 64.48 % 75.96 % 66.02 % 76.73 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                      
Tier 1 Capital   14.84 % 14.51 % 15.13 % 14.84 % 15.13 %
Total Capital   15.95   15.53   16.07   15.95   16.07  
Leverage   9.74   9.28   8.77   9.74   8.77  
Common Equity Tier 1   13.02   12.68   13.07   13.02   13.07  
Tangible Common Equity (1)   7.61   7.37   6.54   7.61   6.54  
Equity to Assets   9.56 % 9.33 % 8.54 % 9.56 % 8.54 %
ASSET QUALITY                      
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans   422.23 % 577.63 % 677.57 % 422.23 % 677.57 %
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI   1.05   1.01   0.96   1.05   0.96  
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI   0.07   0.24   0.22   0.15   0.19  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO   0.25   0.17   0.15   0.25   0.15  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets   0.15 % 0.10 % 0.07 % 0.15 % 0.07 %
STOCK PERFORMANCE                      
High $ 34.16 $ 36.86 $ 28.55   36.86 $ 28.88  
Low   28.03   28.18   24.43   28.03   24.43  
Close $ 30.64 $ 29.31 $ 27.89   30.64 $ 27.89  
Average Daily Trading Volume   33,412   41,737   25,342   37,574   24,681  
                       
(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.        
                       


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION            
Unaudited                    
                     
  2023     2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter
ASSETS                    
Cash and Due From Banks $ 83,679   $ 84,549   $ 72,114   $ 72,686   $ 91,209  
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   285,129     303,403     528,536     497,679     603,315  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   368,808     387,952     600,650     570,365     694,524  
                     
Investment Securities Available for Sale   386,220     402,943     413,294     416,745     601,405  
Investment Securities Held to Maturity   641,398     651,755     660,744     676,178     528,258  
Other Equity Securities   1,703     1,883     10     1,349     900  
Total Investment Securities   1,029,321     1,056,581     1,074,048     1,094,272     1,130,563  
                     
Loans Held for Sale   67,908     55,118     54,635     50,304     48,708  
                     
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):                    
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural   227,219     236,263     247,362     246,304     247,902  
Real Estate - Construction   226,404     253,903     234,519     237,718     225,664  
Real Estate - Commercial   831,285     798,438     782,557     715,870     699,093  
Real Estate - Residential   876,867     827,124     721,759     573,963     478,121  
Real Estate - Home Equity   203,150     207,241     208,120     202,512     194,658  
Consumer   295,646     305,324     324,450     347,949     359,906  
Other Loans   5,425     7,660     5,346     20,822     6,854  
Overdrafts   1,007     931     1,067     1,047     1,455  
Total Loans Held for Investment   2,667,003     2,636,884     2,525,180     2,346,185     2,213,653  
Allowance for Credit Losses   (27,964 )   (26,507 )   (24,736 )   (22,510 )   (21,281 )
Loans Held for Investment, Net   2,639,039     2,610,377     2,500,444     2,323,675     2,192,372  
                     
Premises and Equipment, Net   82,062     82,055     82,138     81,736     82,932  
Goodwill and Other Intangibles   93,013     93,053     93,093     93,133     93,173  
Other Real Estate Owned   1     13     431     13     90  
Other Assets   119,411     124,593     120,519     119,173     111,935  
Total Other Assets   294,487     299,714     296,181     294,055     288,130  
Total Assets $ 4,399,563   $ 4,409,742   $ 4,525,958   $ 4,332,671   $ 4,354,297  
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,520,134   $ 1,601,388   $ 1,653,620   $ 1,737,046   $ 1,724,671  
NOW Accounts   1,269,839     1,242,721     1,290,494     990,021     1,036,757  
Money Market Accounts   321,743     271,880     267,383     292,932     289,337  
Savings Accounts   590,245     617,310     637,374     646,526     639,594  
Certificates of Deposit   86,905     90,621     90,446     92,853     95,899  
Total Deposits   3,788,866     3,823,920     3,939,317     3,759,378     3,786,258  
                     
