Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $24.7 Million

OLNEY, Md., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $51.3 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2023 and $54.8 million ($1.21 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2022.

Current quarter core earnings were $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share), compared to $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $44.2 million ($0.98 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter's drivers in the decline of net income and core earnings compared to the linked quarter were lower net interest income coupled with higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expense. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter amounted to $5.1 million compared to a credit to provision of $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and a provision of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The current quarter's provision was primarily the result of an individual reserve established on one large commercial real estate relationship along with the several charge-offs of non-accrual consumer loans.

“As we have stated all year, we are keenly focused on growing client relationships and core funding. Despite the challenging banking environment in the first half of the year, which resulted in quarterly deposit outflow that was mostly observed early in the second quarter, our core deposits began to stabilize in the second half of this quarter. The decrease in non-interest bearing accounts can be attributed to clients shifting balances to interest bearing alternatives,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chairman, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank.

“While the environment is challenging, we remain committed to taking care of our clients, engaging with our communities and helping businesses of all sizes in the Greater Washington region,” Schrider added.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Total assets at June 30, 2023 remained stable at $14.0 billion compared to $14.1 billion at March 31, 2023.

  • Total loans remained at $11.4 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023. Total commercial real estate and business loans were level quarter-over-quarter, while residential mortgage loans grew 4% due to the migration of construction loans into the residential mortgage portfolio.

  • Deposits decreased 1% to $11.0 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $11.1 billion at March 31, 2023, as noninterest-bearing deposits declined 5%, primarily in commercial checking accounts, while interest-bearing deposits were relatively unchanged, as the 41% and 6% respective growth in savings accounts and time deposits was offset by the 9% decline in money market accounts.

  • Total borrowings in the current quarter declined by $28.0 million or 2% over amounts at March 31, 2023. Fed funds purchased and FHLB advances decreased by $205.0 million and $150.0 million, respectively, which was partially offset by $300.0 million of borrowings through Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program.

  • Credit quality metrics remained at low levels during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.44% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.41% for the previous quarter and 0.40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  • Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 declined $6.8 million or 7% compared to the previous quarter and $15.5 million or 15% compared to the second quarter of 2022. During the recent quarter, the growth in interest income of $6.8 million or 5% was more than offset by the $13.6 million or 25% increase in interest expense, a result of the increases in rates paid on deposits and higher borrowing costs.

  • The net interest margin was 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.49% for the second quarter of 2022. Higher rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, driven by higher market rates, competition for deposits, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts, outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 44 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 12 basis points, resulting in the quarterly margin compression of 26 basis points.

  • Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio for the current quarter was a charge of $4.5 million compared to a credit to provision of $18.9 million in the previous quarter and a charge of $3.0 million in the prior year quarter. During the current quarter, the provision charge was mainly associated with an individual reserve established on one large commercial real estate relationship along with the several charge-offs of non-accrual consumer loans. In addition, during the current quarter the Company recorded a provision charge of $0.6 million associated with unfunded loan commitments.

  • Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 8% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and declined by 51% or $18.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. Quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly driven by higher income from mortgage banking activities, BOLI income and service charges on deposit accounts. Year-over-year decrease was primarily a result of the sale of the Company's insurance segment during the second quarter of 2022 and the associated $16.7 million gain. Excluding this one-time gain, non-interest income declined by 7% or $1.4 million year-over-year due to lower insurance commission income as a result of the aforementioned sale and lower bank card fee income due to regulatory restrictions on transaction fees that became effective for the Company in the second half of 2022.

  • Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased $2.8 million or 4% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and $4.1 million or 6% compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase was mainly due to a higher compensation expense driven by $1.9 million of severance related expenses associated with staffing adjustments as a part of the broader cost control initiatives implemented by management during the current year.

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 0.70% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 8.93% compared to 1.49% and 19.10%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.69% and 20.83%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.77% and core ROTCE was 9.43% compared to 1.52% and 19.11%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 1.37% and 16.49%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022.

  • The GAAP efficiency ratio was 64.22% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 58.55% for the first quarter of 2023 and 46.03% for the second quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 60.68% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 56.87% for the first quarter of 2023 and 49.79% for the prior year quarter. The increase in both the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter and the second quarter of the prior year was the result of declines in net revenue from the prior periods coupled with the growth in non-interest expense.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $14.0 billion at June 30, 2023, as compared to $14.1 billion at March 31, 2023. Diminished loan demand coupled with low payoff activity during the current quarter resulted in total loans remaining relatively unchanged at $11.4 billion as of June 30, 2023. Total commercial real estate and business loans declined by $50.8 million or 1%, while total mortgage and consumer loans grew by $25.2 million or 1%. Overall, the loan portfolio mix stayed relatively unchanged compared to the previous quarter.

Deposits decreased $117.1 million or 1% to $11.0 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $11.1 billion at March 31, 2023. During this period total noninterest-bearing deposits declined $148.8 million or 5%, primarily in commercial checking accounts, while the level of interest-bearing deposits remained steady. During the current quarter, savings accounts and time deposits grew 41% and 6%, respectively, while money market accounts declined by 9%. Quarterly deposit outflow was mostly observed early in the current quarter and stabilized during May and June. Core deposits, which exclude brokered relationships, represented 88% of the total deposits at the end of the current and previous quarter, respectively, reflecting the stability of the core deposit base. Total uninsured deposits at June 30, 2023 were approximately 30% of the total deposits. The Company offers its customers reciprocal deposit arrangements, which provide FDIC deposit insurance for accounts that would otherwise exceed deposit insurance limits. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, balances in the Company's reciprocal deposit accounts increased by $230.0 million.

