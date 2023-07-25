Submit Release
Nuvei to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 9, 2023

MONTREAL, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO, and David Schwartz, CFO.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section. An on-demand audio replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-425-9470 (US/Canada toll-free) or 201-389-0878 (international). A replay will be available approximately one hour after the live call concludes, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (US/Canada toll-free) or 412-317-6671 (international); the conference ID is 13739016. The replay will be available through Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Chris Mammone, Head of Investor Relations
Anthony Gerstein, VP of Investor Relations
IR@nuvei.com