Repurchase Agreements   22,619     4,429     6,583     6,943     3,807  
Other Short-Term Borrowings   28,054     22,203     50,210     45,328     35,656  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   414     463     513     562     612  
Other Liabilities   77,192     85,878     73,675     84,657     93,319  
Total Liabilities   3,970,032     3,989,780     4,123,185     3,949,755     3,972,539  
                     
Temporary Equity   8,752     8,722     8,757     9,751     10,083  
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY                    
Common Stock   170     170     170     170     170  
Additional Paid-In Capital   36,853     37,512     37,331     36,234     35,738  
Retained Earnings   417,128     405,634     393,744     384,964     376,532  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax   (33,372 )   (32,076 )   (37,229 )   (48,203 )   (40,765 )
Total Shareowners' Equity   420,779     411,240     394,016     373,165     371,675  
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,399,563   $ 4,409,742   $ 4,525,958   $ 4,332,671   $ 4,354,297  
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA                    
Earning Assets $ 4,049,361   $ 4,051,987   $ 4,182,399   $ 3,988,440   $ 3,996,238  
Interest Bearing Liabilities   2,350,087     2,298,085     2,389,307     2,121,109     2,150,742  
Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 24.71   $ 24.12   $ 23.12   $ 21.95   $ 21.89  
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)   19.25     18.66     17.66     16.47     16.40  
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding   16,992     17,022     16,987     16,962     16,959  
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding   17,026     17,050     17,039     16,998     16,982  
(1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.


                             
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS                      
Unaudited                            
                             
    2023   2022     Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Second
Quarter		   First
Quarter		   Fourth
Quarter		   Third
Quarter		   Second
Quarter		   2023   2022  
INTEREST INCOME                            
Loans, including Fees $ 37,477   $ 34,880 $ 31,916 $ 27,761 $ 24,072   $ 72,357 $ 46,205  
Investment Securities   4,815     4,924   4,847   4,372   3,840     9,739   6,736  
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   2,782     4,111   4,463   3,231   1,408     6,893   1,817  
Total Interest Income   45,074     43,915   41,226   35,364   29,320     88,989   54,758  
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits   4,008     2,488   1,902   1,052   266     6,496   490  
Repurchase Agreements   115     9   7   5   -     124   1  
Other Short-Term Borrowings   336     452   683   531   343     788   534  
Subordinated Notes Payable   604     571   522   443   370     1,175   687  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   5     6   8   6   8     11   17  
Total Interest Expense   5,068     3,526   3,122   2,037   987     8,594   1,729  
Net Interest Income   40,006     40,389   38,104   33,327   28,333     80,395   53,029  
Provision for Credit Losses   2,219     3,130   3,521   2,099   1,542     5,349   1,542  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   37,787     37,259   34,583   31,228   26,791     75,046   51,487  
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Deposit Fees   5,326     5,239   5,536   5,947   5,447     10,565   10,638  
Bank Card Fees   3,795     3,726   3,744   3,860   4,034     7,521   7,797  
Wealth Management Fees   4,149     3,928   3,649   3,937   4,403     8,077   10,473  
Mortgage Banking Revenues   5,837     6,995   5,497   7,116   9,065     12,832   18,011  
Other   3,766     2,360   2,546   2,074   1,954     6,126   3,802  
Total Noninterest Income   22,873     22,248   20,972   22,934   24,903     45,121   50,721  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Compensation   24,884     25,636   25,565   24,738   25,383     50,520   50,239  
Occupancy, Net   6,820     6,762   6,253   6,153   6,075     13,582   12,168  
Other   10,830     8,057   10,469   8,919   9,040     18,887   17,324  
Total Noninterest Expense   42,534     40,455   42,287   39,810   40,498     82,989   79,731  
OPERATING PROFIT   18,126     19,052   13,268   14,352   11,196     37,178   22,477  
Income Tax Expense   3,544     4,133   2,599   3,074   2,177     7,677   4,412  
Net Income   14,582     14,919   10,669   11,278   9,019     29,501   18,065  
Pre-Tax Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest   (31 )   35   995   37   (306 )   4   (897 )
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS 		$ 14,551   $ 14,954 $ 11,664 $ 11,315 $ 8,713   $ 29,505 $ 17,168  
PER COMMON SHARE                            
Basic Net Income $ 0.86   $ 0.88 $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 0.51   $ 1.73 $ 1.01  
Diluted Net Income   0.85     0.88   0.68   0.67   0.51     1.73   1.01  
Cash Dividend $ 0.18   $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.16   $ 0.36 $ 0.32  
AVERAGE SHARES                            
Basic   17,002     17,016   16,963   16,960   16,949     17,009   16,940  
Diluted   17,036     17,045   17,016   16,996   16,971     17,041   16,958  