Total borrowings declined by $28.0 million or 2% at June 30, 2023 as compared to the previous quarter, driven by a $205.0 million and $150.0 million reductions in fed funds purchased and FHLB advances, respectively, partially offset by $300.0 million of borrowings through the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program. At June 30, 2023, contingent liquidity, which consists of available FHLB borrowings, available funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window and the Bank Term Funding Program, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities totaled $4.4 billion or 132% of uninsured deposits. In addition, the Company also had $1.0 billion in available fed funds, which provided total coverage of 163% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.51% of tangible assets at June 30, 2023, compared to 8.40% at March 31, 2023. This increase reflected the impact of declining tangible assets while tangible common equity remained relatively unchanged quarter-over-quarter, as net retained earnings were offset by higher unrealized losses on available-for-sale investment securities.

At June 30, 2023, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.66%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.69%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.69%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.42%. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Overall credit quality remained stable at June 30, 2023 compared March 31, 2023, as the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.44% compared to 0.41%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.40% for the prior year quarter and continue to indicate stable credit quality during a period of economic uncertainty. At June 30, 2023, non-performing loans totaled $49.5 million, compared to $47.2 million at March 31, 2023 and $43.5 million at June 30, 2022. Total net charge-offs for the current quarter amounted to $1.8 million compared to $0.3 million in net recoveries for the first quarter of 2023 and insignificant net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022. The current quarter's net charge-offs occurred within the consumer loan portfolio due to the elimination of several non-accrual loans.

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $120.3 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 243% of non-performing loans, compared to $117.6 million or 1.03% of outstanding loans and 249% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $113.7 million or 1.05% of outstanding loans and 261% of non-performing loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter reflects mainly an individual reserve recorded on a single commercial real estate relationship. A majority of the other assumptions within the allowance for credit losses were relatively unchanged at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $51.3 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $54.8 million ($1.21 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. Current quarter's core earnings were $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share), compared to $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $44.2 million ($0.98 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decline in the current quarter's net income and core earnings compared to the previous quarter was the result of lower net interest income coupled with higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expense. Year-over-year decline in quarterly net income was mainly attributable to a $16.7 million gain earned during the prior year quarter associated with the sale of the Company's insurance segment. Excluding this one-time gain, the decrease in net income was due to lower net interest income and non-interest income along with higher non-interest expense.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $6.8 million or 7% compared to the previous quarter and $15.5 million or 15% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Both quarterly and year-over-year decreases in net interest income were driven by higher interest expense, a result of higher funding costs, which outpaced growth in interest income. During the past twelve months, loan growth coupled with the rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $44.2 million increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $59.7 million growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits. Interest income growth occurred in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, in residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and investment securities income. Interest expense grew primarily due to time and money market deposits, as well as the higher cost of borrowings in the current year period compared to the same period of the prior year.

The net interest margin was 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.49% for the second quarter of 2022. The contraction of the net interest margin for the current quarter was due to the higher rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months coupled with the competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products. As compared to the prior year quarter, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 100 basis points, while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 250 basis points resulting in the margin compression of 76 basis points.

The total provision for credit losses was $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to a credit to provision of $21.5 million for the previous quarter and a provision of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $4.5 million for the current quarter compared to a credit to the provision of $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and the prior year quarter’s provision of $3.0 million. The current quarter's provision mainly reflects an individual reserve established on a single large commercial real estate relationship along with the several charge-offs of non-accrual consumer loans.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 8% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and declined by 51% or $18.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by higher income from mortgage banking activities, BOLI mortality-related income and service charges on deposit accounts. Year-over-year decrease was primarily a result of a sale of the Company's insurance segment during the second quarter of 2022 and the associated $16.7 million gain on sale. Excluding this one-time gain on sale, non-interest income declined by 7% or $1.4 million from the prior year quarter due to insurance commissions income as a result of the aforementioned sale and lower bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on transaction fees.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased $2.8 million or 4% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and $4.1 million or 6% compared to the second quarter of 2022. The quarterly increase in non-interest expense is mainly attributable to a higher compensation and benefits costs associated with $1.9 million of severance expenses related to staffing adjustments made during the current quarter as a part of the broader cost control initiatives implemented by management during the current year. Higher non-interest expense for the current quarter, as compared to the prior year quarter, was due to higher FDIC insurance expense, a result of the two basis points increase in the assessment rate for all banks that became effective in 2023, higher professional and service fees related to the Company's investments in technology projects, and higher marketing expense associated with targeted advertising campaigns aimed at growing deposit relationships.

For the second quarter of 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 64.22% compared to 58.55% for the first quarter of 2023 and 46.03% for the second quarter of 2022. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily the result of the 24% decrease in GAAP revenue in combination with the 6% increase in GAAP non-interest expense. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 60.68% for the current quarter as compared to 56.87% for the first quarter of 2023 and 49.79% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the second quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 13% decline in non-GAAP revenue, while non-GAAP expenses rose 6%.

ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 0.70% and ROTCE was 8.93% compared to 1.49% and 19.10%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.69% and 20.83%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.77% and core ROTCE was 9.43% compared to 1.52% and 19.11% for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.37% and 16.49%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $76.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income of $98.7 million for the prior year. Core earnings were $79.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $89.3 million for the prior year. Year-to-date net income declined as a result of lower net interest income, as the growth in interest expense exceeded the increase in interest income, a decline in non-interest income and higher non-interest expense. These contributors to the decline in net income during the current year-to-date period, were partially offset by a lower provision for credit losses as a result of significant credit recorded during the first quarter of the current year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income decreased $19.6 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $109.2 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $89.6 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to the additional interest expense associated with money market and time deposit accounts and, to a lesser degree, FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings. The net interest margin declined to 2.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.49% for the prior year, primarily as a result of higher funding cost due to the rising interest rate environment and market competition for deposits over the period.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to a credit of $16.5 million as compared to a charge of $4.7 million for 2022. The significant credit to the provision for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was a reflection of the improving regional forecasted unemployment rate, observed during the early part of the current year, coupled with the continued strong credit performance of the loan portfolio.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income decreased 41% to $33.1 million compared to $55.8 million for 2022. During the prior year, Company realized a $16.7 million gain on the sale of its insurance segment. Excluding the gain, non-interest income decreased 15% or $6.0 million, driven by a $2.9 million decrease in insurance commissions, a $2.6 million decrease in bank card fees and a $0.7 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities. The decline in income from mortgage banking activities is the result of the rising interest rate environment, which continues to dampen home sales and refinancing activity. Insurance commission income declined due to the disposition of the Company's insurance business during the second quarter of the prior year. Fees from bank cards diminished as a result of regulatory restrictions on transaction fees effective in the second half of the prior year. These decreases in non-interest income year-over-year, were partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in BOLI mortality-related income.

Non-interest expense increased 7% to $135.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $127.1 million for 2022. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were a $3.5 million increase in professional fees, a $1.2 million increase in software expenses, a $0.9 million increase in compensation and benefits, and a $0.7 million increase in marketing expense. Year-over-year increases in both professional fees and software expenses were mainly associated with the Company's investments in technology and software projects. Increase in compensation and benefits expense was driven by severance related expenses associated with staffing adjustments. Increase in marketing expense over the prior year was due to targeted advertising campaigns aimed at growing deposit relationships.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 61.31% compared to 48.30% for the same period in 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 58.73% compared to the 49.57% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the 10% decrease in non-GAAP revenue combined with the 6% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), merger, acquisition and disposal expense, gain on disposal of assets, severance expense and contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-833-470-1428. Please use the following access code: 573109. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until August 8, 2023. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-866-813-9403 under conference call number 708305.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp's forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
                     
    Three Months Ended
June 30,		   %
   Six Months Ended
June 30,		   %
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023   2022   Change   2023   2022   Change
Results of operations:                        
Net interest income   $ 90,471     $ 105,950     (15 )%   $ 187,773     $ 207,401     (9 )%
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     5,055       3,046     66       (16,481 )     4,681     N/M  
Non-interest income     17,176       35,245     (51 )     33,127       55,840     (41 )
Non-interest expense     69,136       64,991     6       135,441       127,138     7  
Income before income tax expense     33,456       73,158     (54 )     101,940       131,422     (22 )
Net income     24,745       54,800     (55 )     75,998       98,735     (23 )
                         
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 24,712     $ 54,606     (55 )   $ 75,821     $ 98,259     (23 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net income(1)   $ 38,511     $ 76,204     (49 )   $ 85,459     $ 136,103     (37 )
                         
Return on average assets     0.70 %     1.69 %         1.09 %     1.56 %    
Return on average common equity     6.46 %     14.97 %         10.12 %     13.39 %    
Return on average tangible common equity(1)     8.93 %     20.83 %         13.88 %     18.62 %    
Net interest margin     2.73 %     3.49 %         2.86 %     3.49 %    
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis(2)     64.22 %     46.03 %         61.31 %     48.30 %    
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis(2)     60.68 %     49.79 %         58.73 %     49.57 %    
                         
Per share data:                        
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.55     $ 1.21     (55 )%   $ 1.69     $ 2.18     (22 )%
Diluted net income per common share   $ 0.55     $ 1.21     (55 )   $ 1.69     $ 2.17     (22 )
Weighted average diluted common shares     44,888,759       45,111,693           44,876,873       45,223,086     (1 )
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34         $ 0.68     $ 0.68      
Book value per common share   $ 34.31     $ 33.10     4     $ 34.31     $ 33.10     4  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   $ 25.82     $ 24.45     6     $ 25.82     $ 24.45     6  
Outstanding common shares     44,862,369       44,629,697     1       44,862,369       44,629,697     1  
                         
Financial condition at period-end:                        
Investment securities   $ 1,463,554     $ 1,595,424     (8 )%   $ 1,463,554     $ 1,595,424     (8 )%
Loans     11,369,639       10,786,290     5       11,369,639       10,786,290     5  
Assets     13,994,545       13,303,009     5       13,994,545       13,303,009     5  
Deposits     10,958,922       10,969,461           10,958,922       10,969,461      
Stockholders' equity     1,539,032       1,477,169     4       1,539,032       1,477,169     4  
                         
Capital ratios:                        
Tier 1 leverage(3)     9.42 %     9.53 %         9.42 %     9.53 %    
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)     10.69 %     10.42 %         10.69 %     10.42 %    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)     10.69 %     10.42 %         10.69 %     10.42 %    
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(3)     14.66 %     14.46 %         14.66 %     14.46 %    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)     8.51 %     8.45 %         8.51 %     8.45 %    
Average equity to average assets     10.89 %     11.30 %         10.80 %     11.63 %    
                         
Credit quality ratios:                        
Allowance for credit losses to loans     1.06 %     1.05 %         1.06 %     1.05 %    
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.44 %     0.40 %         0.44 %     0.40 %    
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.36 %     0.33 %         0.36 %     0.33 %    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     243.21 %     261.44 %         243.21 %     261.44 %    
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans(5)     0.06 %     %         0.03 %     %    


