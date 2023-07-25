Corrugated Boxes Market Size to Worth US$ 229.9 Billion by 2028 | With a 2.38% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 198.8 Billion in 2022.

UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has released a report titled “Corrugated Boxes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“. According to the report, The global corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 198.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 229.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.38% during 2023-2028.

Corrugated boxes are a type of packaging material that is manufactured by assembling layers of corrugated cardboard sheets. In comparison to cardboard boxes, these boxes are lightweight, crush resistant, highly durable, and flexible, as the air trapped between the layers creates a cushion effect. Moreover, corrugated boxes can withstand pressure and offer convenience to users while handling. Several manufacturers in different verticals have shifted from plastics-based packaging materials to biodegradable materials like corrugated boxes over the past few decades.

Corrugated Boxes Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid digitization, inflating disposable incomes, and hectic lifestyles have provided a thrust to online shopping, which, in turn, has increased the demand for corrugated boxes in different shapes and sizes. Besides this, numerous food outlets, like cafes and restaurants, are also adopting corrugated boxes for delivery purposes on account of the growing environmental concerns. They are also integrating innovative printing methods like photorealistic image printing in order to create attractive packaging. Furthermore, key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the performance of corrugated boxes and increase their applications across various verticals.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Material Used:

Recycled Corrugates

Virgin Corrugates

Breakup by End Use:

Food Products and Beverages

Paper Products

Electrical and Electronic Goods

Personal Care and Household Goods

Chemicals

Glassware and Ceramics

Textile Goods

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

International Paper Company

Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.

WestRock Company

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.