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                            
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")                        
AND CREDIT QUALITY                            
Unaudited                            
                             
    2023     2022     Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Second
Quarter		   First
Quarter		   Fourth
Quarter		   Third
Quarter		   Second
Quarter		   2023     2022  
ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS                            
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 26,507   $ 24,736   $ 22,510   $ 21,281   $ 20,756   $ 24,736   $ 21,606  
Provision for Credit Losses   1,944     3,291     3,543     1,931     1,670     5,235     1,591  
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)   487     1,520     1,317     702     1,145     2,007     1,916  
Balance at End of Period $ 27,964   $ 26,507   $ 24,736   $ 22,510   $ 21,281   $ 27,964   $ 21,281  
As a % of Loans HFI   1.05 %   1.01 %   0.98 %   0.96 %   0.96 %   1.05 %   0.96 %
As a % of Nonperforming Loans   422.23 %   577.63 %   1,076.89 %   934.53 %   677.57 %   422.23 %   677.57 %
ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS                            
Balance at Beginning of Period   2,833   $ 2,989   $ 3,012   $ 2,853   $ 2,976   $ 2,989   $ 2,897  
Provision for Credit Losses   287     (156 )   (23 )   159     (123 )   131     (44 )
Balance at End of Period(1)   3,120     2,833     2,989     3,012     2,853     3,120     2,853  
ACL - DEBT SECURITIES                            
Provision for Credit Losses $ (12 ) $ (5 ) $ 1   $ 9   $ (5 ) $ (17 ) $ (5 )
CHARGE-OFFS                            
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 54   $ 164   $ 129   $ 2   $ 1,104   $ 218   $ 1,177  
Real Estate - Construction   -     -     -     -     -     -     -  
Real Estate - Commercial   -     120     88     1     -     120     266  
Real Estate - Home Equity   39     -     160     -     -     39     33  
Consumer   993     1,732     976     770     533     2,725     1,155  
Overdrafts   894     634     720     989     660     1,528     1,440  
Total Charge-Offs $ 1,980   $ 2,650   $ 2,073   $ 1,762   $ 2,297   $ 4,630   $ 4,071  
RECOVERIES                            
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 71   $ 95   $ 25   $ 58   $ 59   $ 166   $ 224  
Real Estate - Construction   1     1     -     2     -     2     8  
Real Estate - Commercial   11     8     13     8     56     19     85  
Real Estate - Residential   132     57     98     44     115     189     142  
Real Estate - Home Equity   131     25     36     22     67     156     125  
Consumer   514     571     175     260     453     1,085     636  
Overdrafts   633     373     409     666     402     1,006     935  
Total Recoveries $ 1,493   $ 1,130   $ 756   $ 1,060   $ 1,152   $ 2,623   $ 2,155  
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 487   $ 1,520   $ 1,317   $ 702   $ 1,145   $ 2,007   $ 1,916  
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2)   0.07 %   0.24 %   0.21 %   0.12 %   0.22 %   0.15 %   0.19 %
CREDIT QUALITY                            
Nonaccruing Loans $ 6,623   $ 4,589   $ 2,297   $ 2,409   $ 3,141          
Other Real Estate Owned   1     13     431     13     90          
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $ 6,624   $ 4,602   $ 2,728   $ 2,422   $ 3,231          
                             