N/M - not meaningful
(1)   Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2)   The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, merger, acquisition and disposal expense, severance expense and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) and gain on disposal of assets from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3)   Estimated ratio at June 30, 2023.
(4)   The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5)   Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
     


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS
         
    Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2023   2022
Core earnings (non-GAAP):                
Net income (GAAP)   $ 24,745     $ 54,800     $ 75,998     $ 98,735  
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1):                
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense           793             793  
Amortization of intangible assets     946       1,090       1,919       2,211  
Severance expense     1,445             1,445        
Gain on disposal of assets           (12,417 )           (12,417 )
Investment securities gains           (28 )           (34 )
Contingent payment expense                 27        
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 27,136     $ 44,238     $ 79,389     $ 89,288  
                 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):                
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)     44,888,759       45,111,693       44,876,873       45,223,086  
                 
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP)   $ 0.55     $ 1.21     $ 1.69     $ 2.17  
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP)   $ 0.60     $ 0.98     $ 1.77     $ 1.97  
                 
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):                
Average assets (GAAP)   $ 14,094,653     $ 12,991,692     $ 14,022,364     $ 12,785,040  
                 
Return on average assets (GAAP)     0.70 %     1.69 %     1.09 %     1.56 %
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)     0.77 %     1.37 %     1.14 %     1.41 %
                 
Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-                
Net Income (GAAP)   $ 24,745     $ 54,800     $ 75,998     $ 98,735  
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)     946       1,090       1,919       2,211  
Net income before amortization of intangible assets   $ 25,691     $ 55,890     $ 77,917     $ 100,946  
                 
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 1,535,465     $ 1,468,036     $ 1,513,817     $ 1,487,170  
Average goodwill     (363,436 )     (367,986 )     (363,436 )     (369,098 )
Average other intangible assets, net     (18,074 )     (23,801 )     (18,724 )     (24,580 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,153,955     $ 1,076,249     $ 1,131,657     $ 1,093,492  
                 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     8.93 %     20.83 %     13.88 %     18.62 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     9.43 %     16.49 %     14.15 %     16.47 %


(1)   Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2023 and 2022, respectively.
     


 
132Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED
         
    Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2023   2022
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:                
Net income (GAAP)   $ 24,745     $ 54,800     $ 75,998     $ 98,735  
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:                
Income tax expense     8,711       18,358       25,942       32,687  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     5,055       3,046       (16,481 )     4,681  
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)   $ 38,511     $ 76,204     $ 85,459     $ 136,103  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):                
Non-interest expense   $ 69,136     $ 64,991     $ 135,441     $ 127,138  
                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 107,647     $ 141,195     $ 220,900     $ 263,241  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     64.22 %     46.03 %     61.31 %     48.30 %
                 
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):                
Non-interest expense   $ 69,136     $ 64,991     $ 135,441     $ 127,138  
Less non-GAAP adjustments:                
Amortization of intangible assets     1,269       1,466       2,575       2,974  
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense           1,067             1,067  
Severance expense     1,939             1,939        
Contingent payment expense                 36        
Non-interest expense - as adjusted   $ 65,928     $ 62,458     $ 130,891     $ 123,097  
                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 107,647     $ 141,195     $ 220,900     $ 263,241  
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:                
Tax-equivalent income     1,006       992       1,976       1,858  
Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:                
Investment securities gains           38             46  
Gain on disposal of assets           16,699             16,699  
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted   $ 108,653     $ 125,450     $ 222,876     $ 248,354  
                 
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     60.68 %     49.79 %     58.73 %     49.57 %
                 
Tangible common equity ratio:                
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,539,032     $ 1,477,169     $ 1,539,032     $ 1,477,169  
Goodwill     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )
Other intangible assets, net     (17,280 )     (22,694 )     (17,280 )     (22,694 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,158,316     $ 1,091,039     $ 1,158,316     $ 1,091,039  
                 
Total assets   $ 13,994,545     $ 13,303,009     $ 13,994,545     $ 13,303,009  
Goodwill     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )
Other intangible assets, net     (17,280 )     (22,694 )     (17,280 )     (22,694 )
Tangible assets   $ 13,613,829     $ 12,916,879     $ 13,613,829     $ 12,916,879  
                 
Tangible common equity ratio     8.51 %     8.45 %     8.51 %     8.45 %
                 
Outstanding common shares     44,862,369       44,629,697       44,862,369       44,629,697  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 25.82     $ 24.45     $ 25.82     $ 24.45  
                                 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED
             
(Dollars in thousands)   June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022
Assets            
Cash and due from banks   $ 96,482     $ 88,152     $ 84,215  
Federal funds sold     240       193       291  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     333,405       103,887       136,773  
Cash and cash equivalents     430,127       192,232       221,279  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)     21,476       11,706       23,610  
Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $208,662, $220,123 and $250,915 at June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively)     247,814       259,452       274,337  
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)     1,143,688       1,214,538       1,268,823  
Other investments, at cost     72,052       69,218       52,264  
Total loans     11,369,639       11,396,706       10,786,290  
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans     (120,287 )     (136,242 )     (113,670 )
Net loans     11,249,352       11,260,464       10,672,620  
Premises and equipment, net     71,203       67,070       63,243  
Other real estate owned     611       645       739  
Accrued interest receivable     42,388       41,172       33,459  
Goodwill     363,436       363,436       363,436  
Other intangible assets, net     17,280       19,855       22,694  
Other assets     335,118       333,331       306,505  
Total assets   $ 13,994,545     $ 13,833,119     $ 13,303,009  
             
Liabilities            
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 3,079,896     $ 3,673,300     $ 4,129,440  
Interest-bearing deposits     7,879,026       7,280,121       6,840,021  
Total deposits     10,958,922       10,953,421       10,969,461  
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements     74,510       61,967       110,744  
Federal funds purchased           260,000       75,000  
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     300,000              
Advances from FHLB     600,000       550,000       175,000  
Subordinated debt     370,504       370,205       369,906  
Total borrowings     1,345,014       1,242,172       730,650  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     151,577       153,758       125,729  
Total liabilities     12,455,513       12,349,351       11,825,840  
             
Stockholders' equity            
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,862,369, 44,657,054 and 44,629,697 at June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively     44,862       44,657       44,630  
Additional paid in capital     737,740       734,273       730,285  
Retained earnings     882,055       836,789       799,707  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (125,625 )     (131,951 )     (97,453 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,539,032       1,483,768       1,477,169  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,994,545     $ 13,833,119     $ 13,303,009  
                         


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
         
    Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023
 		  2022   2023   2022
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 144,274     $ 106,221     $ 284,001     $ 205,715  
Interest on loans held for sale     307       145       459       343  
Interest on deposits with banks     4,922       358       7,608       471  
Interest and dividend income on investment securities:                
Taxable     6,848       4,630       13,856       8,737  
Tax-advantaged     1,795       2,554       3,565       4,678  
Interest on federal funds sold     4       1       8       1  
Total interest income     158,150       113,909       309,497       219,945  
Interest expense:                
Interest on deposits     51,325       3,795       92,113       6,088  
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased     4,191       201       6,295       255  
Interest on advances from FHLB     8,216       17       15,423       17  
Interest on subordinated debt     3,947       3,946       7,893       6,184  
Total interest expense     67,679       7,959       121,724       12,544  
Net interest income     90,471       105,950       187,773       207,401  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     5,055       3,046       (16,481 )     4,681  
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses     85,416       102,904       204,254       202,720  
Non-interest income:                
Investment securities gains           38             46  
Gain on disposal of assets           16,699             16,699  
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,606       2,467       4,994       4,793  
Mortgage banking activities     1,817       1,483       3,062       3,781  
Wealth management income     9,031       9,098       18,023       18,435  
Insurance agency commissions           812             2,927  
Income from bank owned life insurance     1,251       703       2,158       1,498  
Bank card fees     447       1,810       865       3,478  
Other income     2,024       2,135       4,025       4,183  
Total non-interest income     17,176       35,245       33,127       55,840  
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     40,931       39,550       79,857       78,923  
Occupancy expense of premises     4,764       4,734       9,611       9,768  
Equipment expenses     3,760       3,559       7,877       7,095  
Marketing     1,589       1,280       3,132       2,473  
Outside data services     2,853       2,564       5,367       4,983  
FDIC insurance     2,375       1,078       4,513       2,062  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,269       1,466       2,575       2,974  
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense           1,067             1,067  
Professional fees and services     4,161       2,372       7,845       4,389  
Other expenses     7,434       7,321       14,664       13,404  
Total non-interest expense     69,136       64,991       135,441       127,138  
Income before income tax expense     33,456       73,158       101,940       131,422  
Income tax expense     8,711       18,358       25,942       32,687  
Net income   $ 24,745     $ 54,800     $ 75,998     $ 98,735  
                 
Net income per share amounts:                
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.55     $ 1.21     $ 1.69     $ 2.18  
Diluted net income per common share   $ 0.55     $ 1.21     $ 1.69     $ 2.17  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.68     $ 0.68  
                                 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
                 