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 4,207   $ 5,061   $ 7,829   $ 6,263   $ 3,554          
Past Due Loans 90 Days or More   -     -     -     -     -          
Classified Loans   14,973     12,179     19,342     20,988     19,620          
                             
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI   0.25 %   0.17 %   0.09 %   0.10 %   0.14 %        
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate   0.25 %   0.17 %   0.11 %   0.10 %   0.15 %        
NPAs as a % of Total Assets   0.15 %   0.10 %   0.06 %   0.06 %   0.07 %        
                             
(1) Recorded in other liabilities                            
(2) Annualized                            




CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                                                                                          
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES                                                                                          
Unaudited                                                                                                      
                                                                                                       
    Second Quarter 2023     First Quarter 2023     Fourth Quarter 2022     Third Quarter 2022     Second Quarter 2022       Jun 2023 YTD     Jun 2022 YTD  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		      Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		   
ASSETS:                                                                                                      
Loans Held for Sale $ 54,350   $ 801   5.90 % $ 55,110   $ 644   4.74 % $ 42,910   $ 581   5.38 % $ 55,164     486   4.82 % $ 52,860   $ 711   4.44 %   $ 54,728   $ 1,445   5.32 % $ 47,959   $ 1,108   4.66 %  
Loans Held for Investment(1)   2,657,693     36,758   5.55     2,582,395     34,331   5.39     2,439,379     31,418   5.11     2,264,075     27,354   4.76     2,084,679     23,433   4.53       2,620,252     71,089   5.47     2,024,463     45,244   4.51    
                                                                                                       
Investment Securities                                                                                                      
Taxable Investment Securities   1,041,202     4,804   1.84     1,061,372     4,912   1.86     1,078,265     4,835   1.78     1,117,789     4,359   1.55     1,142,269     3,834   1.34       1,051,232     9,716   1.85     1,099,739     6,723   1.22    
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1)   2,656     16   2.47     2,840     17   2.36     2,827     17   2.36     2,939     17   2.30     2,488     10   1.73       2,747     33   2.41     2,449     20   1.67    
                                                                                                       
Total Investment Securities   1,043,858     4,820   1.84     1,064,212     4,929   1.86     1,081,092     4,852   1.78     1,120,728     4,376   1.55     1,144,757     3,844   1.34       1,053,979     9,749   1.85     1,102,188     6,743   1.23    
                                                                                                       
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   218,902     2,782   5.10     360,971     4,111   4.62     469,352     4,463   3.77     569,984     3,231   2.25     691,925     1,408   0.82       289,543     6,893   4.80     782,011     1,817   0.47    
                                                                                                       
Total Earning Assets   3,974,803   $ 45,161   4.56 %   4,062,688   $ 44,015   4.39 %   4,032,733   $ 41,314   4.07 %   4,009,951   $ 35,447   3.51 %   3,974,221   $ 29,396   2.97 %     4,018,502   $ 89,176   4.47 %   3,956,621   $ 54,912   2.80 %  
                                                                                                       
Cash and Due From Banks   75,854               74,639               74,178               79,527               79,730                 75,250               77,007              
Allowance for Credit Losses   (27,893 )             (25,637 )             (22,596 )             (21,509 )             (20,984 )               (26,771 )             (21,318 )            
Other Assets   297,837               300,175               297,510               289,709               288,421                 298,999               281,922              
                                                                                                       
Total Assets $ 4,320,601             $ 4,411,865             $ 4,381,825             $ 4,357,678             $ 4,321,388               $ 4,365,980             $ 4,294,232              
                                                                                                       