    2023
   2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Profitability for the quarter:                        
Tax-equivalent interest income   $ 159,156     $ 152,317     $ 146,332     $ 131,373     $ 114,901     $ 106,902  
Interest expense     67,679       54,045       38,657       17,462       7,959       4,585  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     91,477       98,272       107,675       113,911       106,942       102,317  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     1,006       970       1,032       951       992       866  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     5,055       (21,536 )     10,801       18,890       3,046       1,635  
Non-interest income     17,176       15,951       14,297       16,882       35,245       20,595  
Non-interest expense     69,136       66,305       64,375       65,780       64,991       62,147  
Income before income tax expense     33,456       68,484       45,764       45,172       73,158       58,264  
Income tax expense     8,711       17,231       11,784       11,588       18,358       14,329  
Net income   $ 24,745     $ 51,253     $ 33,980     $ 33,584     $ 54,800     $ 43,935  
GAAP financial performance:                        
Return on average assets     0.70 %     1.49 %     0.98 %     0.99 %     1.69 %     1.42 %
Return on average common equity     6.46 %     13.93 %     9.23 %     8.96 %     14.97 %     11.83 %
Return on average tangible common equity     8.93 %     19.10 %     12.91 %     12.49 %     20.83 %     16.45 %
Net interest margin     2.73 %     2.99 %     3.26 %     3.53 %     3.49 %     3.49 %
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis     64.22 %     58.55 %     53.23 %     50.66 %     46.03 %     50.92 %
Non-GAAP financial performance:                        
Pre-tax pre-provision net income   $ 38,511     $ 46,948     $ 56,565     $ 64,062     $ 76,204     $ 59,899  
Core after-tax earnings   $ 27,136     $ 52,253     $ 35,322     $ 35,695     $ 44,238     $ 45,050  
Core return on average assets     0.77 %     1.52 %     1.02 %     1.05 %     1.37 %     1.45 %
Core return on average common equity     7.09 %     14.20 %     9.60 %     9.53 %     12.09 %     12.13 %
Core return on average tangible common equity     9.43 %     19.11 %     13.02 %     12.86 %     16.49 %     16.45 %
Core earnings per diluted common share   $ 0.60     $ 1.16     $ 0.79     $ 0.80     $ 0.98     $ 0.99  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis     60.68 %     56.87 %     51.46 %     48.18 %     49.79 %     49.34 %
Per share data:                    
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 24,712     $ 51,084     $ 33,866     $ 33,470     $ 54,606     $ 43,667  
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.55     $ 1.14     $ 0.76     $ 0.75     $ 1.21     $ 0.97  
Diluted net income per common share   $ 0.55     $ 1.14     $ 0.76     $ 0.75     $ 1.21     $ 0.96  
Weighted average diluted common shares     44,888,759       44,872,582       44,828,827       44,780,560       45,111,693       45,333,292  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34  
Non-interest income:                        
Securities gains/ (losses)   $     $     $ (393 )   $ 2     $ 38     $ 8  
Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets                       (183 )     16,699        
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,606       2,388       2,419       2,591       2,467       2,326  
Mortgage banking activities     1,817       1,245       783       1,566       1,483       2,298  
Wealth management income     9,031       8,992       8,472       8,867       9,098       9,337  
Insurance agency commissions                             812       2,115  
Income from bank owned life insurance     1,251       907       950       693       703       795  
Bank card fees     447       418       463       438       1,810       1,668  
Other income     2,024       2,001       1,603       2,908       2,135       2,048  
Total non-interest income   $ 17,176     $ 15,951     $ 14,297     $ 16,882     $ 35,245     $ 20,595  
Non-interest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 40,931     $ 38,926     $ 39,455     $ 40,126     $ 39,550     $ 39,373  
Occupancy expense of premises     4,764       4,847       4,728       4,759       4,734       5,034  
Equipment expenses     3,760       4,117       3,859       3,825       3,559       3,536  
Marketing     1,589       1,543       1,354       1,370       1,280       1,193  
Outside data services     2,853       2,514       2,707       2,509       2,564       2,419  
FDIC insurance     2,375       2,138       1,462       1,268       1,078       984  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,269       1,306       1,408       1,432       1,466       1,508  
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense                       1       1,067        
Professional fees and services     4,161       3,684       2,573       2,207       2,372       2,017  
Other expenses     7,434       7,230       6,829       8,283       7,321       6,083  
Total non-interest expense   $ 69,136     $ 66,305     $ 64,375     $ 65,780     $ 64,991     $ 62,147  
                                                 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
                 
    2023
   2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:                    
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 5,131,210     $ 5,167,456     $ 5,130,094     $ 5,066,843     $ 4,761,658     $ 4,388,275  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,770,135       1,769,928       1,775,037       1,743,724       1,767,326       1,692,253  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,045,742       1,046,665       1,090,028       1,143,783       1,094,528       1,089,331  
Commercial business loans     1,423,614       1,437,478       1,455,885       1,393,634       1,353,380       1,349,602  
Residential mortgage loans     1,385,743       1,328,524       1,287,933       1,218,552       1,147,577       1,000,697  
Residential construction loans     190,690       223,456       224,772       229,243       235,486       204,259  
Consumer loans     422,505       421,734       432,957       423,034       426,335       419,911  
Total loans     11,369,639       11,395,241       11,396,706       11,218,813       10,786,290       10,144,328  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     (120,287 )     (117,613 )     (136,242 )     (128,268 )     (113,670 )     (110,588 )
Loans held for sale     21,476       16,262       11,706       11,469       23,610       17,537  
Investment securities     1,463,554       1,528,336       1,543,208       1,587,279       1,595,424       1,586,441  
Total assets     13,994,545       14,129,007       13,833,119       13,765,597       13,303,009       12,967,416  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     3,079,896       3,228,678       3,673,300       3,993,480       4,129,440       4,039,797  
Total deposits     10,958,922       11,075,991       10,953,421       10,749,486       10,969,461       10,852,794  
Customer repurchase agreements     74,510       47,627       61,967       91,287       110,744       130,784  
Total stockholders' equity     1,539,032       1,536,865       1,483,768       1,451,862       1,477,169       1,488,910  
Quarterly average balance sheets:                    
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 5,146,632     $ 5,136,204     $ 5,082,697     $ 4,898,683     $ 4,512,937     $ 4,220,246  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,773,039       1,769,680       1,753,351       1,755,891       1,727,325       1,683,557  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,057,205       1,082,791       1,136,780       1,115,531       1,096,369       1,102,660  
Commercial business loans     1,441,489       1,444,588       1,373,565       1,327,218       1,334,350       1,372,755  
Residential mortgage loans     1,353,809       1,307,761       1,251,829       1,177,664       1,070,836       964,056  
Residential construction loans     211,590       223,313       231,318       235,123       221,031       197,366  
Consumer loans     423,306       424,122       426,134       422,963       421,022       424,859  
Total loans     11,407,070       11,388,459       11,255,674       10,933,073       10,383,870       9,965,499  
Loans held for sale     17,480       8,324       10,901       15,211       12,744       17,594  
Investment securities     1,639,324       1,679,593       1,717,455       1,734,036       1,686,181       1,617,615  
Interest-earning assets     13,423,589       13,316,165       13,134,234       12,833,758       12,283,834       11,859,803  
Total assets     14,094,653       13,949,276       13,769,472       13,521,595       12,991,692       12,576,089  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     3,137,971       3,480,433       3,833,275       3,995,702       4,001,762       3,758,732  
Total deposits     10,928,038       11,049,991       11,025,843       10,740,999       10,829,221       10,542,029  
Customer repurchase agreements     58,382       60,626       74,797       104,742       122,728       131,487  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,257,652       8,806,720       8,310,278       7,892,230       7,377,045       7,163,641  
Total stockholders' equity     1,535,465       1,491,929       1,460,254       1,486,427       1,468,036       1,506,516  
Financial measures:                        
Average equity to average assets     10.89 %     10.70 %     10.61 %     10.99 %     11.30 %     11.98 %
Average investment securities to average earning assets     12.21 %     12.61 %     13.08 %     13.51 %     13.73 %     13.64 %
Average loans to average earning assets     84.98 %     85.52 %     85.70 %     85.19 %     84.53 %     84.03 %
Loans to assets     81.24 %     80.65 %     82.39 %     81.50 %     81.08 %     78.23 %
Loans to deposits     103.75 %     102.88 %     104.05 %     104.37 %     98.33 %     93.47 %
Assets under management   $ 5,742,888     $ 5,477,560     $ 5,255,306     $ 4,969,092     $ 5,171,321     $ 5,793,787  
Capital measures:                        
Tier 1 leverage(1)     9.42 %     9.44 %     9.33 %     9.33 %     9.53 %     9.66 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)     10.69 %     10.53 %     10.23 %     10.18 %     10.42 %     10.78 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)     10.69 %     10.53 %     10.23 %     10.18 %     10.42 %     10.78 %
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1)     14.66 %     14.43 %     14.20 %     14.15 %     14.46 %     15.02 %
Book value per common share   $ 34.31     $ 34.37     $ 33.23     $ 32.52     $ 33.10     $ 32.97  
Outstanding common shares     44,862,369       44,712,497       44,657,054       44,644,269       44,629,697       45,162,908  


(1)   Estimated ratio at June 30, 2023.
     


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED
             
    2023
 		  2022
(Dollars in thousands)   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Non-performing assets:                        
Loans 90 days past due:                        
Commercial real estate:                        
Commercial investor real estate   $     $ 215     $     $     $     $  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate                                    
Commercial AD&C                                    
Commercial business     29       3,002       1,002       1,966              
Residential real estate:                        
Residential mortgage     692       352             167       353       296  
Residential construction                                    
Consumer                       34              
Total loans 90 days past due     721       3,569       1,002       2,167       353       296  
Non-accrual loans:                        
Commercial real estate:                        
Commercial investor real estate     20,381       15,451       9,943       14,038       11,245       11,743  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate     4,846       4,949       5,019       6,294       7,869       8,083  
Commercial AD&C     569                         1,353       1,081  
Commercial business     9,393       9,443       7,322       7,198       7,542       8,357  
Residential real estate:                        
Residential mortgage     10,153       8,935       7,439       7,514       7,305       8,148  
Residential construction                             1       51  
Consumer     3,396       4,900       5,059       5,173       5,692       6,406  
Total non-accrual loans     48,738       43,678       34,782       40,217       41,007       43,869  
Total restructured loans - accruing(1)                 3,575       2,077       2,119       2,161  
Total non-performing loans     49,459       47,247       39,359       44,461       43,479       46,326  
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO)     611       645       645       739       739       1,034  
Total non-performing assets   $ 50,070     $ 47,892     $ 40,004     $ 45,200     $ 44,218     $ 47,360  


    For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands)   June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:                        
Balance at beginning of period   $ 43,678     $ 34,782     $ 40,217     $ 41,007     $ 43,869     $ 46,086  
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO                                    
Non-accrual balances charged-off     (2,049 )     (126 )     (22 )     (197 )     (376 )     (265 )
Net payments or draws     (1,654 )     (10,212 )     (9,535 )     (3,509 )     (3,234 )     (2,787 )
Loans placed on non-accrual     9,276       19,714       5,467       4,212       948       1,503  
Non-accrual loans brought current     (513 )     (480 )     (1,345 )     (1,296 )     (200 )     (668 )
Balance at end of period   $ 48,738     $ 43,678     $ 34,782     $ 40,217     $ 41,007     $ 43,869  
                         
Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:                        
Balance at beginning of period   $ 117,613     $ 136,242     $ 128,268     $ 113,670     $ 110,588     $ 109,145  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans     4,454       (18,945 )     7,907       14,092       3,046       1,635  
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:                        
Commercial real estate:                        
Commercial investor real estate     (14 )     (5 )     (1 )           (300 )     (19 )
Commercial owner-occupied real estate     (27 )     (26 )     (27 )     (10 )     (12 )      
Commercial AD&C                                    
Commercial business     363       (127 )     (13 )     (512 )     331       111  
Residential real estate:                        
Residential mortgage     35       21       (50 )     (8 )     (9 )     120  
Residential construction                       (3 )     (5 )      
Consumer     1,423       (179 )     24       27       (41 )     (20 )
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)     1,780       (316 )     (67 )     (506 )     (36 )     192  
Balance at the end of period   $ 120,287     $ 117,613     $ 136,242     $ 128,268     $ 113,670     $ 110,588  
                         
Asset quality ratios:                        
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.44 %     0.41 %     0.35 %     0.40 %     0.40 %     0.46 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.36 %     0.34 %     0.29 %     0.33 %     0.33 %     0.37 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans     1.06 %     1.03 %     1.20 %     1.14 %     1.05 %     1.09 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     243.21 %     248.93 %     346.15 %     288.50 %     261.44 %     238.72 %
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans     0.06 %   (0.01 )%     %   (0.02 )%     %     0.01 %


(1)   Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2022-02, which eliminated the accounting and recognition of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs").
     