LIABILITIES:                                                                                                      
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,539,877             $ 1,601,750             $ 1,662,443             $ 1,726,918             $ 1,722,325               $ 1,570,642             $ 1,687,524              
NOW Accounts   1,200,400   $ 3,038   1.01 %   1,228,928   $ 2,152   0.71 %   1,133,733   $ 1,725   0.60 %   1,016,475   $ 868   0.34 %   1,033,190   $ 120   0.05 %     1,214,585   $ 5,190   0.86 %   1,056,419   $ 206   0.04 %  
Money Market Accounts   288,466     747   1.04     267,573     208   0.31     273,328     63   0.09     288,758     71   0.10     286,210     36   0.05       278,077     955   0.69     285,810     69   0.05    
Savings Accounts   602,848     120   0.08     629,388     76   0.05     641,153     80   0.05     643,640     80   0.05     628,472     77   0.05       616,045     196   0.06     613,996     149   0.05    
Time Deposits   87,973     103   0.47     89,675     52   0.24     92,385     34   0.15     94,073     33   0.14     95,132     33   0.14       88,819     155   0.35     96,088     66   0.14    
Total Interest Bearing Deposits   2,179,687     4,008   0.74     2,215,564     2,488   0.46     2,140,599     1,902   0.35     2,042,946     1,052   0.20     2,043,004     266   0.05       2,197,526     6,496   0.60     2,052,313     490   0.05    
Total Deposits   3,719,564     4,008   0.43     3,817,314     2,488   0.26     3,803,041     1,902   0.20     3,769,864     1,052   0.11     3,765,328     266   0.03       3,768,169     6,496   0.35     3,739,837     490   0.03    
Repurchase Agreements   17,888     115   2.58     9,343     9   0.37     8,464     7   0.34     11,665     5   0.18     5,064     0   0.03       13,639     124   1.83     6,093     1   0.03    
Other Short-Term Borrowings   17,834     336   7.54     37,766     452   4.86     42,380     683   6.39     35,014     531   6.01     26,718     343   5.15       27,745     788   5.73     25,973     534   4.14    
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     604   4.52     52,887     571   4.32     52,887     522   3.86     52,887     443   3.28     52,887     370   2.76       52,887     1,175   4.42     52,887     687   2.58    
Other Long-Term Borrowings   431     5   4.80     480     6   4.80     530     8   4.80     580     6   4.74     722     8   4.54       455     11   4.80     777     17   4.51    
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   2,268,727   $ 5,068   0.90 %   2,316,040   $ 3,526   0.62 %   2,244,860   $ 3,122   0.55 %   2,143,092   $ 2,037   0.38 %   2,128,395   $ 987   0.19 %     2,292,252   $ 8,594   0.76 %   2,138,043   $ 1,729   0.16 %  
                                                                                                       
Other Liabilities   84,305               81,206               84,585               98,501               87,207                 82,765               79,728              
                                                                                                       
Total Liabilities   3,892,909               3,998,996               3,991,888               3,968,511               3,937,927                 3,945,659               3,905,295              
Temporary Equity   8,935               8,802               9,367               9,862               10,096                 8,869               10,306              
                                                                                                       
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:   418,757               404,067               380,570               379,305               373,365                 411,452               378,631              
                                                                                                       
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,320,601             $ 4,411,865             $ 4,381,825             $ 4,357,678             $ 4,321,388               $ 4,365,980             $ 4,294,232              
                                                                                                       
Interest Rate Spread     $ 40,093   3.66 %     $ 40,489   3.77 %     $ 38,192   3.52 %     $ 33,410   3.13 %     $ 28,409   2.78 %       $ 80,582   3.72 %     $ 53,183   2.64 %  
                                                                                                       
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)       45,161   4.56         44,015   4.39         41,314   4.07         35,447   3.51         29,396   2.97           89,176   4.47         54,912   2.80    
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)       5,068   0.51         3,526   0.35         3,122   0.31         2,037   0.20         987   0.10           8,594   0.43         1,729   0.09    
                                                                                                       
Net Interest Margin     $ 40,093   4.05 %     $ 40,489   4.04 %     $ 38,192   3.76 %     $ 33,410   3.31 %     $ 28,409   2.87 %       $ 80,582   4.04 %     $ 53,183   2.71 %  
                                                                                                       
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.                                                                  
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.                                                                                            

For Information Contact:
Jep Larkin
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402. 8450 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more