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
     
    Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023
   2022
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)   Average
Balances 		  Interest(1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balances		   Interest(1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets                        
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 5,146,632     $ 58,784   4.58 %   $ 4,512,937     $ 45,148   4.01 %
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,773,039       20,575   4.65       1,727,325       19,410   4.51  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,057,205       20,663   7.84       1,096,369       11,727   4.29  
Commercial business loans     1,441,489       22,715   6.32       1,334,350       15,820   4.76  
Total commercial loans     9,418,365       122,737   5.23       8,670,981       92,105   4.26  
Residential mortgage loans     1,353,809       11,957   3.53       1,070,836       8,878   3.32  
Residential construction loans     211,590       1,808   3.43       221,031       1,710   3.10  
Consumer loans     423,306       8,325   7.89       421,022       3,992   3.80  
Total residential and consumer loans     1,988,705       22,090   4.45       1,712,889       14,580   3.41  
Total loans(2)     11,407,070       144,827   5.09       10,383,870       106,685   4.12  
Loans held for sale     17,480       307   7.04       12,744       145   4.56  
Taxable securities     1,289,529       6,848   2.12       1,195,129       4,630   1.55  
Tax-advantaged securities     349,795       2,248   2.57       491,052       3,082   2.51  
Total investment securities(3)     1,639,324       9,096   2.22       1,686,181       7,712   1.83  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     359,093       4,922   5.50       200,560       358   0.72  
Federal funds sold     622       4   2.87       479       1   0.81  
Total interest-earning assets     13,423,589       159,156   4.75       12,283,834       114,901   3.75  
                         
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans     (117,587 )             (112,656 )        
Cash and due from banks     96,487               84,931          
Premises and equipment, net     70,691               62,422          
Other assets     621,473               673,161          
Total assets   $ 14,094,653             $ 12,991,692          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,439,418     $ 3,606   1.00 %   $ 1,488,034     $ 414   0.11 %
Regular savings deposits     609,721       1,897   1.25       559,906       22   0.02  
Money market savings deposits     3,041,652       22,516   2.97       3,376,742       1,497   0.18  
Time deposits     2,699,276       23,306   3.46       1,402,777       1,862   0.53  
Total interest-bearing deposits     7,790,067       51,325   2.64       6,827,459       3,795   0.22  
Repurchase agreements     58,382       184   1.26       122,728       35   0.11  
Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     320,661       4,007   5.01       53,055       166   1.26  
Advances from FHLB     718,132       8,216   4.59       3,809       17   1.74  
Subordinated debt     370,410       3,947   4.26       369,994       3,946   4.27  
Total borrowings     1,467,585       16,354   4.47       549,586       4,164   3.04  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,257,652       67,679   2.93       7,377,045       7,959   0.43  
                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     3,137,971               4,001,762          
Other liabilities     163,565               144,849          
Stockholders' equity     1,535,465               1,468,036          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 14,094,653             $ 12,991,692          
                         
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread       $ 91,477   1.82 %       $ 106,942   3.32 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment         1,006             992    
Net interest income       $ 90,471           $ 105,950    
                         
Interest income/earning assets           4.75 %           3.75 %
Interest expense/earning assets           2.02             0.26  
Net interest margin           2.73 %           3.49 %


(1)   Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2023 and 2022, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.0 million and $1.0 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(2)   Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3)   Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.
     


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
     
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023
   2022
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)   Average
Balances 		  Interest(1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balances		   Interest(1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets                        
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 5,141,447     $ 116,585   4.57 %   $ 4,367,400     $ 86,782   4.01 %
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,771,369       40,173   4.57       1,705,562       37,842   4.47  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,069,927       40,502   7.63       1,099,498       22,320   4.09  
Commercial business loans     1,443,030       44,915   6.28       1,353,446       32,174   4.79  
Total commercial loans     9,425,773       242,175   5.18       8,525,906       179,118   4.24  
Residential mortgage loans     1,330,912       23,375   3.51       1,017,741       16,652   3.27  
Residential construction loans     217,419       3,622   3.36       209,264       3,267   3.15  
Consumer loans     423,711       15,912   7.57       422,929       7,581   3.61  
Total residential and consumer loans     1,972,042       42,909   4.37       1,649,934       27,500   3.34  
Total loans(2)     11,397,815       285,084   5.04       10,175,840       206,618   4.09  
Loans held for sale     12,927       459   7.10       15,155       343   4.53  
Taxable securities     1,293,626       13,856   2.14       1,180,168       8,737   1.48  
Tax-advantaged securities     365,721       4,458   2.44       471,919       5,633   2.39  
Total investment securities(3)     1,659,347       18,314   2.21       1,652,087       14,370   1.74  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     299,606       7,608   5.12       229,257       471   0.41  
Federal funds sold     477       8   3.50       650       1   0.43  
Total interest-earning assets     13,370,172       311,473   4.69       12,072,989       221,803   3.70  
                         
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans     (127,189 )             (111,302 )        
Cash and due from banks     95,776               75,750          
Premises and equipment, net     69,202               61,733          
Other assets     614,403               685,870          
Total assets   $ 14,022,364             $ 12,785,040          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,410,797     $ 6,236   0.89 %   $ 1,494,809     $ 572   0.08 %
Regular savings deposits     557,830       2,260   0.82       553,435       41   0.01  
Money market savings deposits     3,170,010       43,854   2.79       3,401,641       2,122   0.13  
Time deposits     2,541,784       39,763   3.15       1,355,615       3,353   0.50  
Total interest-bearing deposits     7,680,421       92,113   2.42       6,805,500       6,088   0.18  
Repurchase agreements     59,498       205   0.69       127,083       74   0.12  
Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     246,354       6,090   4.99       49,271       181   0.74  
Advances from FHLB     676,823       15,423   4.60       1,915       17   1.74  
Subordinated debt     370,334       7,893   4.26       287,164       6,184   4.31  
Total borrowings